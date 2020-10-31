Today's Horse Racing Tips: Three to back at Carlisle for a super Sunday

Dobbin a trainer to keep on the right side of

13:35 Carlisle - Back Rath An Iuir @ BSP

I highlighted earlier in the week how well Kim Bailey's horses have been going, and there's another yard to add to this list with Rose Dobbin, and she's had a couple of winners in the past week. She could have had another with the unfortunate fall of Some Reign in the closing stages at Wetherby on Saturday.

No. 5 Rath An Iuir (Ire) SBK 16/5 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Rose Dobbin

Jockey: Conor O'Farrell

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 123

She sends Rath An Iuir to Carlisle for his chasing debut and he looks worth a punt as one of the outsiders in a small field at 6/17.0.

As a novice hurdler he looked every inch a chaser last term with a couple of runs at Doncaster and Newcastle, with efforts over both 2m6f and 3m. His stamina will almost certainly come into play for his first run of the season over 2m4f, and this race last season went to a thorough stayer in the shape of Two For Gold.

He starts out from 123 and he can make his presence felt and use it as a stepping stone for a good season ahead.

Catch Windsor Avenue fresh to make an impact

14:40 Carlisle - Back Windsor Avenue @ 10/111.0

It's such a good card at Carlisle on Sunday, the selection of Windsor Avenue warranted being included as an extra pick to make three on the day, as catching him fresh could be the ideal time.

He looked a revelation as a novice last term winning easily on his first two starts over fences before the wheels came off against Sam Spinner. His season ended on a low note when falling two out in a race won by one of his opponents today in Sam Brown. However, the hold up tactics worked against him in that and he looks a better horse when allowed to bowl along in front - and Carlisle is a track where I do like backing front-runners.

No. 6 Windsor Avenue (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 7 Trainer: Brian Ellison

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

His price was around 10/111.0 last night, so there should be plenty of scope to trade him.

This looks a cracking renewal for the Colin Parker and it's great to see the race supported with four 150+ horses. I'll be throwing a couple of quid the way of Windsor Avenue as he has gone so well fresh in the past, especially now he's had a wind op.

Eclipse can build on comeback run at Wetherby

15:10 Carlisle - Back Silva Eclipse @ 6/17.0

I've taken the view that Sue Smith's horses have badly been in need of their first runs this season, so I am expecting a fair bit of improvement from the yard's Silva Eclipse in the 15:10 at Carlisle.

This 7yo could have bit more to offer this term as a staying hurdler as he excels granted a stamina test in deep conditions. In fact, he relishes heavy, so the softer the better for him.

No. 5 Silva Eclipse SBK 13/2 EXC 8 Trainer: Sue Smith

Jockey: Ryan Mania

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: 130

His 2019 form was solid and he picked up a pair of victories at Haydock and Uttoxeter, and also finished second in a Pertemps Qualifier. He does need to improve in this slightly better class of race, but his stamina should bring about a couple of pounds of improvement.

Wetherby was the scene of his comeback run for the season last time out and he finished third in a race that wouldn't have suited him. The tempo was against him, and so was the ground as it wasn't deep enough. So he's worth upgrading on that.

I outlined the Smith reasons, and whilst the yard are quiet with just three winners from 50 runners sent out, at least he's had a run under his belt and his extra stamina should see him in a good light with the drop back to 2m4f today.