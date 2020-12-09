Today's Horse Racing Tips: Smith and Ewart can get on the scoresheet at Hexham

Kauto might not be a star, but we can expect a decent run

12:25 Hexham - Back Kauto D'Amour in Place market @ BSP

For backers and followers of the Sue Smith yard, like me, you're no doubt waiting for them to hit top stride. It has been a sluggish start to the jumps' season, and here we are in December, yet the wait goes on.

Just two winners for Smith in November was a poor return, but she had a few places so I am hoping they can turn the corner and grab a winner or two on Wednesday at Hexham.

Kauto D'Amour has performed well at the track previously and looks as though he'll stay well too judged on a Newcastle win in heavy ground last winter. His stamina really came into play in that, and one thing you need to do at Hexham in the mud is stay.

No. 3 Kauto D'amour (Fr) SBK 12/1 EXC 27 Trainer: Sue Smith

Jockey: Ryan Mania

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 110

He ran over fences last time but performed appallingly. But it was his first start for 210 days so there's every reason to think that he needed it. The presence of in-form Bushypark at a very short price makes life difficult in terms of viewing him as a win bet, but he's a big enough price to put up for the Place market.

Back to hurdles from a 110, he can deliver a much improved performance.

Dunly can get the job done at Hexham

14:55 Hexham - Back Dunly @ BSP

The James Ewart-trained Dunly will be happier switching back to fences on Wednesday and he looks the bet to land one of the Northern Lights Qualifiers in the 14:55.

Today he faces 0-105 grade, but he landed a stronger race at Newcastle last winter despite one or two jumping errors, and secured victory in that by nine lengths. The blinkers really made an impact last term, as he also scored in nice fashion at Ayr.

Soft and heavy ground suits the horse and he's a fairly uncomplicated character who likes to race handy.

He's another selection who should strip fitter for his comeback run last time at the track and he looks a realistic player at this level with the champion jockey Brian Hughes on.