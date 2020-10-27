Today's Horse Racing Tips: Penfro could be what the doc ordered at Chepstow

- Trainer: Tim Easterby
Alan Dudman had a successful selection yesterday and is looking forward to seeing Doc Penfro over fences on Tuesday, whilst he also has a Flat pick at Catterick...
"This horse made his handicap debut last term at Bangor in heavy ground and bolted up by four lengths from a good mark, but he eclipsed that with a super effort in a Pertemps Qualifier at Warwick."
Bossipop can add win number three for the season
15:15 Catterick - Back Bossipop @ BSP
Yesterday was slightly frustrating in picking out Advanced Virgo for a place bet, only for him to go and win too at a BSP of 26/127.0. His rider Sam Ewing really is going to be something special - and it was great to see him bag a couple of wins at Ballybrit.
On to Tuesday and the 0-85 sprint at Catterick is the best race of the day on the card, and there are several potential trading angles into the race.
Dirchill and Bossipop are two confirmed front-runners, with the former drawn on the inside in one, and Bossipop further out in seven - although the wider draw could work in his favour if they decide to tack across to the stands' side in soft conditions.
Mick Channon's Indian Creak won in testing ground at Windsor earlier in the season and he does stay further, so he could be one to back at a higher price in-play.
However, in terms of the win selection, Bossipop is a fairly solid horse at this level and will need the 6f today as he run over shorter at Pontefract when finishing second the last time he was in action. That was a similar grade and he attempted to make the running but was denied in second by John Kirkup.
He has won at Chester and Ripon this season and he can add another win to his record before the season is out.
Doc can make his mark with fencing debut
15:25 Chepstow - Back Doc Penfro @ BSP
Some of the big yards are represented with chase debutants in the 15:25 - including Betfair Ambassadors Paul Nicholls and Olly Murphy with Blackjack Kentucky and The Wolf, but I am really looking forward to seeing Emma Lavelle's Doc Penfro run over fences for the first time.
This horse made his handicap debut last term at Bangor in heavy ground and bolted up by four lengths from a good mark, but he eclipsed that with a super effort in a Pertemps Qualifier at Warwick - again in testing conditions and he travelled really well for the most part of that.
Eventual Pertemps winner Sire Du Berlais was back in fourth in that from 152.
Lavelle has wasted little time with just four runs over hurdles, and as a strapping sort (and cliche alert), fencing will be his game. With so many starting out for the first time, there's an element of guessing with the fitness but he looks a good prospect for the season and he'll act in the mud.
