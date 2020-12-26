Today's Horse Racing Tips: Nuts looks well capable at Wetherby again

Don't delay - back Dontdelay

11:55 Wetherby - Back Dontdelay @ BSP

We start very early with the first bet of the day, and hopefully we can find a winner to add to yesterday's success at the track. It's been a disappointing year with the column, especially with the near-misses, so hopefully we can creep into the new year with some profit.

Dontdelay has got bags of stamina and he looks a decent each-way price to gain a place in the opening 3m handicap hurdle.

He shaped rather nicely over Hexham's marathon 4m last time and he should come on for that as it was his first start of the season.

No. 6 Dontdelay (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 14 Trainer: Micky Hammond

Jockey: Aidan MacDonald

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 91

Aidan Macdonald claims 10lb and the horse loves testing conditions. He could outstay his rivals with the headgear back on.

Nuts Well to gain feature

14:10 Wetherby - Back Nuts Well @ 3.505/2

There is little to separate First Flow and Nuts Well at the top of the betting, but my preference is for the little Nuts Well at around the 3.505/2 mark.

He's not the biggest but he fought like a lion in dour fashion to win a good renewal of the Old Roan last time out - a tremendous weight-carrying performance in the mud.

No. 1 Nuts Well SBK 2/1 EXC 4 Trainer: Ann Hamilton

Jockey: Danny McMenamin

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 159

That was a career best from the horse who has to be considered for races such as the Ryanair and National possibly down the line.

He has lots of form in testing ground and goes very well at Wetherby - indeed he landed a 0-150 last season at the track from the front quite comfortably with the way he travelled.



