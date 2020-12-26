- Trainer: Micky Hammond
- Jockey: Aidan MacDonald
- Age: 10
- Weight: 11st 3lbs
- OR: 91
Today's Horse Racing Tips: Nuts looks well capable at Wetherby again
Alan Dudman signs off for 2020 hot on the heels of a 5.0 winner yesterday. He is sticking with Wetherby again for his two bets on Sunday...
Don't delay - back Dontdelay
11:55 Wetherby - Back Dontdelay @ BSP
We start very early with the first bet of the day, and hopefully we can find a winner to add to yesterday's success at the track. It's been a disappointing year with the column, especially with the near-misses, so hopefully we can creep into the new year with some profit.
Dontdelay has got bags of stamina and he looks a decent each-way price to gain a place in the opening 3m handicap hurdle.
He shaped rather nicely over Hexham's marathon 4m last time and he should come on for that as it was his first start of the season.
Aidan Macdonald claims 10lb and the horse loves testing conditions. He could outstay his rivals with the headgear back on.
Nuts Well to gain feature
14:10 Wetherby - Back Nuts Well @ 3.505/2
There is little to separate First Flow and Nuts Well at the top of the betting, but my preference is for the little Nuts Well at around the 3.505/2 mark.
He's not the biggest but he fought like a lion in dour fashion to win a good renewal of the Old Roan last time out - a tremendous weight-carrying performance in the mud.
That was a career best from the horse who has to be considered for races such as the Ryanair and National possibly down the line.
He has lots of form in testing ground and goes very well at Wetherby - indeed he landed a 0-150 last season at the track from the front quite comfortably with the way he travelled.
Alan Dudman's P&L
2020 Overall: -28.79
This week
Staked: 3.50
Returned: 2.50
*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise
2016-2019 P&L: +70.03
2020 Festival Bets Of Day (Ascot & Cheltenham): +17.60 (1pt stake)
2020 Irish Racing Tips: +34.20 (1pt stake)