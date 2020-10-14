Today's Horse Racing Tips: Munro and Hall can star on Bobby Renton day

Hammond's exciting chaser looks the bet in Wetherby feature

16:10 Wetherby - Back Schiehallion Munro @ [8.0]

The feature Bobby Renton Chase is the highlight on Wetherby's first jumping fixture of the season, and whilst the betting has an open look to it, I am with Micky Hammond's progressive second-term fencer Schiehallion Munro.

This will be his toughest test to date, but he looked very progressive last term when winning a couple of times at Catterick and Newcastle.

No. 2 Schiehallion Munro SBK 6/1 EXC 8 Trainer: Micky Hammond

Jockey: Joe Colliver

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 140

He is a very straightforward horse who likes to be up there dominating and attacking his fences. He produced a very polished round of jumping on his final victory last term, and he could be exciting to watch on Wednesday.

In terms of ground, he is adaptable with form on good and soft and he scored on his seasonal return a year ago when winning off the shelf from 210 days.

The Sportsbook price was cut on Tuesday from 9/1, and it's also an Extra Place Special race.

Stamina the key for Coole's victory bid

16:45 Wetherby - Back Coole Hall @ [13.0]

Another horse that has gone well fresh in the past is Coole Hall, and he is a big price to take the honours in a good staying 3m handicap hurdle at 16:45.

Trained by Rose Dobbin, he has proved to be ever-so-slightly frustrating over fences as he couldn't win over the larger obstacles last season despite some solid efforts. His record in that sphere was 0-6.

No. 2 Coole Hall (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 12.5 Trainer: Rose Dobbin

Jockey: Conor O'Farrell

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 130

He switches back to hurdles on Wednesday, and his mark looks very tempting from 130 given the form he showed as a novice in 2018.

Coole Hall has got bags of stamina and stays strongly, and with a record of 311 off a 100-plus day break, he looks a decent price at 10/1 on the Sportsbook. He won't mind the forecast rain either.