- Trainer: Micky Hammond
- Jockey: Joe Colliver
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 12lbs
- OR: 140
Today's Horse Racing Tips: Munro and Hall can star on Bobby Renton day
It's the start of the jumps' season at Wetherby on Wednesday and Alan Dudman is backing one in the Bobby Renton along with a staying hurdler...
"Coole Hall has got bags of stamina and stays strongly, and with a record of 311 off a 100-plus day break, he looks a decent price at 10/1 on the Sportsbook."
Hammond's exciting chaser looks the bet in Wetherby feature
16:10 Wetherby - Back Schiehallion Munro @ [8.0]
The feature Bobby Renton Chase is the highlight on Wetherby's first jumping fixture of the season, and whilst the betting has an open look to it, I am with Micky Hammond's progressive second-term fencer Schiehallion Munro.
This will be his toughest test to date, but he looked very progressive last term when winning a couple of times at Catterick and Newcastle.
He is a very straightforward horse who likes to be up there dominating and attacking his fences. He produced a very polished round of jumping on his final victory last term, and he could be exciting to watch on Wednesday.
In terms of ground, he is adaptable with form on good and soft and he scored on his seasonal return a year ago when winning off the shelf from 210 days.
The Sportsbook price was cut on Tuesday from 9/1, and it's also an Extra Place Special race.
Stamina the key for Coole's victory bid
16:45 Wetherby - Back Coole Hall @ [13.0]
Another horse that has gone well fresh in the past is Coole Hall, and he is a big price to take the honours in a good staying 3m handicap hurdle at 16:45.
Trained by Rose Dobbin, he has proved to be ever-so-slightly frustrating over fences as he couldn't win over the larger obstacles last season despite some solid efforts. His record in that sphere was 0-6.
He switches back to hurdles on Wednesday, and his mark looks very tempting from 130 given the form he showed as a novice in 2018.
Coole Hall has got bags of stamina and stays strongly, and with a record of 311 off a 100-plus day break, he looks a decent price at 10/1 on the Sportsbook. He won't mind the forecast rain either.
New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
Alan Dudman's P & L
2020 Overall: -19.29
This week
Staked: 2.0
Returned: 0.0
2019: +3.25
2018: +44.91
2017: +5.49
2016: +16.38
*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise
2020 Festival Bets Of Day (Ascot & Cheltenham): +17.60 (1pt stake)
2020 Irish Racing Tips: +34.20 (1pt stake)
Recommended bets
Weth 14th Oct (2m3f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Wednesday 14 October, 4.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Almazhar Garde
|Sky Pirate
|Schiehallion Munro
|Ecu De La Noverie
|Cool Mix
|Tintern Theatre
|Storm Control
|Demi Sang
|Shannon Bridge
|Wishfull Dreaming
|Awake At Midnight
|The Dubai Way
|Cracking Find
|Pougne Bobbi
|Dimple
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Weth 14th Oct (3m Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Wednesday 14 October, 4.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Teescomponents Lad
|Young Offender
|Loverboy
|Shantou Vow
|Mr Scrumpy
|Western Rules
|Silva Eclipse
|Jacks Last Hope
|Coole Hall
|Justatenner
|Mount Hanover
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today