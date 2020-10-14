To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Election Betting

French Open Tennis Tips

Premier League Tips

IPL Tips

European/PGA Tour Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Today's Horse Racing Tips: Munro and Hall can star on Bobby Renton day

Coole Hall Wetherby
Coole Hall in winning form at Newcastle

It's the start of the jumps' season at Wetherby on Wednesday and Alan Dudman is backing one in the Bobby Renton along with a staying hurdler...

"Coole Hall has got bags of stamina and stays strongly, and with a record of 311 off a 100-plus day break, he looks a decent price at 10/1 on the Sportsbook."

Back Coole Hall @ [13.0] in the 16:45 at Wetherby

Hammond's exciting chaser looks the bet in Wetherby feature

16:10 Wetherby - Back Schiehallion Munro @ [8.0]

The feature Bobby Renton Chase is the highlight on Wetherby's first jumping fixture of the season, and whilst the betting has an open look to it, I am with Micky Hammond's progressive second-term fencer Schiehallion Munro.

This will be his toughest test to date, but he looked very progressive last term when winning a couple of times at Catterick and Newcastle.

He is a very straightforward horse who likes to be up there dominating and attacking his fences. He produced a very polished round of jumping on his final victory last term, and he could be exciting to watch on Wednesday.

In terms of ground, he is adaptable with form on good and soft and he scored on his seasonal return a year ago when winning off the shelf from 210 days.

The Sportsbook price was cut on Tuesday from 9/1, and it's also an Extra Place Special race.

Stamina the key for Coole's victory bid

16:45 Wetherby - Back Coole Hall @ [13.0]

Another horse that has gone well fresh in the past is Coole Hall, and he is a big price to take the honours in a good staying 3m handicap hurdle at 16:45.

Trained by Rose Dobbin, he has proved to be ever-so-slightly frustrating over fences as he couldn't win over the larger obstacles last season despite some solid efforts. His record in that sphere was 0-6.

He switches back to hurdles on Wednesday, and his mark looks very tempting from 130 given the form he showed as a novice in 2018.

Coole Hall has got bags of stamina and stays strongly, and with a record of 311 off a 100-plus day break, he looks a decent price at 10/1 on the Sportsbook. He won't mind the forecast rain either.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site

Alan Dudman's P & L

2020 Overall: -19.29

This week
Staked: 2.0
Returned: 0.0

2019: +3.25
2018: +44.91
2017: +5.49
2016: +16.38

*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise

2020 Festival Bets Of Day (Ascot & Cheltenham): +17.60 (1pt stake)
2020 Irish Racing Tips: +34.20 (1pt stake)

Recommended bets

Back Schiehallion Munro @ [8.0] in the 16:10 at Wetherby
Back Coole Hall @ [13.0] in the 16:45 at Wetherby

Weth 14th Oct (2m3f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Wednesday 14 October, 4.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Almazhar Garde
Sky Pirate
Schiehallion Munro
Ecu De La Noverie
Cool Mix
Tintern Theatre
Storm Control
Demi Sang
Shannon Bridge
Wishfull Dreaming
Awake At Midnight
The Dubai Way
Cracking Find
Pougne Bobbi
Dimple
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Weth 14th Oct (3m Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Wednesday 14 October, 4.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Teescomponents Lad
Young Offender
Loverboy
Shantou Vow
Mr Scrumpy
Western Rules
Silva Eclipse
Jacks Last Hope
Coole Hall
Justatenner
Mount Hanover
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Bets of the Day

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles