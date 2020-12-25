Today's Horse Racing Tips: Mint will have ideal conditions at Wetherby

All roads lead to Ravenhill again

13:28 Wetherby - Back Ravenhill Road @ 12.011/1

Ravenhill Road has got into the habit of falling two out. Thus was the case at Haydock in November, although he was well beaten at the time, but also at Market Rasen earlier in the season, but that won't deter me from backing him on Boxing Day.

I included him for the column at Rasen and I thought he was running a pretty big race before departing, in what was a crunching fall too.

No. 3 Ravenhill Road (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Sue Smith

Jockey: Ryan Mania

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 133

But his jumping isn't that bad. It certainly looked good at Haydock 12 months ago, and those fences can be quite stiff.

For this he drops down in trip and also grade, as this looks a bit easier than the previous two races he has contested.

Soft ground suits and it could be fairly testing in Yorkshire, but he is well handicapped from 133.

Candlish improver can win again

Back Mint Condition @ 5.04/1 in the 14:40 at Wetherby

Mint Condition has improved a lot this season and he can find another chunk in the Wetherby 14:40. He was backed last night on the Sportsbook too, and I can see why, as the new distance up to 2m6f could suit.

No. 2 Mint Condition SBK 9/2 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Jennie Candlish

Jockey: Lilly Pinchin

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 127

Last time he was beaten four lengths at Aintree, and he has actually been lowered 1lb for that run, and it wasn't a bad effort in a good race behind Kateson.

He looked progressive with a pair of victories at Bangor previously - both in testing conditions. He landed one on his reappearance in easy fashion with the way he travelled in the race, and he won another with a bit in hand.

I have been on the reverse of some excellent Lilly Pinchin rides this season and I recall her beating one of mine on the line at Ludlow recently. She's super value for her 5lb claim and her horse has a good chance on form.