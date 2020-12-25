To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Today's Horse Racing Tips: Mint will have ideal conditions at Wetherby

Alan is backing two horses at Wetherby on Boxing Day

Alan Dudman goes to Wetherby on Boxing Day for his two win selections...

"She's super value for her 5lb claim and her horse has a good chance on form."

Back Mint Condition @ 5.04/1 in the 14:40 at Wetherby

All roads lead to Ravenhill again

13:28 Wetherby - Back Ravenhill Road @ 12.011/1

Ravenhill Road has got into the habit of falling two out. Thus was the case at Haydock in November, although he was well beaten at the time, but also at Market Rasen earlier in the season, but that won't deter me from backing him on Boxing Day.

I included him for the column at Rasen and I thought he was running a pretty big race before departing, in what was a crunching fall too.

But his jumping isn't that bad. It certainly looked good at Haydock 12 months ago, and those fences can be quite stiff.

For this he drops down in trip and also grade, as this looks a bit easier than the previous two races he has contested.

Soft ground suits and it could be fairly testing in Yorkshire, but he is well handicapped from 133.

Candlish improver can win again

Back Mint Condition @ 5.04/1 in the 14:40 at Wetherby

Mint Condition has improved a lot this season and he can find another chunk in the Wetherby 14:40. He was backed last night on the Sportsbook too, and I can see why, as the new distance up to 2m6f could suit.

Last time he was beaten four lengths at Aintree, and he has actually been lowered 1lb for that run, and it wasn't a bad effort in a good race behind Kateson.

He looked progressive with a pair of victories at Bangor previously - both in testing conditions. He landed one on his reappearance in easy fashion with the way he travelled in the race, and he won another with a bit in hand.

I have been on the reverse of some excellent Lilly Pinchin rides this season and I recall her beating one of mine on the line at Ludlow recently. She's super value for her 5lb claim and her horse has a good chance on form.

Alan Dudman's P&L

2020 Overall: -30.79

This week
Staked: 2.50
Returned: 0.0
*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise

2016-2019 P&L: +70.03

2020 Festival Bets Of Day (Ascot & Cheltenham): +17.60 (1pt stake)
2020 Irish Racing Tips: +34.20 (1pt stake)

Recommended bets

Back Ravenhill Road @ 12.011/1 in the 13:28 at Wetherby
Back Mint Condition @ 5.04/1 in the 14:40 at Wetherby

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Bets of the Day

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles