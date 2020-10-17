Today's Horse Racing Tips: Meade pair look big players in October Handicap

- Trainer: Sue Smith
Alan is back for Saturday's racing, and on a stellar afternoon has selections in the big races at Market Rasen and Leopardstown...
All roads lead to Ravenhill for Prelude success
16:31 Market Rasen - Back Ravenhill Road @ 9/110.0
Ravenhill Road has been a horse who has promised to be decent for a while, as he was a good novice over fences keeping fine company.
He was switched to trainer Sue Smith last term and landed a nice race at Haydock in the winter in good style with an excellent round of jumping, and he's only 6lb higher today.
Today's trip around 2m5f looks ideal, as he does stay further, and with plenty of form on good ground and soft, I can see him running a big race in the Prelude.
The Smith yard have only had three winners all season, and some have clearly needed the run, but Ravenhill Road has gone well fresh in the past and he's a big enough price at 9/110.0 for a bet.
Meade's pair should be backed in Premier Handicap
16:45 Leopardstown - Back Powerful Ted @ 11/112.0 and Lafayette @ 6/17.0
It's worth playing on two in the big October Handicap at Leopardstown on Saturday, and I am hoping trainer Noel Meade can continue his fine run of form.
Powerful Ted is a double figure price and the booking of top apprentice Gavin Ryan and his 3lb is a big plus. This horse ran well behind Halimi last time out.
He's completely unexposed and looks a stayer, and considering that effort recently was his first dig in a handicap, he should improve on that.
I also think it's worth siding with Meade's second runner Lafayette - although he is shorter in the betting.
This 3yo was pencilled in for Irish Champions weekend following his victory at Naas, but he missed that and returned recently with a solid runner-up effort.
He flies home in his races over 1m2f, so the increased distance to 1m4f for Saturday will suit his style. The weather forecast is for rain, and he has plenty of form in soft. He really has been waiting for this trip.
It's worth keeping two onside.
Alan Dudman's P & L
2020 Overall: -18.59
This week
Staked: 5.0
Returned: 3.70
2019: +3.25
2018: +44.91
2017: +5.49
2016: +16.38
*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise
2020 Festival Bets Of Day (Ascot & Cheltenham): +17.60 (1pt stake)
2020 Irish Racing Tips: +34.20 (1pt stake)
