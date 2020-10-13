Today's Horse Racing Tips: It's thumbs up for Palmer's Convertible at Newcastle

- Trainer: Heather Main
Front-runner can add to his win tally at Newcastle
18:45 Newcastle - Back Mostawaa @ [7.0]
Mostawaa is a horse who is holding his form well this season and he should go close in a competitive-looking 1m handicap at 18:45.
He has won this season at Haydock, and that's a track he seems enjoy with his front-running style, but he's been solid in defeat as well this term with a couple of seconds too - including a good Sandown run
Last time he was possibly stretched by the 9f at Goodwood, so reverting to the 1m is sure to suit.
His jockey Ellie McKenzie knows him well, and she rode him to success to win over course and distance in 2018 and is drawn well in 10 to attack the field again near-side.
He is clearly a prime candidate to play in terms of a back-to-lay trade.
Convertible can outrun his big odds on return
19:45 Newcastle - Back Convertible @ [10.0]
Godolphin's Future King is the 10/11 favourite for this 7f maiden, and he has the sort of profile I usually get sucked into as a well-bred type with a run under his belt, but the price doesn't do anything for me.
Hugo Palmer's Convertible makes more appeal at around [10.0], although the price factors in the risk element as he hasn't been seen since running at Lingfield on debut in 2019.
That looked a good race, but it is a worry that Convertible has been off the track for 348 days. He's been gelded since and he wears blinkers today for the first time too.
Considering he was outpaced at Lingfield, the stiffer nature of Newcastle will suit him better, and from a good draw I give him a chance.
