Today's Horse Racing Tips: Han Solo to blast home at Dundalk

Back a progressive filly to win again under the lights

18:00 Dundalk - Back Pure Nature @ 7.06/1

The 1m4f handicap at 18:00 looks a quality race with the top weight running from 96, but there's a filly on the up in the shape of Pure Nature, and she's the bet at around the 7.06/1 mark.

She landed a course and distance handicap fairly emphatically in September from a wide draw and scored with plenty in hand. It was good to see her bounce back again at Dundalk last time after a disappointing run in testing conditions at Fairyhouse.

No. 5 (1) Pure Nature SBK 9/2 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Adrian McGuinness, Ireland

Jockey: Sam Ewing

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 82

The effort to focus on though is that latest victory at the track, as she was given a confident ride by apprentice Adam Farragher held up out the back. Pure Nature was still 10 lengths off the leader with two-and-a-half furlongs to go, but she went strongly up the inside and was well on top with her stamina at the end. That was a personal best, and given how much ground she made up, the filly can win again from 82.

Her trainer Ado McGuiness is in good form, and he's booked top youngster Sam Ewing with his 7lb claim. With the lowest draw on the inside, she could get a repeat of the ride last time out.

Go against Laura Bullion

18:30 Dundalk - Lay in-running Laura Bullion @ 1.201/5

Laura Bullion should win races from a mark of 61 considering her jumps' figure, but she doesn't find an awful lot in a finish and could be worth laying at a short price in the run.

Granted, she has fared better in two runs at Dundalk recently - one over 1m2f and one over course and distance.

No. 4 (17) Laura Bullion (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.96 Trainer: Noel Meade, Ireland

Jockey: D. B. McMonagle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 61

She is a tricky ride and the talented Dylan Browne McMonagle got a tune out of her last time to go close when finishing second, but she didn't find a lot on that occasion, and was matched in defeat at 1.162/13 In-Play.

At 7/4 she is far too short for a win bet, and am taking her on from a wide draw.

Han Solo to play a leading role in finale

19:30 Dundalk - Back Han Solo @ 6.05/1

Whilst I am against McMonagle in the the previous race, I am very much with him to deliver on Han Solo in the finale. He can be backed at 6.05/1.

No. 2 (1) Han Solo SBK 5/1 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Augustine Leahy, Ireland

Jockey: D. B. McMonagle

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 60

This horse unfortunately bumped into Dreal Deal who won from a mark of 51 last time at Cork, and it might be a while before you see Dreal Deal run from that rating again! Han Solo was possibly stretched by the testing ground there, but he travelled well enough and he's having another go over the distance for tonight. I'm giving him a chance at 1m2f.

He doesn't look the sort of horse who finds an awful lot and just does enough at the end, but he scraped home to win at Cork recently. He goes fairly smoothly and can win from his current rating of 60 from a good draw.