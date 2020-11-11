Today's Horse Racing Tips: Glittering to love his return to fences at Ayr

Hoping for a tuned-up Amigos to sparkle from the front

13:55 Bangor - Back The Two Amigos @ 13.5

Bangor stages an excellent card on Wednesday with a strong-looking 0-150 feature handicap over fences; a race with plenty of quality considering the top weight is rated 149.

At the time of writing the ground was given as soft, and with rain forecast, I am hoping it turns into a greater test of stamina over the 3m for Nicky Martin's likeable The Two Amigos.

No. 4 The Two Amigos SBK 13/2 EXC 16.5 Trainer: Nicky Martin

Jockey: Matt Griffiths

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 142

He's a real stable star for Martin who has some good races under his belt - including a fifth in the Welsh Grand National and a victory in a Sussex National.

Stamina is very much his forte and as a no-nonsense front-runner who could outstay his rivals in conditions he relishes, I am expecting him to apply plenty of pressure with not only his excellent jumping, but his ability to stay marathon trips.

The one slight doubt is whether he is fully revved-up for his first run of the season, but he's a fair enough price at around 13.50 to warrant an interest in the Win and Place markets.

Love can maintain his excellent record in Scotland for Richards

14:50 Ayr - Back Glittering Love @ 6.05/1

I'm very much a believer in stable form, so it's a slight worry that Nicky Richards' horses aren't in prime nick at the moment, but he holds a good chance of a winner with Marown in the 14:20 on the card, and I am hoping that can set the yard up for a quick-fire double with Glittering Love.

No. 6 Glittering Love (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.8 Trainer: Nicky Richards

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 123

This horse was most progressive two seasons' ago when landing a string of chases at Ayr - reeling off a hat-trick in grand style. However, the wheels came off on his return to action last year when he fell at Newcastle last December. He was going quite well before tipping up, so he would have had a chance, but that seemingly affected his confidence afterwards and failed to fire over hurdles with his final spin of the interrupted campaign.

This will be his first start of the season, but that shouldn't be an issue as he scored fresh from 251 days at Hexham in 2018. This looks a good opportunity for him to get back on track - admittedly against some good rivals which include Bigirononhiship. It will also be interesting to see how Thomas Patrick shapes too, as he fallen down the weights after his dazzling Aintree win two years ago.

Glittering Love stays well, acts in testing ground and he holds a perfect record of 3/3 in chases at Ayr.