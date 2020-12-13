Today's Horse Racing Tips: Getaround can follow up latest success

Informateur looks a bet from winnable handicap mark

13:35 Carlisle - Back Informateur @ 3.505/2

It was pleasing to see a Sue Smith horse run so well in a big handicap yesterday at Cheltenham following Midnight Shadow's second in the Caviar race. What a performance though from the winner.

I'll take a neck rather than 15 lengths with Informateur - although he himself won by a huge margin last time. A whole 72 lengths at Catterick. It's form not to take literally as the odds-on fav departed and the second was 150/1.

No. 4 Informateur (Fr) SBK 85/40 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Sue Smith

Jockey: Ryan Mania

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 127

However, he was a strong-travelling sort over hurdles and won nicely in testing ground at Sedgefield last term from 126. The fact he runs over fences for his handicap debut from just 1lb higher makes him very interesting.

Expect him to race handy on the pace and he'll enjoy soft conditions in a small-ish field.

Get a winner with Getaround

14:10 Carlisle - Back Getaround @ 5.04/1

Ella Pickard's Getaround has produced his two best performances in soft conditions and he looks a major player in the Pertemps Qualifier in Carlisle's 14:10.

No. 3 Getaround (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Ella Pickard

Jockey: Bryan Carver

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 135

He must be thought of highly at home as he ran in the Persian War earlier in the season, and whilst he wasn't quite up to that, he's a good handicapping prospect.

Indeed, with a convincing win under his belt last time, he comes here in great nick. His latest victory was at Newcastle with another all-the-way success, so expect him to make the running again for Sunday.

He goes up in distance today, and I'll give him a chance staying the trip. He won at Exeter over 2m7f, and has plenty of stamina in his pedigree with 3m2f winner Dandy Dan in there.

