Today's Horse Racing Tips: Expect improvement from Vaughan's Bobmahley at Sedgefield

Ochre to show up well in wide-open contest

12:52 Sedgefield - Back Red Ochre @ 6.86/1

The Two Amigos gave us a good spin at a decent price yesterday, and once again it highlighted the extra insurance of using the Place market - something I have been guilty of not doing down the years.

Digging out bets for the jumps' cards on Thursday was a difficult task, and I have swerved Chelmsford altogether, as unearthing truffles is easier than finding winners there.

The pin came down on Sedgefield's 12:52 to kick-off the day nice and early, and whilst there is a flash of recent winning form with the likes of Hot Gossip and Plenty Of Butty, I'll take a chance on Red Ochre as the selection.

No. 5 Red Ochre SBK 5/1 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Chris Grant

Jockey: Sam Coltherd

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 92

He's not exactly been a winning machine for connections and has a tendency to finish second. So far in 14 runs over hurdles, he has collected the silver medal on five occasions. One of those was last time at Hexham, but he wasn't beaten far in a similar grade.

The assessor has actually raised him 2lb for that run, but you'd hardly call him progressive! He certainly is operating around his lowest mark for a while and after several near-misses, he might be able to get his head in front.

Back Mahley to improve for a longer trip

15:07 Sedgefield - Back Bobmahley @ 5.04/1

The staying event at 15:07 will bring out the stamina, and with plenty of question marks about the lion's share in the field, Tim Vaughan's Bobmahley might get a chance to show his best over the 3m2f distance.

His rivals are a mixed bunch, and quite a few of the trainers are out of form. Although Vaughan himself is quiet, as he is without a victory from his last 22 runners.

No. 3 Bobmahley (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Tim Vaughan

Jockey: Alan Johns

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 98

However, Bobmahley has shown enough in his last two starts to spark an interest. He stayed on well over 3m at Musselburgh, in the face of a track that was sharp enough for him. He has since made a return for the season at Stratford, and again got going late over 2m6f. He should come on for that and is most certainly worth a shot over a longer trip.

I initially looked to Lord Brendy as a possible one for an each-way bet, but his jockey William Shanahan is 0-76 with his rides, which put me off the 5/1 price.