Today's Horse Racing Tips: Eclair to go one better at Hereford

Headgear can make a change for Walford's Giovanni

11:45 Wetherby - Back Giovanni Change @ BSP

Barnwell showed an improved effort yesterday but he couldn't seal the deal and was done in-play at 1.384/11 when finishing second at Lingfield to make it a rather unlucky hat-trick with the runner-up positions thus far.

Hopefully Giovanni Change can go one better and make a winning handicap debut, as we start nice and early for the first bet of the day at Wetherby.

Mark Walford's hurdler will be wearing the cheekpieces for the first time on Wednesday, and they should help and focus his mind as his jumping was a bit ragged last time out at Market Rasen.

No. 3 Giovanni Change (Fr) SBK 13/2 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Mark Walford

Jockey: Alexander Thorne

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 120

That's not to say he is devoid of ability, far from it. He ran well as a novice last term both at Wetherby and won a bumper in Ireland for Emmett Mullins on good ground. That performance has been his best to date, and whilst he has a bit of a knee action, a drying surface shouldn't inconvenience him.

It's a new distance for Giovanni Change, and it will be interesting if front-running tactics will be repeated. If they are, you can bag yourself a nice trade as a back-to-lay bet as I am expecting a price of around 8.07/1. Also if you are playing each-way, it's an EXTRA PLACE SPECIAL on the SPORTSBOOK.

Back Billingsley to make a winning return

14:25 Wetherby - Back Billingsley @ BSP

Billingsley improved so much last season as a chaser, he can carry on his good work with his seasonal reappearance at Wetherby.

As a front-runner with a good attitude we should get a decent run for our money. Clearly his best form came in the mud last term, so I am hoping soft still remains in the description for Wednesday.

No. 1 Billingsley (Ire) EXC 5.5 Trainer: Alastair Ralph

Jockey: Non Runner

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 136

Trainer Alistair Ralph's horses have been in fair form recently (although he's had plenty of seconds) and his jumping will stand up well as he holds form over stiffer fences at Haydock and Newbury.

Eclair looks a tasty bet with his smooth travelling style

15:20 Hereford - Back Eclair De Guye @ BSP

Lucy Wadham's Eclair De Guye travelled so well recently at Fontwell that he has to spark plenty of interest in backing him for Wednesday.

No. 2 Eclair De Guye (Fr) SBK 15/4 EXC 5 Trainer: Lucy Wadham

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 117

He certainly looked ahead of his mark last time, but he's a deceptive horse and one that doesn't do too much at the end of a race. He was turned over in second at 1.412/5, but the jockey's saddle slipped in the closing stages too which wasn't helpful.

However, jockey Bryony Frost has won on the horse before and cheekpieces have brought about improvement in his last two starts. He's up to winning in this grade and he should come on for his first run of the season.

