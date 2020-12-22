To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Today's Horse Racing Tips: Bertie's proven Sedgefield form a plus at a big price

Sedgefield
Alan's final bet on Tuesday lines up at Sedgefield

Alan Dudman is looking forward to seeing a good chasing prospect of Kim Bailey's at Huntingdon on Tuesday, while he has his eye on a double-figure selection at Sedgefield...

"His current mark of 86 puts him into the equation and he can make the running. I like backing front-runners too around Sedgefield."

Back Bertie Blake @ BSP in the 14:55 at Sedgefield

Llywelyn looks well treated for Bailey

14:05 Huntingdon - Back Prince Llywelyn @ 5.04/1

Wakool finished a well beaten second yesterday, and that seems to be the way the column has gone this year with the amount of horses finishing in the runner-up position. Hopefully we can turn a place into a victory with a horse of serious potential at Huntingdon.

Prince Llywelyn for Kim Bailey looks the most interesting prospect over fences in the 14:05, and he should build on a rather encouraging debut over the fences last time at Stratford.

He made a late error in that but caught the eye with the way he finished over 2m1f. He looked a stayer in his earlier races, so I am happy seeing him step back up in distance to 2m4f today.

On his bumper form he looks seriously well treated from 109, and whilst he hasn't stood much racing with a couple of rounds of wind surgery, he rates as my bet of the day.

Bertie could be a force back at his favourite stomping ground

14:55 Sedgefield - Back Bertie Black @ BSP

I'm expecting a half-decent BSP for Bertie Blake, who has struggled badly in his last three outings. His latest was a 40 length defeat at Fakenham.

However, this 0-100 class handicap hurdle isn't a particularly strong race with a lack of winning form. Sincerely Resdev got up to win at the track last time, but that was a weak race and he's 9/2 on the Sportsbook.

Double that and more was Bertie Blake, and if you go back to last winter, he was in great form around Sedgefield when winning twice by wide margins. He hacked up last January and followed up with a soft ground success off 84 the start after.

His current mark of 86 puts him into the equation and he can make the running. I like backing front-runners too around Sedgefield. He was priced up at 11/1 on the Sportsbook initially and that's also an Extra Place Special race.

Alan Dudman's P&L

2020 Overall: -29.29

This week
Staked: 1.0
Returned: 0.0
*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise

2016-2019 P&L: +70.03

2020 Festival Bets Of Day (Ascot & Cheltenham): +17.60 (1pt stake)
2020 Irish Racing Tips: +34.20 (1pt stake)

Recommended bets

Back Prince Llywelyn to win 1pt @ 5.39/2 in the 14:05 at Huntingdon
Back Bertie Blake @ BSP in the 14:55 at Sedgefield

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Bets of the Day

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles