- Trainer: Kim Bailey
- Jockey: David Bass
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 11lbs
- OR: 109
Today's Horse Racing Tips: Bertie's proven Sedgefield form a plus at a big price
Alan Dudman is looking forward to seeing a good chasing prospect of Kim Bailey's at Huntingdon on Tuesday, while he has his eye on a double-figure selection at Sedgefield...
"His current mark of 86 puts him into the equation and he can make the running. I like backing front-runners too around Sedgefield."
Llywelyn looks well treated for Bailey
14:05 Huntingdon - Back Prince Llywelyn @ 5.04/1
Wakool finished a well beaten second yesterday, and that seems to be the way the column has gone this year with the amount of horses finishing in the runner-up position. Hopefully we can turn a place into a victory with a horse of serious potential at Huntingdon.
Prince Llywelyn for Kim Bailey looks the most interesting prospect over fences in the 14:05, and he should build on a rather encouraging debut over the fences last time at Stratford.
He made a late error in that but caught the eye with the way he finished over 2m1f. He looked a stayer in his earlier races, so I am happy seeing him step back up in distance to 2m4f today.
On his bumper form he looks seriously well treated from 109, and whilst he hasn't stood much racing with a couple of rounds of wind surgery, he rates as my bet of the day.
Bertie could be a force back at his favourite stomping ground
14:55 Sedgefield - Back Bertie Black @ BSP
I'm expecting a half-decent BSP for Bertie Blake, who has struggled badly in his last three outings. His latest was a 40 length defeat at Fakenham.
However, this 0-100 class handicap hurdle isn't a particularly strong race with a lack of winning form. Sincerely Resdev got up to win at the track last time, but that was a weak race and he's 9/2 on the Sportsbook.
Double that and more was Bertie Blake, and if you go back to last winter, he was in great form around Sedgefield when winning twice by wide margins. He hacked up last January and followed up with a soft ground success off 84 the start after.
His current mark of 86 puts him into the equation and he can make the running. I like backing front-runners too around Sedgefield. He was priced up at 11/1 on the Sportsbook initially and that's also an Extra Place Special race.
Alan Dudman's P&L
2020 Overall: -29.29
This week
Staked: 1.0
Returned: 0.0
*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise
2016-2019 P&L: +70.03
2020 Festival Bets Of Day (Ascot & Cheltenham): +17.60 (1pt stake)
2020 Irish Racing Tips: +34.20 (1pt stake)