Today's Horse Racing Tips: Bertie's proven Sedgefield form a plus at a big price

Llywelyn looks well treated for Bailey

14:05 Huntingdon - Back Prince Llywelyn @ 5.04/1

Wakool finished a well beaten second yesterday, and that seems to be the way the column has gone this year with the amount of horses finishing in the runner-up position. Hopefully we can turn a place into a victory with a horse of serious potential at Huntingdon.

No. 3 Prince Llywelyn SBK 7/2 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Kim Bailey

Jockey: David Bass

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 109

Prince Llywelyn for Kim Bailey looks the most interesting prospect over fences in the 14:05, and he should build on a rather encouraging debut over the fences last time at Stratford.

He made a late error in that but caught the eye with the way he finished over 2m1f. He looked a stayer in his earlier races, so I am happy seeing him step back up in distance to 2m4f today.

On his bumper form he looks seriously well treated from 109, and whilst he hasn't stood much racing with a couple of rounds of wind surgery, he rates as my bet of the day.

Bertie could be a force back at his favourite stomping ground

14:55 Sedgefield - Back Bertie Black @ BSP

I'm expecting a half-decent BSP for Bertie Blake, who has struggled badly in his last three outings. His latest was a 40 length defeat at Fakenham.

However, this 0-100 class handicap hurdle isn't a particularly strong race with a lack of winning form. Sincerely Resdev got up to win at the track last time, but that was a weak race and he's 9/2 on the Sportsbook.

No. 12 Bertie Blake (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Philip Kirby

Jockey: Thomas Dowson

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 86

Double that and more was Bertie Blake, and if you go back to last winter, he was in great form around Sedgefield when winning twice by wide margins. He hacked up last January and followed up with a soft ground success off 84 the start after.

His current mark of 86 puts him into the equation and he can make the running. I like backing front-runners too around Sedgefield. He was priced up at 11/1 on the Sportsbook initially and that's also an Extra Place Special race.