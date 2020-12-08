Today's Horse Racing Tips: Back two young chasers to make their mark on Tuesday

Alcazar could be the star name on the Uttoxeter card

13:15 Uttoxeter - Back Imperial Alcazar @ 3.02/1

One horse I am really looking forward to seeing on Tuesday is Fergal O'Brien's Imperial Alcazar, and I am backing him to get off to winning start for his first attempt over fences.

All throughout his young career so far, he's had the look of a very useful horse. His bumper form was good at a strong level, but his efforts over hurdles were better. One victory at Leicester was a performance of merit and he really looked the part in that.

Although his piece of form in a dramatic stewards' race at Cheltenham last January with Protektorat looks even better now given what that horse has done on his latest run.

Imperial Alcazar ran last time at the Betfair Haydock meeting but didn't get home over 3m in bottomless ground, but it was first run of the campaign, and it was also another victory in the win column for Main Fact.

Cliche alert with built for fences, but the selection really has the look of chaser who could grind his rivals down with his run style, as he stays 2m4f ever so strongly.

Moor can improve on Stratford run for Johnson

14:08 Fontwell - Back Earth Moor @ 7.06/1

Quite a few candidates look set for a major say in the 14:08, but Earth Moor surely is capable of much better than his seasonal return at Stratford?

That was his chase debut and it was a flat run, and a disappointing effort considering he had won fresh a couple of times over hurdles. He put in a few good jumps prior to losing a position just before the 11th fence, so stamina shouldn't have been an issue as he stayed the 2m5f trip well over hurdles.

No. 2 Earth Moor (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 2.6 Trainer: Philip Hobbs

Jockey: Richard Johnson

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 132

So I'll give him another chance with that first run under his belt as he was a progressive hurdler last term who took his record to 3-5 over the smaller ones. He impressed with the way he won decisively in a good race at Taunton, and he hacked up at Wincanton.

Ideal conditions are soft for him and the assessor has kindly lowered Earth Moor 3lb for his handicap debut under Richard Johnson.

His main rivals are Aintree My Dream, who has been in some good races, but his jumping lets him down on occasions at crucial points. While the Gary Moore-trained Antony is well treated, but looks best with a quicker surface.