Today's Horse Racing Tips: Back Glory for win number five at Chelmsford

Thomson can get another win out of veteran Capard

12:15 Newcastle - Back Capard King @ 4.03/1

Veteran Capard King isn't exactly a prolific winner, but he won this race in 2019 easily, and the testing conditions in the north east will suit him.

At 11 years of age, he isn't pegged as an improver at this stage of his career, but he travels well enough in his races, and he certainly stays the distance well.

No. 1 Capard King (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.65 Trainer: Sandy Thomson

Jockey: Ryan Mania

Age: 11

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 117

He made his return for the season at Kelso last time over a trip that looked on the inadequate side and for his first run he was never a factor, so he'll come for that after 284 days off.

Trainer Sandy Thomson had a couple of winners this week at Musselburgh, and he even managed to get a tune out of the great Yorkhill recently, so Capard King is a relative whippersnapper at his age.

Glory beckons in Essex for War?

18:00 Chelmsford - Back War Glory @ 6.6011/2

I've given a few chances to Richard Hannon's War Glory in his time, and everyone knows the score with this horse - he simply is miles better on the all-weather.

However, he hasn't won for a while, but that makes him a well-treated runner from 101 at a track he goes well at, and this is the feature of the evening in Essex with a fair line-up. Indeed, with four wins under his belt here, he seems to save his best here so he has to be a player.

No. 1 (3) War Glory (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 9.4 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 101

Last time he raced over course and distance in a 0-105 and finished second. However, the leader set a steady gallop and they finished in a bit of heap. He needs the field to come back to him off a stronger pace, so Salateen could be a key opponent in this, as he has made the running before.

He usually finishes off his races well, and whilst he hasn't quite been in top form, I thought the odds of 6.611/2 were a little on the generous side.



