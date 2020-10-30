Today's Horse Racing Tips: Back Equus to make a successful return to fences at Wetherby

Bailey to do it again with Gold

14:10 Wetherby - Back Two For Gold @ 7/24.5

Kim Bailey continued his hot spell with another winner yesterday, and one for the column too as Happygolucky stormed home at Stratford. Hopefully he can continue his current streak with a win in the best race of the day at Wetherby.

Bailey's Two For Gold could potentially be his Grand National horse down the line, so it's an interesting starting point over 2m4f for his reappearance. The trip looks on the sharp side, but rain is forecast and he did win over the distance on his return to the track last term at Carlisle.

No. 4 Two For Gold (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Kim Bailey

Jockey: David Bass

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 146

The 7yo kept good company last season as a novice - winning in a Grade 2 at Warwick in tenacious fashion, and running well against a classy rival at Ascot.

As a second-season chaser from 146, he potentially looks the classiest in here. He does have some serious rivals with the 2018 winner Born Survivor and last term's second Happy Diva - and she's a remarkably consistent chaser who is a real credit to connections. However, she could be susceptible to something with more staying power, and Two For Gold certainly has stamina.

Make plans to back Nigel's Equus Millar

15:20 Wetherby - Back Equus Millar @ 4/15.0

The 15:20 handicap over fences could revolve around Rose Dobbin's Some Reign - who finally got his act together when taking a race at Hexham last time. However, he has often been a horse that has flattered to deceive in the past and has quite a few odds-on defeats in-play next to his name.

It's a race of question marks elsewhere as Cracking Find is undoubtedly well treated, but he lost his way badly last term. The 9/4 on the Sportsbook for him looked a little short when I viewed the market on Thursday night.

No. 3 Equus Millar (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 124

I am happy to take a bit of a swing at Nigel Twiston-Davies' Equus Millar at around 4/15.0.

He scored on his chase debut at Worcester in the summer of 2019, emphatically too, winning by nine lengths. He hasn't been seen since so it's clearly a bit of a risk after a lay-off, but that's one thing I am never too worried about with horses from the "Twister" yard.

Equus Millar was rated 130 over hurdles, so his 124 mark for his handicap debut over fences looks a good one. He can make the running too and will give you a chance to trade back your stake.