- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Bryony Frost
- Age: 10
- Weight: 11st 12lbs
- OR: 156
Today's Horse Racing Tips: Back Ellison to repeat the trick with big price Cormier
Alan Dudman previews Sunday's racing for the final time this week, and he is backing Cormier to run a big race in the feature Greatwood Hurdle...
"Cormier's trainer Brian Ellison won this race in 2018 with the same owner's Nietzsche, so Ellison will know what it takes and the standard required to play a part."
Back Cormier Win and Place @ 25.024/1 and 6.05/1 in the 15:00 at Cheltenham
Rain to suit the hardy Yala Enki
13:50 Cheltenham - Back Yala Enki @ 8.27/1
Rain hit Cheltenham yesterday, and more is forecast for Sunday. Backers of Yala Enki will be hoping for plenty and he is the bet in the 13:50 at decent odds of 8.27/1.
The 10yo has always loved the mud and his trainer Paul Nicholls has given him a positive mention in his Sunday runners' blog. Click here to read.
Yala Enki has a bit of class in these staying handicaps, and it's hard to knock his game effort in last term's Welsh National - when lumbering 11-7 to finish third at Chepstow. He was gutsy in that too. He backed up that performance with a handsome win in a good race at Taunton - again in heavy ground.
This will be his first run of the season, but he won a couple of times off the shelf when trained by Venetia Williams. He also likes to get on with things and make the running, so he might give you a chance to trade back your stake nice and early.
Back Cormier to follow in the footsteps of Nietzsche at a big price
15:00 Cheltenham - Back Cormier Win and Place @ 25.024/1 and 6.05/1
This year's Greatwood looks a wide-open renewal with the favourite trading at around the 6.4011/2 mark on Saturday evening, and it's the sort of race you can have a couple of backs running for you.
I'm going to play at something a little more exotic in terms of price, and the 25.024/1 on Cormier has pulled me in.
Stepping out of novice company won't be particularly easy and this is a tough ask for his handicap debut from 130 against a good field. However, Cormier's trainer Brian Ellison won this race in 2018 with the same owner's Nietzsche, so Ellison will know what it takes and the standard required to play a part. He's also booked the same rider Danny McMenamin - who delivered the win two years ago with a cool ride.
Cormier has taken to hurdles well, and I can understand why he races in a hood as he looks as though he can race a bit lazily. That's a good thing, and I think he could be even better with a pace and field to run at. He's quick at his hurdles too.
Soft conditions shouldn't be a problem as he scored on testing ground on the Flat. This is also an EXTRA PLACE SPECIAL on the Sportsbook.
Alan Dudman's P & L
2020 Overall: -20.19
This week
Staked: 6.50
Returned: 6.0
*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise
2016-2019 P & L: +70.03
2020 Festival Bets Of Day (Ascot & Cheltenham): +17.60 (1pt stake)
2020 Irish Racing Tips: +34.20 (1pt stake)