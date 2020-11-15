Today's Horse Racing Tips: Back Ellison to repeat the trick with big price Cormier

Rain to suit the hardy Yala Enki

13:50 Cheltenham - Back Yala Enki @ 8.27/1

Rain hit Cheltenham yesterday, and more is forecast for Sunday. Backers of Yala Enki will be hoping for plenty and he is the bet in the 13:50 at decent odds of 8.27/1.

The 10yo has always loved the mud and his trainer Paul Nicholls has given him a positive mention in his Sunday runners' blog. Click here to read.

No. 1 Yala Enki (Fr) SBK 5/1 EXC 7 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 156

Yala Enki has a bit of class in these staying handicaps, and it's hard to knock his game effort in last term's Welsh National - when lumbering 11-7 to finish third at Chepstow. He was gutsy in that too. He backed up that performance with a handsome win in a good race at Taunton - again in heavy ground.

This will be his first run of the season, but he won a couple of times off the shelf when trained by Venetia Williams. He also likes to get on with things and make the running, so he might give you a chance to trade back your stake nice and early.

Back Cormier to follow in the footsteps of Nietzsche at a big price

15:00 Cheltenham - Back Cormier Win and Place @ 25.024/1 and 6.05/1

This year's Greatwood looks a wide-open renewal with the favourite trading at around the 6.4011/2 mark on Saturday evening, and it's the sort of race you can have a couple of backs running for you.

I'm going to play at something a little more exotic in terms of price, and the 25.024/1 on Cormier has pulled me in.

No. 10 Cormier (Ire) SBK 18/1 EXC 19.5 Trainer: Brian Ellison

Jockey: Danny McMenamin

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 8lbs

OR: 136

Stepping out of novice company won't be particularly easy and this is a tough ask for his handicap debut from 130 against a good field. However, Cormier's trainer Brian Ellison won this race in 2018 with the same owner's Nietzsche, so Ellison will know what it takes and the standard required to play a part. He's also booked the same rider Danny McMenamin - who delivered the win two years ago with a cool ride.

Cormier has taken to hurdles well, and I can understand why he races in a hood as he looks as though he can race a bit lazily. That's a good thing, and I think he could be even better with a pace and field to run at. He's quick at his hurdles too.

Soft conditions shouldn't be a problem as he scored on testing ground on the Flat. This is also an EXTRA PLACE SPECIAL on the Sportsbook.