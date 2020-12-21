Today's Horse Racing Tips: Back Achill and Wakool for Musselburgh honours

Achill can outstay his rivals over fences

13:15 Musselburgh - Back Achill Road Boy @ 15.014/1

There is always a worry backing Achill Road Boy as the veteran's jumping isn't razor sharp. However, he is a double figure price and is worth chancing in a winnable affair.

His stamina is more of an asset than his leaping technique as he ran well at Musselburgh last winter when finishing second over a longer trip.

He surely would have won at Hexham last month had his old Achilles' heel not manifested itself, as his jumping went to pieces in the closing stages, but he looked like a winner.

Good to soft suits and he has form at the track.

Lynn can make a difference on Wakool

14:15 Musselburgh - Back Wakool @ 5.04/1

Conditional jockey Bruce Lynn has a chance to impress on Wakool on Monday, and his 5lb claim will come in more than useful with a horse who has a decent chance.

The 4yo has signalled a return to form recently as his latest effort at Ayr saw him come from further back than the winner who made the running. He finished third in that and he can build on the run considering he has only ran a handful of times over hurdles.

Ground conditions should be ideal as he landed a race as a novice at a Doncaster last term, staying on well to beat his rivals.

Cheekpieces will be applied for the first time this afternoon and I think he'll be strong in a finish.

He could also be the type to trade higher in the run given his style at a speedy track.