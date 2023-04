Return to better ground to help

Cheltenham 13:30: Deyrann De Carjac 1pt e/w 12/1

Deyraan De Carjac hasn't won since November 2019 but I think he has a fairly good chance to get back to winning ways this afternoon now returning to a quicker surface.

He was well held at this track on New Year's Day but that was on soft ground and prior to that he ran well when finishing fifth in the Paddy Power on good ground off a 3lb higher mark than he races off today.

He was held up that day and stayed on well late on and those tactics could suit ideally today given that there is likely to be plenty of early pace.

He also has the additional benefit of coming into this race fresher than many of his rivals as he's been kept back specifically for this race and that can often be a factor at this meeting when horses are starting to feel the effects of a long season.

While he might not be the most straightforward I think Deyrann De Carjac has everything in his favour today and any 9/1 or bigger appeals.

Back Deyrann De Carjac in the 13:30 at Cheltenham 1pt e/w 12/1



Switch of headgear to help course winner

Cheltenham 14:40: Bermeo 0.5pt e/w 20/1

Bermeo is inconsistent and he had shown little this season prior to a more encouraging effort on his latest start at Wincanton.

He looked to be struggling some way out that day but ran on strongly in the closing stages to finish fifth and he's been dropped 2lb for that run.

It looked like he needed a change in headgear to sharpen him up and blinkers now replace the cheekpieces he wore that day and that could see him travel sweeter through this race. He also has good form at this track and his hold up style could suit given this is likely to be strongly run.

It might be that he just won't travel even with the headgear switch and will put in one of his poor runs but I think he's overpriced given his potential for improvement and any 16/1 or bigger appeals.

Back Bermeo in the 14:40 at Cheltenham 0.5pt e/w 20/1



Can build on promising start to career

Cheltenham 15:15: Chancycourt 0.5pt win 80/1

It may turn out that Chancycourt is a bit out of his depth in a novice hurdle of this quality but I can't let him go unbacked at a huge price given the ability he's shown so far in his career.

He started his career in the Irish pointing field with Ciaran Fennessy and after showing some promise on debut at Tipperary, he ran well when staying on late to be beaten a length by Ted Hastings at Dromahane.

Chancycourt joined Fergal O'Brien following that run and ran very well in defeat on his debut for the yard in a bumper at Worcester when looking the likely winner until being caught in the last strides by Hugos New Horse.

He's come up against some good horses in his career so far and faces a tough field today but I think it's encouraging that they have chosen to run him in this rather than a novice or maiden hurdle at a smaller track and he might be able to capitalise on others having had hard recent races.

It could be that whatever has kept him off the track means he isn't as good as he was or that he could need the run after such a long break but I think the market has overlooked his potential and any 33/1 or bigger appeals.

Back Chancycourt in the 15:15 at Cheltenham 0.5pt win 80/1



Lenient treatment from handicapper

Cheltenham 17:00: Martator 1pt win 20/1

Martator hasn't been competitive in three starts since moving to Venetia Williams but I think he's shown that he has some ability and he might be able to take advantage of a sliding mark today.

On his British debut at Sandown, he made the running and raced keenly to open up a clear lead going away from the stands but after being headed on the final bend he had nothing left and was pulled up.

He showed more at Cheltenham next time when not beaten too far behind Hacker Des Places and he shaped better than the result last time back at Sandown over 2m4f when he was still travelling well turning the final bend before finding little and being pulled up.

I think the return to a shorter trip will suit Martator and he was dropped another 5lb for his latest run which I think is generous given the trip could be an obvious excuse.

It might be that he needs a wind op or will only show his true ability next season but in a race of this quality I think he's overpriced and any 14/1 or bigger appeals.