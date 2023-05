Chased home subsequent bumper winner on debut

Sharper test to suit

Kilkee Royal is overpriced at Down Royal

Can improve for sharper test

Down Royal 13:35: Kilkee Royal 0.5pt win 125/1

While quite a few horses in the opening maiden hurdle at Down Royal have shown some ability, none of them have looked anything out of the ordinary and there's a rules debutant whose chance I think has been underestimated given the quality of this contest.

Kilkee Royal failed to win in three starts in the pointing field but he showed some ability. On his debut at Kirkistown, he was still travelling well after 2 out despite making a slight mistake at that obstacle and he moved easily into second after turning out of the back straight but he couldn't pick up once asked for his effort and finished nine lengths behind Check The Score, who won a bumper at Warwick last week.

Kilkee Royal fell on his next start at the same track before shaping much better than the margin beaten on his third and final start in very testing conditions at Portrush. He travelled well through the race and started to pull clear of the field alongside Neo King entering the home straight but after jumping 2 out upsides, he had little left and faded quickly to be a well beaten third.

No. 12 Kilkee Royal (Ire) SBK 33/1 EXC 55 Trainer: Jamie Albert Sloan, Ireland

Jockey: Shane Fenelon

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

I think the sharper test and return to a quicker surface today will suit Kilkee Royal so he has the opportunity to build on the promise he's shown in points.

It may be that this will be too sharp and trips around 2m4f will see him at his best or that he will be viewed as more of a handicap prospect but I can't let him go unbacked a huge price in a race of this quality. Any 33/1 or bigger appeals.