Kelso 16:30: Ballydonagh Boy 2pt win 85/40

Only five line up in the Buccleuch Cup and Ballydonagh Boy sets the clear standard on achievements in the pointing field.

While he has been a beaten favourite on five occasions in points this season, those were all in Conditions or Open company and he wasn't beaten far in any of them. He was a bit disappointing on his latest start seven days ago at Corbridge but his jumping put him on the back foot at a crucial stage as the pace was quickening.

He ran well in defeat prior to that behind Vent d'Automne and running a bit wide after a mistake at 2 out cost him victory at Friars Haugh behind Fightfortheroses.

There is a slight concern that Ballydonagh Boy doesn't always look the most straightforward under pressure and that his latest run wasn't great but he might be in a different league to this opposition if turning up at his best and the quicker ground is no concern. Any 13/8 or bigger appeals.

Jockey switch to bring improvement

Kelso 16:30: Beyond Gold 1pt win 18/1

The front four in the market are all fairly close together with Beyond Gold the lone horse at a double-figure price but I think his current price underestimates his chance.

He was a very late starter to racing as he made a winning debut as a nine-year-old and ran in the 2019 renewal of this race where he was still going well before falling at 3 out.

Beyond Gold failed to build on that fairly promising start to his career but he wasn't disgraced in a Restricted at Alnwick the following season behind Mr Pepperpot.

He was well beaten in this race last season but that was a far stronger renewal than this year's race and it's easy to forgive his two runs this season given those were his jockey's first two rides.

Beyond Gold didn't run too badly in the second of them either over a trip that was clearly on the sharp side for him.

Joe Wright now takes over in the saddle which is a significant positive jockey switch and this will be a more suitable trip for Beyond Gold.

His jumping is a slight concern and he might just be slow but I think there's too much between him and the three in the market after Ballydonagh Boy given the level of ability they have shown. Any 14/1 or bigger appeals.