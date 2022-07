Dunkirk has a chance to redeem himself with a return to Colwick Park

Back The Dunkirk Lads @ 6.05/1 in the 15:10 at Nottingham

No. 8 (5) The Dunkirk Lads SBK 11/2 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: Duran Fentiman

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 77

Sea Speedwell's close second was the nearest to the winners' enclosure yesterday to continue a rather frustrating run with seven seconds in the last week - and quite a few done at short prices in-running with a 1.091/11 and a 1.182/11. On with Friday.

The Dunkirk Lads was a horse I fancied the last time he was in action at Haydock, and while he was beaten around 5L, he was a little better than bare form of that suggested.

He was placed in a poor position out wide and the soft ground potentially was another factor as to why he couldn't replicate his previous course and distance victory at Nottingham.

The 3yo scooted away to win by 4L in June and certainly appreciated the quicker ground. The early part of that was the hottest, and that seemed to suit the horse as he looks more a powerful grinder rather than a push button accelerator. Indeed he does have a bit of a knee action, but his two career victories have both come on good to firm.

Summer conditions are good for Dunkirk.

He was drawn furthest away from the stands' side for his last victory over CD in 1, and today in 5 could be handier and he'll have some speed to run at and take aim with Able Kane and Recall The Show both pacesetters.

Strong case to be made for Cold's rise in class on Friday

Back Cold Case @ 7.513/2 in the 15:53 at Newbury

No. 2 (6) Cold Case SBK 7/1 EXC 8 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

With the amount of seconds I have collected of late, I probably would pick the runner-up in the boycotted Newbury finale with zero runners.

But that's where we head, and the quality of the card cannot be doubted compared to some of the recent fixtures there, and Cold Case can handle the step up in class for the feature Listed race.

Colts at this age can often make dramatic strides in improvement and while Legend Of Xanadu is rated in the 90s with all of his experience, Cold Case looked rather progressive when landing a York race on just his second start last time out.

He handled the middle part of the race well in terms of speed and checked in with a 10.92 sectional and he floated around as he switched sides from outside of the front-runner to the inside.

The juvenile had previously ran well on his debut at Carlisle - touched off into second where he traded at 1.071/14 in-play. He simply moves like a horse with a bit of quality and I really marvelled at his action and stride at the end of his York race.

His trainer Karl Burke is well stocked in the 2yo department this term with 15 winners, and he said this young sprinter was the closest he had seen to Quiet Reflection when he picked him up in the sales.

