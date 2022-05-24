</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fsaturday-itv-antepost-tips-haggas-and-suroor-to-keep-the-strike-rates-going-at-haydock-240522-134.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fsaturday-itv-antepost-tips-haggas-and-suroor-to-keep-the-strike-rates-going-at-haydock-240522-134.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/england-world-cup-squad-betting-jarrod-bowen-13-2-to-start-at-world-cup-after-call-up-230522-204.html">England Squad: Jarrod Bowen 13/2 to start at World Cup after call-up</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/premier-league-betting-haaland-and-man-city-must-adapt-to-succeed-together-240522-722.html">Premier League Betting: Haaland and Man City must adapt to succeed together</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/dimitar-berbatov-betfair-ambassador-saves-brave-liverpool-fans-cash-out-240522-204.html">Dimitar Berbatov: Betfair ambassador saves brave Liverpool fan's Quadruple Cash Out</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">Europa League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">World Cup 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/saturday-itv-antepost-tips-haggas-and-suroor-to-keep-the-strike-rates-going-at-haydock-240522-134.html">Saturday ITV Antepost Tips: Haggas and Suroor to keep the strike rates going at Haydock </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-has-a-2001-nap-at-punchestown-240522-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams has a 200/1 NAP at Punchestown</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/todays-racing-news-roll-the-dice-with-dancer-at-bath-240522-1081.html">Today's Racing News: Roll the dice with dancer at Bath</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/">Royal Ascot</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/">Bryony Frost</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/lucknow-super-giants-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-ipl-tips-rahul-and-bishnoi-eyeing-up-mom-award-240522-206.html">Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Tips: Rahul and Bishnoi eyeing up MOM award </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/gujarat-titans-v-rajasthan-royals-tips-back-hardik-to-take-titans-to-final-230522-646.html">Gujarat Titans v Rajasthan Royals: Back skipper Hardik to take Titans to the final</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/indian-premier-league-tips-the-play-off-hopefuls-rated-220522-194.html">Indian Premier League Tips: The play-off hopefuls rated</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/french-open-womens-day-two-tips-injury-doubts-and-heavy-favourites-create-tough-card-240522-778.html">French Open Women's Day Two Tips: Injury doubts and heavy favourites create tough card</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/french-open-womens-day-1-tips-back-underdog-pera-to-win-first-round-match-210522-778.html">French Open Women's Day 1 Tips: Back underdog Pera to win first round match</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/french-open-mens-day-1-tips-thiem-the-nap-on-the-opening-day-210522-778.html">French Open Men's Day 1 Tips: Thiem the nap on the opening day</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/charles-schwab-challenge-2022-betting-preview-abraham-the-ancer-to-colonial-conundrum-240522-167.html">Charles Schwab Challenge: Abraham the Ancer to Colonial conundrum </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/dutch-open-2022-tips-and-preview-links-form-the-key-to-success-at-brilliant-bernardus-240522-167.html">Dutch Open: Links form the key to success at brilliant Bernardus </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/charles-schwab-challenge-each-way-tips-gooch-can-grab-colonial-glory-230522-719.html">Charles Schwab Challenge Each-Way Tips: Gooch can grab Colonial glory</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: A good time to back Mike Pence for 2024?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-how-the-next-month-could-finish-boris-johnson-230522-171.html">UK Politics: How the next month could finish Boris Johnson</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-by-elections-betting-odds-suggest-tories-will-lose-in-wakefield-and-in-tiverton-and-honiton-190522-204.html">UK By-Elections Betting: Odds suggest Tories will lose in Wakefield and in Tiverton and Honiton</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election </a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-song-contest-2022-tips-back-poland-for-a-top-4-finish-220422-1130.html">Eurovision Song Contest 2022 Tips: Back Sweden for the win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-semi-final-2-tips-oppose-cyprus-to-qualify-210422-1130.html">Eurovision Semi-Final 2 Tips: Get against Cyprus in qualification betting</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-song-contest-2022-tips-back-greece-to-win-semi-final-one-200422-1130.html">Eurovision Semi-Final 1 Tips: Back Greece for the win</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/">Sports Personality of the Year</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/im-a-celebrity/">I'm a Celebrity</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-wales-v-france-england-v-ireland-and-italy-v-scotland-010322-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Wales v France, England v Ireland and Italy v Scotland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting-france-odds-on-for-grand-slam-but-wales-and-england-await-030322-204.html">Six Nations Betting: France odds-on for Grand Slam but Wales and England await</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-wales-scotland-v-france-and-ireland-v-italy-180222-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for England v Wales, Scotland v France and Ireland v Italy</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/other/giro-ditalia-stage-17-tips-buitrago-and-hindley-strong-240522-186.html">Giro d'Italia Stage 17 Tips: Buitrago and Hindley strong</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/other/giro-ditalia-stage-16-tips-jai-ho-jai-hindley-230522-186.html">Giro d'Italia Stage 16 Tips: Jai ho Jai Hindley!</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/other/giro-ditalia-stage-15-tips-yates-and-carapaz-most-likely-210522-186.html">Giro d'Italia Stage 15 Tips: Yates and Carapaz most likely</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/">Rhys Williams Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Today's Racing News</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/">Racing Results & Replays</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rhys.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Rhys Williams Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/images/Cheltenham-field-at-start-1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Horse Racing Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham two horse finish Strong Glance winning 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Racing Multiple</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Racing Betfair ad.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Today's Racing News</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham-winner-crosses-line-1280.220x124.gif');"> <div><h4>Racing Results & Replays</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Saturday ITV Antepost Tips: Haggas and Suroor to keep the strike rates going at Haydock </h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/alan-dudman/">Alan Dudman</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-05-24">24 May 2022</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Saturday ITV Antepost Tips: Haggas and Suroor to keep the strike rates going at Haydock ", "name": "Saturday ITV Antepost Tips: Haggas and Suroor to keep the strike rates going at Haydock ", "description": "Alan Dudman stands in for Tony Calvin for this week's antepost preview, and he has found three bets for the televised Haydock card on Saturday...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/saturday-itv-antepost-tips-haggas-and-suroor-to-keep-the-strike-rates-going-at-haydock-240522-134.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/saturday-itv-antepost-tips-haggas-and-suroor-to-keep-the-strike-rates-going-at-haydock-240522-134.html", "datePublished": "2022-05-24T15:20:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-05-24T15:26:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Haydock head on 1280x720.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Alan Dudman stands in for Tony Calvin for this week's antepost preview, and he has found three bets for the televised Haydock card on Saturday... As Saturdays go, this weekend is another blockbuster in terms of quantity with eight meetings spread across the day and night and no less than nine televised on ITV - mainly from Beverley and Haydock. The weather forecast is a bit mixed to say the least with both northern tracks due for rain in midweek, but a brighter and drier weekend. Not easy huh? No races either over 1m4f, and not a single two-miler, so it's speed most of the way. Add into the mix the top two-year-old races on the Westwood calendar including the Hilary Needler makes for an interesting afternoon, plus one from Chester - although I had zero luck at the May meeting. A track that haunts me much like the ghostly viaduct down by the 7f start. Clarendon House a right royal bet for the Achilles&#39; The Betfair Sportsbook were priced up nice and early with the Haydock races, and we'll gallop through some of the races there to chisel out a winner or two by taking in the 13:45 Achilles&#39; Stakes and I am anticipating the move on the William Haggas-trained Hurricane Ivor considering how hot that yard is at the moment. Quite frankly the stats are ridiculous, and as Haggas said on the 17-41 at 41%, they are not in rubbish races. He even plundered the prizes at the weekend in Germany and Ireland. Hurricane Ivor was in at [10.0] and that's about right judged on his two below-par runs this term and he's been nowhere near his 2021 campaign. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/28-may-2022/haydock-park/22/2/#hurricane-ivor-ire] A bit of dig in the ground suits him, and he wouldn't be as naturally nippy and sharp as some of his rivals as he takes a bit of stoking. Indeed, last season with his three wins, he was matched higher in-running at nearly three times his BSP at Newbury and Doncaster, but he also joined the 999/1 club by hitting the top price in-play with a victory at Sandown. However, I was impressed with rookie sprinter Clarendon House, and he landed four races in a very progressive season for Robert Cowell; being a favourite in all but one of his races last term. He clearly liked Bath, with some wide margin wins posted there, but away from the quick ground, and fast ground, he has shown he can handle a bit of cut. His form with Raasel at Goodwood earlier in the season was a personal best and he was rated 99 then, up to 105 now, he needs to be taking in these sort of races. Richard Kingscote was booked up on Tuesday and he's masterful from the front around Haydock. Clarendon House has made the running before, and as he's pretty consistent and uncomplicated, he is just about an each-way price at [8.0]. Light up Haydock with a brilliant Saeed winner Another trainer impressing on the numbers front recently is Godolphin's other branch with Saeed bin Suroor, and he had two entered up in the Haydock 1m4f Handicap at 14:40 in Volcanic Sky [15.0] and Brilliant Light [9.0]. Both have similar profiles from Meydan; blowing hot and cold out there, but Volcanic Sky looks more of a stayer and doesn't look amazingly well treated from 107 as the top weight. Brilliant Light was a winner at Ripon last time, and he received a good tactical ride on the pace, which is a must at that Yorkshire venue, and the front two dominated with the 91-rated Fishable back in second. A horse I backed that day. Win only may I add. He looks more a 1m4f performer than his stablemate and he has a bit of pace for a stayer as he is capable of running near 11.60 sectionals. Indeed, some of his quickest were at the end from Ripon. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/28-may-2022/haydock-park/22/3/#brilliant-light] The 5yo looked a good prospect winning at Sandown in 2020, and he saw out the 1m4f very strongly on that occasion. Good ground is exactly what he wants and not quicker, so if the watering cans are out at Haydock we should be fine. Mahrajaan is unlikely to be at [5.5] come Saturday for Haggas, and he dipped his toes in 1m6f waters last term on his final start having won the Lanark Silver Bell up at Hamilton. He is certainly another who is progressive but is likely to be half the price of the Godolphin pick. Seventeen were in on Tuesday morning and this certainly has the potential to be one of the bigger fields for Saturday. Haggas and Sea La Rosa to keep up the Sea The Stars record The Pinnacle will present a good chance for ralph Beckett's Albaflora to get her head in front having banged her head in Group 1 and 2 company last term - including against Snowfall when finishing a 4L second in the Yorkshire Oaks. Saturday's Pinnacle is a drop in class to Group 3 company and she did win first time out last season at Ascot, so it was disappointing how she finished well beaten in the Ormonde at Chester earlier in the month. She was keen, but she had her ground, so she has a question mark ever so slightly, a Riddler-sized one. Plus, she is [2.0], which is not a bet. Sea La Rosa for Haggas is the most interesting at [4.3], a typical Sea The Stars improver who excelled as a 3yo with four victories in 2021 - including her bolting up by nearly 5L at Lingfield on the all-weather in Listed company. She turned the race into a procession, those were the words of the commentator that day and she couldn't have been more impressive with the way she made a big move going into the straight. She was about six-wide too so is worth upgrading. Indeed, on the speed figures and clock, the early pace was quite hot, but her final three sectionals for a stayer were superb, with all three under 12.0 seconds. Indeed, making her move she posted an 11.42 - which at the end of a race highlights how strong these Sea The Stars are in terms of seeing out a trip. She could be even better this season and stays strongly, and with her winning first-time out last term, I'd rather back her as an up-and-comer at [4.3]. Haggas also has Haydock Spring Trophy winner Aldaary in the following John O Gaunt - but he was odds-on when the prices went up on Tuesday morning, and if there is any soft in the description or it lashes down, he could go even shorter as he smashed a field in heavy going at Ascot. He also won by 9L as a youngster at Leicester on heavy, so he's a weather-watcher horse for the weekend. Beverley the place for the juveniles on Saturday The two big races on the Beverley calendar are the Hilary Needler and the 2yo Trophy, and perhaps there could be a quick turnaround for a Royal Ascot speedster to stake a late claim - although I know from reading TC's columns down the years, juvenile 5f races are from from Tony's idea of punting nirvana! Both could have big fields with 18 and 14 in on Tuesday morning, so it will be interesting to see how many stand their ground, and the quick ground at the time of writing adds into a hornets' nest of a day. For the 14:05 Hilary Needler Trophy, I wouldn't give up on David O'Meara's Star Of Lady M [13.0]. Perhaps she needs softer ground, that's a possible, but she is certainly better than what she showed at the Roodeye. She wouldn't be the first either to run no race there. She ran absolutely no race at all in the Lily Agnes last time at Chester despite plenty of market support at a very short price, while Richard Hannon's Miami Girl is another quickie, and slammed a field on debut at Newmarket by 5L yet was well beaten in the Marygate. Beverley locals could be in for a treat if Aidan O'Brien's Deneuve [11.0] makes the trip. She was a winner at Naas on debut over 6f and was pitched into the Marble Hill behind Blackbeard on her second run. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/28-may-2022/beverley/5/2/#deneuve-ire] She needed every yard of the Curragh 6f on debut, but she has a sprinting pedigree and still looked a little green (which was understandable for that first run). Dropping down to 5f at a stiff track could be interesting, and I've got no idea if O'Brien has ever had a runner at Beverley (I suspect not), but at 9/1 she might make my punting list ahead of the might of the Amo Racing team and Kia Joorabchian - who seems to specialise in quick horses. But the fact she ran recently might cast doubt nn whether she comes over to Yorkshire. In football parlance it would be a Beverley top-of-the-table clash, although Kia might fancy his chances. Will she make the trip from Ballydoyle? Good luck for Saturday. ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Haydock%20head%20on%201280x720.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Alan Dudman" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Haydock head on 1280x720.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Haydock head on 1280x720.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Haydock head on 1280x720.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Haydock head on 1280x720.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Haydock "> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Two Group races at Haydock on Saturday feature on the ITV coverage </figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Saturday%20ITV%20Antepost%20Tips%3A%20Haggas%20and%20Suroor%20to%20keep%20the%20strike%20rates%20going%20at%20Haydock%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fsaturday-itv-antepost-tips-haggas-and-suroor-to-keep-the-strike-rates-going-at-haydock-240522-134.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fsaturday-itv-antepost-tips-haggas-and-suroor-to-keep-the-strike-rates-going-at-haydock-240522-134.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fsaturday-itv-antepost-tips-haggas-and-suroor-to-keep-the-strike-rates-going-at-haydock-240522-134.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fsaturday-itv-antepost-tips-haggas-and-suroor-to-keep-the-strike-rates-going-at-haydock-240522-134.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fsaturday-itv-antepost-tips-haggas-and-suroor-to-keep-the-strike-rates-going-at-haydock-240522-134.html&text=Saturday%20ITV%20Antepost%20Tips%3A%20Haggas%20and%20Suroor%20to%20keep%20the%20strike%20rates%20going%20at%20Haydock%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <p class="entry_body__intro">Alan Dudman stands in for Tony Calvin for this week's antepost preview, and he has found three bets for the televised Haydock card on Saturday...</p> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote><p>"Indeed, making her move she posted an 11.42 - which at the end of a race highlights how strong these Sea The Stars are in terms of seeing out a trip." </p> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing">Back Sea La Rosa @ <b class="inline_odds" title="100/30"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">100/30</span></b> in the 14:55 at Haydock </a></strong></p> <p></p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p>As Saturdays go, this weekend is another blockbuster in terms of quantity with eight meetings spread across the day and night and no less than nine televised on ITV - mainly from Beverley and Haydock. <p>The weather forecast is a bit mixed to say the least with both northern tracks due for rain in midweek, but a brighter and drier weekend. Not easy huh? No races either over 1m4f, and not a single two-miler, so it's speed most of the way. </p><p>Add into the mix the top two-year-old races on the Westwood calendar including the Hilary Needler makes for an interesting afternoon, plus one from Chester - although I had zero luck at the May meeting. A track that haunts me much like the ghostly viaduct down by the 7f start. </p><p><strong><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing">Clarendon House a right royal bet for the Achilles' </a></h2></strong></p><p>The <strong>Betfair Sportsbook</strong> were priced up nice and early with the Haydock races, and we'll gallop through some of the races there to chisel out a winner or two by taking in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing">13:45 Achilles' Stakes</a></strong> and I am anticipating the move on the William Haggas-trained Hurricane Ivor considering how hot that yard is at the moment. </p><p>Quite frankly the stats are ridiculous, and as Haggas said on the 17-41 at 41%, they are not in rubbish races. He even plundered the prizes at the weekend in Germany and Ireland. </p><p><strong>Hurricane Ivor</strong> was in at <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> and that's about right judged on his two below-par runs this term and he's been nowhere near his 2021 campaign. </p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="hurricane-ivor-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/28-may-2022/haydock-park/22/2/#hurricane-ivor-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>0 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/hurricane-ivor-ire/000000505333/">Hurricane Ivor (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00839815.png" alt="Mrs Fiona Carmichael silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/william-haggas/000000000137/">William Haggas</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/tom-marquand/000000015895/">Tom Marquand</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 5</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 11lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 107</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>A bit of dig in the ground suits him, and he wouldn't be as naturally nippy and sharp as some of his rivals as he takes a bit of stoking. </p><p>Indeed, last season with his three wins, he was matched <strong>higher in-running at nearly three times his BSP</strong> at Newbury and Doncaster, but he also joined the 999/1 club by hitting the top price in-play with a victory at Sandown. </p><p>However, I was impressed with rookie sprinter <strong>Clarendon House</strong>, and he landed four races in a very progressive season for Robert Cowell; being a favourite in all but one of his races last term. He clearly liked Bath, with some wide margin wins posted there, but away from the quick ground, and fast ground, he has shown he can handle a bit of cut. </p><p><img alt="Robert Cowell_1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Robert%20Cowell_1280.600x400.jpg" width="1280" height="853" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>His form with <strong>Raasel</strong> at Goodwood earlier in the season was a personal best and he was rated 99 then, up to 105 now, he needs to be taking in these sort of races. </p><p><strong>Richard Kingscote</strong> was booked up on Tuesday and he's masterful from the front around Haydock. Clarendon House has made the running before, and as he's pretty consistent and uncomplicated, he is just about an each-way price at <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b>. </p><p><strong><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing">Light up Haydock with a brilliant Saeed winner</a></h2></strong></p><p>Another trainer impressing on the numbers front recently is Godolphin's other branch with Saeed bin Suroor, and he had two entered up in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing">Haydock 1m4f Handicap at 14:40</a></strong> in Volcanic Sky <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b> and <strong>Brilliant Light</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b>. </p><p>Both have similar profiles from Meydan; blowing hot and cold out there, but Volcanic Sky looks more of a stayer and doesn't look amazingly well treated from 107 as the top weight. </p><p>Brilliant Light was a <strong>winner at Ripon</strong> last time, and he received a good tactical ride on the pace, which is a must at that Yorkshire venue, and the front two dominated with the 91-rated Fishable back in second. A horse I backed that day. Win only may I add. </p><p>He looks more a 1m4f performer than his stablemate and he has a bit of pace for a stayer as he is capable of running near 11.60 sectionals. Indeed, some of his quickest were at the end from Ripon. </p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="brilliant-light"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/28-may-2022/haydock-park/22/3/#brilliant-light" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>0 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/brilliant-light/000000516383/">Brilliant Light</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00012133.png" alt="Godolphin silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/saeed-bin-suroor/000000042978/">Saeed bin Suroor</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey///"></a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 5</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 0lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 96</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>The 5yo looked a good prospect winning at Sandown in 2020, and he saw out the 1m4f very strongly on that occasion. Good ground is exactly what he wants and not quicker, so if the watering cans are out at Haydock we should be fine. </p><p>Mahrajaan is unlikely to be at <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b> come Saturday for Haggas, and he dipped his toes in 1m6f waters last term on his final start having won the Lanark Silver Bell up at Hamilton. </p><p>He is certainly another who is progressive but is likely to be half the price of the Godolphin pick. Seventeen were in on Tuesday morning and this certainly has the potential to be one of the bigger fields for Saturday. </p><p><strong><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing">Haggas and Sea La Rosa to keep up the Sea The Stars record </a></h2></strong></p><p>The Pinnacle will present a good chance for ralph Beckett's Albaflora to get her head in front having banged her head in Group 1 and 2 company last term - including against Snowfall when finishing a 4L second in the Yorkshire Oaks. </p><p>Saturday's Pinnacle is a drop in class to Group 3 company and she did win first time out last season at Ascot, so it was disappointing how she finished well beaten in the Ormonde at Chester earlier in the month. She was keen, but she had her ground, so she has a question mark ever so slightly, a Riddler-sized one. </p><p><img alt="William Haggas Crave meeting 1280 .jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/William%20Haggas%20Crave%20meeting%201280%20.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Plus, she is <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b>, which is not a bet. </p><p><strong>Sea La Rosa</strong> for Haggas is the most interesting at <b class="inline_odds" title="100/30"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">100/30</span></b>, a typical Sea The Stars improver who excelled as a 3yo with four victories in 2021 - including her bolting up by nearly 5L at Lingfield on the all-weather in Listed company. </p><blockquote>She turned the race into a procession, those were the words of the commentator that day and she couldn't have been more impressive with the way she made a big move going into the straight. She was about six-wide too so is worth upgrading. </blockquote><p>Indeed, on the speed figures and clock, the early pace was quite hot, but her final three sectionals for a stayer were superb, with all three under 12.0 seconds. Indeed, making her move she posted an 11.42 - which at the end of a race highlights how strong these Sea The Stars are in terms of seeing out a trip. </p><p>She could be even better this season and stays strongly, and with her winning first-time out last term, I'd rather back her as an up-and-comer at <b class="inline_odds" title="100/30"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">100/30</span></b>.</p><p>Haggas also has Haydock Spring Trophy winner <strong>Aldaary in the following John O Gaunt</strong> - but he was odds-on when the prices went up on Tuesday morning, and if there is any soft in the description or it lashes down, he could go even shorter as he smashed a field in heavy going at Ascot. He also won by 9L as a youngster at Leicester on heavy, so he's a weather-watcher horse for the weekend. </p><p><strong><h2>Beverley the place for the juveniles on Saturday </h2></strong></p><p>The two big races on the Beverley calendar are the <strong>Hilary Needler</strong> and the 2yo Trophy, and perhaps there could be a quick turnaround for a Royal Ascot speedster to stake a late claim - although I know from reading TC's columns down the years, juvenile 5f races are from from Tony's idea of punting nirvana! </p><p>Both could have big fields with 18 and 14 in on Tuesday morning, so it will be interesting to see how many stand their ground, and the quick ground at the time of writing adds into a hornets' nest of a day. </p><p>For the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing">14:05 Hilary Needler Trophy</a></strong>, I wouldn't give up on David O'Meara's <strong>Star Of Lady M </strong><b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b>. Perhaps she needs softer ground, that's a possible, but she is certainly better than what she showed at the Roodeye. She wouldn't be the first either to run no race there. </p><p>She ran absolutely no race at all in the Lily Agnes last time at Chester despite plenty of market support at a very short price, while Richard Hannon's Miami Girl is another quickie, and slammed a field on debut at Newmarket by 5L yet was well beaten in the Marygate. </p><p>Beverley locals could be in for a treat if Aidan O'Brien's <strong>Deneuve</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b> makes the trip. She was a winner at Naas on debut over 6f and was pitched into the Marble Hill behind Blackbeard on her second run. </p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="deneuve-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/28-may-2022/beverley/5/2/#deneuve-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>0 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/deneuve-ire/000000567187/">Deneuve (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00868476.png" alt="D.Smith,Mrs J.Magnier,M.Tabor,Westerberg silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/aidan-obrien-ireland/000000047734/">Aidan O'Brien, Ireland</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey///"></a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 2</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 2lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>She needed every yard of the <strong>Curragh 6f on debut</strong>, but she has a sprinting pedigree and still looked a little green (which was understandable for that first run). </p><p>Dropping down to 5f at a stiff track could be interesting, and I've got no idea if O'Brien has ever had a runner at Beverley (I suspect not), but at 9/1 she might make my punting list ahead of the might of the Amo Racing team and Kia Joorabchian - who seems to specialise in quick horses. But the fact she ran recently might cast doubt nn whether she comes over to Yorkshire. </p><p>In football parlance it would be a Beverley top-of-the-table clash, although Kia might fancy his chances. Will she make the trip from Ballydoyle? </p><p>Good luck for Saturday. </p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <p>Boost your odds on three horses every day on the Betfair Sportsbook. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing">Back Clarendon House each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b> in the 13:45 at Haydock </a></strong><br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing">Back Brilliant Light each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b> in the 14:20 at Haydock </a></strong> <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing">Back Sea La Rosa @ <b class="inline_odds" title="100/30"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">100/30</span></b> in the 14:55 at Haydock </a></strong><p></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <div class='widget__body' style='margin-bottom:20px'> <h3><span style='color:white;'>Get a Free £/€20 </span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open your account today using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul><a class='btn btn--market' href='https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-free20-val225-temp' target='_blank'>Bet Now<span class='icon icon-chevron'><svg x='0px' y='0px' width='15px' height='15px' viewBox='0 0 15 15' enable-background='new 0 0 15 15'> <g> <path d='M0 0l7 7.5L0 15v-3.8l3.4-3.7L0 3.8V0zM6.8 0l6.9 7.5L6.8 15v-3.8l3.4-3.7L6.8 3.8V0z'></path> </g> </svg> </span> </a><p style='font-size:11px;margin-top:10px;color:white'>T&Cs apply.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Saturday%20ITV%20Antepost%20Tips%3A%20Haggas%20and%20Suroor%20to%20keep%20the%20strike%20rates%20going%20at%20Haydock%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fsaturday-itv-antepost-tips-haggas-and-suroor-to-keep-the-strike-rates-going-at-haydock-240522-134.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fsaturday-itv-antepost-tips-haggas-and-suroor-to-keep-the-strike-rates-going-at-haydock-240522-134.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fsaturday-itv-antepost-tips-haggas-and-suroor-to-keep-the-strike-rates-going-at-haydock-240522-134.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fsaturday-itv-antepost-tips-haggas-and-suroor-to-keep-the-strike-rates-going-at-haydock-240522-134.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fsaturday-itv-antepost-tips-haggas-and-suroor-to-keep-the-strike-rates-going-at-haydock-240522-134.html&text=Saturday%20ITV%20Antepost%20Tips%3A%20Haggas%20and%20Suroor%20to%20keep%20the%20strike%20rates%20going%20at%20Haydock%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/saturday-itv-antepost-tips-haggas-and-suroor-to-keep-the-strike-rates-going-at-haydock-240522-134.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/tony-calvins-ante-post-tips-get-involved-in-the-betfair-exchange-london-national-301121-166.html">Tony Calvin's Ante-post Tips: Get involved in the Betfair Exchange London National</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Sandown jumps.728x410.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Sandown%20jumps.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/betfair-tingle-creek-tony-calvin-says-keep-an-eye-on-allaho-291121-166.html">Betfair Tingle Creek Antepost Tips: Tony Calvin says keep an eye on Allaho</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Allaho 956.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Allaho%20956.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/tony-calvins-ante-post-tips-dan-skeltons-runner-weighted-to-go-well-231121-166.html">Tony Calvin's Ante-Post Tips: Dan Skelton's runner weighted to go well</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Wincanton.728x410.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Wincanton.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-glenartney-should-relish-york-if-she-runs-170522-166.html">Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Glenartney should relish York if she runs</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Chester.728x410.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Chester.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-back-becketts-outsider-in-wide-open-epsom-oaks-160522-166.html">Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Back Beckett's outsider in wide open Epsom Oaks</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Epsom.728x410.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Epsom.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-has-five-bets-lined-up-across-newbury-newmarket-130522-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin has five bets lined up across Newbury & Newmarket</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Newmarket.728x410.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Newmarket.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">More Ante-Post</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation"> <h4 class="section_title">More Horse Racing</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/" class=" "> Horse Racing Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/tipstars-battle/" class=" "> Tipstars Battle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/" class=" "> Daily Racing Multiple </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/" class=" "> ITV Races - Tony Calvin </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/racing-league/" class=" "> Racing League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/us-1-2-3/" class=" "> Timeform US SmartPlays </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-tote/" class=" "> Through The Card </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/irish-1-2-3/" class=" "> Timeform Irish SmartPlays </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/timeform-dubai-smartplays/" class=" "> Timeform Dubai SmartPlays </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/timeform-south-africa-smartplays/" class=" "> Timeform South Africa SmartPlays </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="" class=" "> </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/" class=" "> Royal Ascot </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/ante-post-betting/" class=" "> Ante-Post Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/daily-tipping/" class=" "> Daily Tipping </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/features/" class=" "> Features </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/market-movers/" class=" "> Market Movers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/results-reviews/" class=" "> Results & Reviews </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" class=" "> Ryan Moore </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/industry-view/" class=" "> Industry View </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/weekday-rides/" class=" "> Weekday Rides </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/weekend-rides/" class=" "> Weekend Rides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" class=" "> Kevin Blake </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" class=" "> Daily Racing News </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bets of the Day </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" class=" "> Rhys Williams </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/" class=" "> Epsom Derby and Oaks </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/" class="active "> Ante-Post </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" class=" "> Paul Nicholls </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/ante-post-plans/" class=" "> Ante-Post Plans </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/latest-news/" class=" "> Latest News </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/the-industry-view/" class=" "> The Industry View </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/the-team/" class=" "> The Team </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/weekend-runners/" class=" "> Weekend Runners </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/" class=" "> Bryony Frost </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/" class=" "> Cheltenham Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/gold-cup-day/" class=" "> Gold Cup Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-ladies-day-results-tips-odds/" class=" "> Ladies Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/st-patricks-day/" class=" "> St Patrick's Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children sidebar_menu__item--force-show-children"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children sidebar_menu__toggle--off"></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-races/" class=" "> Cheltenham Races </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-races/champion-hurdle/" class=" "> Champion Hurdle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-races/champion-chase/" class=" "> Champion Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-races/world-hurdle/" class=" "> World Hurdle </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-ante-post-betting/" class=" "> Ante-Post Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/market-movers/" class=" "> Market Movers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-results-reviews/" class=" "> Cheltenham Results </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/" class=" "> Grand National Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/ante-post-betting/" class=" "> Grand National Ante-Post Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/daily-tipping/" class=" "> Grand National Daily Tipping </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/dublin-racing-festival-tips/" class=" "> Dublin Racing Festival Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/breeders-cup/" class=" "> Breeders' Cup </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/breeders-cup/breeders-cup-betting/" class=" "> Breeders’ Cup Tipping </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/betfair-racing-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Racing Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecourse-guides/" class=" "> Racecourse Guides </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Horse Racing Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/" class=" "> Events </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-hurdle/" class=" "> Betfair Hurdle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-chase-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Chase at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-fighting-fifth/" class=" "> Betfair Fighting Fifth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-sprint-cup-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-super-saturday/" class=" "> Betfair Super Saturday </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/" class=" "> Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-weekend-at-ascot/" class=" "> Betfair Weekend at Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cambridgeshire/" class=" "> Cambridgeshire </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/champions-day/" class=" "> Champions Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cheltenham-open-meeting/" class=" "> Cheltenham Open Meeting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/galway-summer-festival/" class=" "> Galway Summer Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/" class=" "> Glorious Goodwood </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/guineas/" class=" "> Guineas </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/prix-de-larc-de-triomphe/" class=" "> Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/punchestown-festival/" class=" "> Punchestown Festival Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/king-george-vi-chase/" class=" "> King George VI Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newbury-hennessy-gold-cup/" class=" "> Newbury Hennessy Gold Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newmarket-july-festival/" class=" "> Newmarket July Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/st-leger/" class=" "> St Leger </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/" class=" "> York Ebor </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/" class=" "> World Racing </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/dubai/" class=" "> Dubai Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/usa/" class=" "> USA Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/france/" class=" "> French Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/australia/" class=" "> Australian Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/ireland/" class=" "> Irish Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/south-africa/" class=" "> South African Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/singapore/" class=" "> Singapore Racing Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0;"> <h4 class="section_title">Racecards & Results</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/" class="">Racecards</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/results/" class="">Full Results</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag" style="width: 300px; height: 250px;"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414737 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414737 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414737={pID:"5414737",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414737:window.ftClick_5414737,ftExpTrack_5414737:window.ftExpTrack_5414737,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414737PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414737); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414737PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414737"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414737;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair300x250RacingStatics/?"+ft5414737PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414737.GTimeout);ft5414737PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Odds Converter</h3><div class="odds_converter"></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <nav class="sub-nav"> <h3 class="sub-nav__title">Horse Racing Education</h3> <ul class="sub-nav__list"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-8-tony-calvin-on-how-he-makes-racing-profitable-080420-166.html">Tony Calvin's guide to making a profit on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-9-kevin-blake-on-the-importance-of-the-skill-of-race-reading-210420-288.html">Kevin Blake on the importance of Race Reading</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/advanced-guides/in-running-betting-on-horse-racing-071119-6.html">How to bet in-running on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/betting-apps/betfair-trading-how-to-spot-a-steamer-231014-696.html">How to spot a 'steamer' in a race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/each-way-betting-calculator.html">What is each-way betting?</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-strategy.html">The basics of Horse Racing betting</a></li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <nav class="sub-nav"> <h3 class="sub-nav__title">Timeform Knowledge</h3> <ul class="sub-nav__list"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-ante-post-betting-231215-43.html">Ante-Post Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-pool-betting-and-the-placepot-161215-43.html">Pool Betting & Placepot Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-each-way-place-betting-021215-43.html">Each Way & Place Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-staking-and-the-kelly-criterion-181115-43.html">Staking and the Kelly Criterion</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-probability-280915-43.html">Horse Racing Probability Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-how-to-read-a-horse-race-230715-43.html">How to read a Horse race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-other-uses-of-timeform-ratings-150615-43.html">How to use Timeform Ratings</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-use-of-statistics-051015-43.html">How to use statistics in Horse Racing Betting</a></li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> <li> Saturday ITV Antepost Tips: Haggas and Suroor to keep the strike rates going at Haydock </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/", "name": "Horse Racing" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/", "name": "Ante-Post" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/saturday-itv-antepost-tips-haggas-and-suroor-to-keep-the-strike-rates-going-at-haydock-240522-134.html", "name": "Saturday ITV Antepost Tips: Haggas and Suroor to keep the strike rates going at Haydock " } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fsaturday-itv-antepost-tips-haggas-and-suroor-to-keep-the-strike-rates-going-at-haydock-240522-134.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fsaturday-itv-antepost-tips-haggas-and-suroor-to-keep-the-strike-rates-going-at-haydock-240522-134.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <p class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</p> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p>© Betfair 2007–2022</p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football//"><strong>Latest</strong> Football</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Latest</strong> Horse Racing</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Latest</strong> Golf</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Latest</strong> Cricket</a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v652eace1692a40cfa3763df669d7439c1639079717194" integrity="sha512-Gi7xpJR8tSkrpF7aordPZQlW2DLtzUlZcumS8dMQjwDHEnw9I7ZLyiOj/6tZStRBGtGgN6ceN6cMH8z7etPGlw==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"71092f3b1da07fa6","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","version":"2021.12.0","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>