Irish Grand National Antepost Tips: Two each-way Fairyhouse chances to follow at 16/1 and 33/1

Elliott dominates entries but UK challenge looks a fair one

Rain could suit Mel Rowley's Welsh National winner

Alan Dudman takes a look at the antepost markets for Fairyhouse on Monday

Rain forecast for Monday and the Sportsbook has priced up Fairyhouse

There's a British challenge in Ireland, hooray they said! Okay it's only three with the Rebecca Curtis-trained Haiti Couleurs and Val Dancer for Mel Rowley, but three is better than none and Jonjo O'Neill has Johnnywho entered, a yard that won has won the race before.

None is never a word associated with Willie Mullins, but he is relatively quiet on the entry front with just the four, while Gordon Elliott accounts for 11, and while Elliott is a man not to be trifled with in this race in terms of sheer numbers, his only victory in the Irish Grand National remains from 2018. I just feel Elliott has lagged behind Mullins now in relation to the big festivals.

They are not exactly choppy waters for Elliott, but with the amount of horses he sent to Cheltenham, one winner was a poor return.

It's a tricky forecast to deal with in terms of a horse who wants spring ground - as the forecast is for rain, rain and rain. At the time of writing on Thursday, Fairyhouse were "yielding to soft".

The race is also going to be shown on ITV4, which is a bonus instead of watching Magnum P.I for the umpteenth time.

Haiti Couleurs in as the Sportsbook 5/1 6.00 favourite

Cheltenham Festival winner Haiti Couleurs could be let in well here from 141 - a bump up of 6lb from his National Hunt Challenge Handicap Chase (or whatever they have called the old four-miler now), and it's dangerous to all concerned for a horse with a lot of stamina, a sound jumping technique and one whose arc is still going upwards.

Now Is The Hour has a chance to gain his revenge after his fall two out in the Haiti Couleurs race and he traded at 2/13.00 in-running before his exit. His trainer Gavin Cromwell's horses ran brilliantly at Cheltenham, and it's not a surprise these two dominate the betting with the Mullins' high-profile exits in terms of entries this week.

The last British-trained winner of the race was back in 2009 and an unfamiliar source from Bob Buckler with Niche Market - who was an eight-year-old at the time ridden by a fresh-faced Harry Skelton.

Val Dancer has to be of interest if the ground turns deeper than soft, as he slogged out in the mud (from what we could see in the fog) to win the Chepstow Welsh Grand National off 126.

He might lack a bit of class, but a front-running and prominent ride to get him into rhythm should get him into a good position in a big field and while he wasn't fluent at the last in Wales, his jumping on the whole has got better since Kelso last spring, which it should do as a young chaser with five wins from nine over the larger obstacles.

An intended run in the Midlands Grand National didn't materialise as he was pulled out, although the going description that day was nowhere near the going according to times.

He ran off 138 when third in the Haydock Grand National Trial and he's off 131 for Monday. He stays and will appreciate all the rain, so with a price of 33/134.00 and five places, is worth an each-way punt.

Recommended Bet Back Val Dancer in the 17:00 at Fairyhouse on Monday E/W SBK 33/1

High Class Hero for Willie Mullins would be an obvious one, as novices tend to do well in this race and he finished third as a hurdler in a Grade 1 at the Punchestown Festival last spring over 3m, and wouldn't be off a fair enough mark of 148.

And like a lot of the Mullins' stayers, their preps tend to be over shorter and while a beaten favourite over 2m5f at Thurles last time in a Grade 3, he will have more of a suitable trip.

Bioluminescence is a bigger price, though for Gavin Cromwell in the JP McManus green and gold and her jumping has impressed me thus far.

Now there's a caveat here as she does hold an entry in a Grade 1 at Punchestown at the end of the month but this could be a good spot for her as I think she's got a big chance of staying the 3m5f.

That evidence, or my own personal take is from her Limerick win earlier in the season and her fencing was quick - outjumping her rivals at speed and travelled with ease too. Not only did she win on the bridle, she did give the impression further won't be an issue.

She was beaten by Dancing City at Naas on her subsequent start into second, but Dancing City had far too much pace for her that day and she did look a stayer. Losing to him was no mean effort either as he was a tip-top hurdler and a Grade 1 winner at Punchestown last April.

With her jumping and liking for a softer ground, in fact the more rain the better for her as she has scored in heavy, and she looks an interesting runner at 16/117.00.