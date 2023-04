Peter's guide to dobbing on Betfair

Back and lay the same horse

Profit regardless of race result

Dobbing, short for "double or bust," is a popular betting strategy used to make a profit regardless of the outcome of a race.

This article will examine how this strategy works and provide tips to implement it more efficiently.

Dobbing explained

Dobbing is a way to take advantage of horses in contention during a race, without needing them to win.

The key is to place a back bet on a horse at specific odds and then place a lay bet at half of those odds with double the stake.

By marking the lay bet as a "keep bet", it stays in the market when the race goes in-play. If the lay bet matches, you earn a profit, regardless of the race outcome.

Let's take an example to illustrate this point.

Presume you back a horse at odds of 10 with a £10 stake. You would do this before the race has started.

You would then immediately place a lay bet at odds of 5 with a £20 stake and change that to a 'keep' bet.

You need to do this as standard bets placed at odds waiting to be matched will be cancelled as the race starts, but 'keeping' them means they will remain in the market when it turns in-play.

If the lay bet gets matched, you earn a profit of £10, regardless of whether your horse wins the race or not. This happens much more often than you would expect.

Dobbing on Betfair

Implementing the dobbing strategy on Betfair requires a bit of manual work. You need to place a back bet and a lay bet separately and set them to persist into the in-play period.

Here are the steps to follow:

1. Place a back bet on the horse you want to back at specific odds.

2. Immediately place a lay bet on the same horse at half the odds and with double the stake.

3. Mark the lay bet as a "keep bet" for when the race goes in-play.

4. If the lay bet matches, you earn a profit, regardless of the race outcome.

Use Bet Angel for dobbing

Using Bet Angel to implement the dobbing strategy is much more straightforward. Bet Angel software allows you to achieve the same outcome as on Betfair.

But you can also automate the process and do lots of other clever things.

Here's how to Dob using Bet Angel:

1. Go to the one-click screen and set the stakes for your back bet.

2. Click on the "Offset Bet" and set the offset percentage to 50%.

3. Select "Offset Bet with Greening" to ensure a fully hedged position.

4. Choose a runner and click to place a back bet.

5. Click "Keep All" to ensure the lay bet stays in play.

When and what to dob

If you implement any strategy at random, you will break even. So it's essential to have a selection process.

Not all races are suitable for this strategy, and not all horses behave the same way in the market.

You need to develop a selection process to identify races and runners where this characteristic is more likely to appear.

In my experience, you are looking for a competitive race with a clear front-runner and preferably not a favourite

Favourites tend to be overbet and have a lot discounted into their price. So I tend to avoid them and look further down the field for my selections.

In my research, I also noted that getting matched on low drawn horses was less favourable, so that's also something to note when choosing your selection.

Simple and effective strategy

Dobbing is a simple yet effective betting strategy that allows you to make a profit regardless of the race outcome.

Implementing this strategy can yield promising results if you're using Betfair or Bet Angel.

Remember to select suitable races and horses, and always gamble responsibly.

With the proper selection process and understanding of the dobbing strategy, you can be interested in how a race is run and potentially win, whatever the result.