ITV Horse Racing Antepost Tips: Four Champions Day selections including overpriced Balmoral Handicap pick at 33/1

Champions Day Sprint pair appeal at 7/1 8.00 and 10/1 11.00

Ascot Fillies And Mares' tip at 12/1 13.00

Plus a HUGE price Balmoral selection

Alan Dudman previews three races on Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday

Unusually for Champions Day we could be looking at decent ground. I am loath to put in the word 'firm' with the 'good' as watering I suspect will be liberal, but this meeting is usually soft, and it alters the thinking with tradition.

The added bonus of a massive field with juveniles in what is a new race at the meeting adds more intrigue.

I want to focus on the sprint division, in a year when not one of the speedsters has enhanced their credentials.

We've seen big prices shocking us all season so don't be surprised if one of the rags fills a spot, but Kind Of Blue won the race 12 months ago and am inclined to side with him once more.

I fancied him for the Group 1 Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock last time, and while he and several others were favoured with a high draw on the stands' side, he was hampered which ultimately cost him getting closer to Big Mojo.

That was very much a season's best after two very underwhelming runs at the start of the season, and back at a track he clearly likes I don't have an issue with the better going 12 months on from last term.

To throw in an each-way pick in the same race, Rayevka at 10s looks a little too big.

Her third in the Commonwealth Cup was a super effort on fast ground back in June at the Royal meeting, and revisiting the race, she was travelling so well throughout - and on that run, we cannot doubt her ability to act on ground that is good to firm as it was rapid for the Royal week.

Time For Sandals won the Commonwealth Cup over the far side, and Rayevka was given a fair bit to do in her stands' side group as Arizona Blaze led the near-side posse.

Draw always plays a part here, but as a three-year-old filly who likes the course and in receipt of weight, she might be able to improve on the body of her work thus far.

Recommended Bet Back Kind Of Blue in the 14:05 at Ascot SBK 7/1

Recommended Bet Back Rayevka in the 14:05 at Ascot E/W SBK 10/1

It's good to see Estrange doing a piece of work after an untimely setback for the Arc and she pleased David O'Meara in a key piece of work on Monday.

Great stuff.

Kalpana will once again be the darling of the backers and headlines, but she's been beaten enough times now with far too many excuses to even consider backing her.

I prefer her Juddmonte fellow filly Latakia, who attempted 1m6f at Paris Longchamp during Arc weekend and shaped look a non-stayer and wasn't perhaps in love with the conditions.

Her winning form this season has mostly been on good to soft and at Nantes, good, and at 12/113.00 as a Group 2 winner in the field and one that stays well, she looks a little overpriced.

Recommended Bet Back Latakia in the 14:40 at Ascot E/W SBK 12/1

The Balmoral Handicap close Champions Day and at 5/1 the field, as of Tuesday morning, the most difficult Qipco-sponsored puzzle to solve.

Midnight Gun is one for Hamad Al Jehani, who on profile, looks like he still has a bit of potential.

Last term he was sent of as favourite at the Glorious Goodwood meeting in a big handicap over 1m2f, and while he hasn't raced much since then with only two runs this season after being gelded in the winter, he has more ability than his price suggests. He was also favourite for the Lincoln in March.

Indeed, he is lightly-raced to boot with just seven career runs on turf and might well have needed his latest outing at Haydock over 1m - and again he was sent off favourite.

He clearly must work like a train at home (one that arrives on time presumably), and has ability to stay a little further than 1m , which at a stiff track in a big field will suit.

There is no jockey booking as of Tuesday, so I hope it's not a case of non-runner time, but he shouldn't be a 33/134.00 poke.

Recommended Bet Back Midnight Gun in the 16:40 at Ascot E/W four places SBK 33/1

2025 Antepost P and L:

January: +6.00

Feb: +2.80

March: -2.00

April: -20.00

May: -5.00

June: -6.80

July: +36.00

August: +20.60

Sept: +0.60

October: -3.75

Total for year to 1pt stake: +28.45pts

