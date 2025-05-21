Curragh Antepost Tips: Cosmic Year to carry on improvement in Irish 2,000 Guineas

Juddmonte mean business with three in the colts' Classic on Saturday

Twomey's fillty worth her place in elite line-up

Alan Dudman picks out two antepost bets for Saturday and Sunday in Ireland

Field Of Gold out to make amends after Newmarket

If the market is anything to go by, Field Of Gold just has to shuffle up and go wang (in the words of the former Australian fast bowler Jeff Thomson) at the Curragh on Saturday to make up for his defeat at Newmarket in the English version of the 2,000.

Priced up at 8/111.73, he now has the services of the supreme Colin Keane in the Juddmonte silks and that is the correct call from the Gosdens with the much publicised fallout of Kieran Shoemark no longer required and Keane said:

"Winning the Irish Guineas a few years ago for Ger was one of my best days. It's such a huge race and Juddmonte hadn't long been in the yard, he was their first Group One together.

"To get a horse of Siskin's calibre very early on was very special and for him to then go and win a Classic was very special, it was a brilliant day."

Juddmonte are spoilt for choice in the race with Cosmic Year involved and also Andrew Balding's Windlord. Cosmic Year was a horse I liked for the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket but opted for a bit of a gimme on the Friday of the meeting in the Listed King Charles II Stakes.

That looked a Juddmonte call rather than a Harry Charlton one, and now with Field Of Gold having a defeat next to his name, the megalith ownership are now throwing everything at the race.

Can Cosmic Year maintain his unbeaten record?

He could be a little underrated here with all the hooplah around Field Of Gold, and the 4/15.00 price for an unbeaten colt looks a bet that might give Field Of Gold backers something to think about.

His effort at Newmarket once again looked stylish to eye, travelling well off the pace and a centre-of-the-track run that saw him cope well enough with the famous Dip. Ryan Moore rode him and when they split didn't have the cover, with Moore saying he had to go a furlong earlier and pushed him into the Dip, although he commented he might have lost his action but recovered immediately.

Charlton called him a unique horse and when he extends has a very high turnover. Timeform rated him 113p following his Newmarket Listed success.

Good ground holds no fears and we are not anywhere near his ceiling considering his exceptional pace and turn of foot, and he clocked 11.08 seconds at the penultimate furlong and Cosmic Year's performance was a seismic one in the context of recent editions of the King Charles II Stakes according to Timeform, as the only winner in the last decade who ran to a higher level was Noble Truth (116), and he went on to follow up in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Aidan O'Brien has the possibility of four runners with Trinity College, Officer, Expanded and Serengeti. Officer is the shortest price on the Sportsbook of the quartet at 9/25.50 and he beat rival Currawood in the Tetrarch Stakes to earn himself a jump up in class.

Recommended Bet Back Cosmic Year in the Irish 2,000 Guineas on Saturday SBK 4/1

Market revolves around O'Brien's Lake Victoria for 1,000 on Sunday

The key horse for Sunday's Irish 1,000 is Aidan O'Brien's Lake Victoria. Priced at 5/42.25 on the Sportsbook, she needs to prove her Newmarket 1,000 run all wrong.

She finished sixth in the first fillies' Classic of the season and that was way below what was expected considering she was Timeform's top juvenile filly in Europe and might still have the question mark whether she fully gets the mile and has trained on.

I don't see the latter as an issue personally, but a Cheveley Park winner always is floating around that sprinting and mile conundrum. She was brilliant in the Cheveley Park with a devastating three length win, thus posting one of the best performances in the race in recent times, but if you are playing at 5/42.25, you'd want everything in your favour.

Twomey out to stake a claim against the big guns

It's no secret how well Paddy Twomey does with fillies, and his season has started in rip-roaring fashion with 15 turf winners already at a strike-rate of 43%.

The one thing he is lacking is a genuine Classic horse and City Of Memphis could well be that, and I am taking a chance on her each-way at 12/113.00.

To her name is a mere Cork Maiden win, but goodness she was impressive for a debut. She wasn't short of speed and pace either over the 6f in Mallow as her fourth furlong was a rapid 10.74. It was all hands an heels and while she didn't race at two, she's a big filly and apparently grew a fair bit and while ready last September, the patient approach has been rewarded thus far.

She has the speed for six no doubt and Twomey said after Cork we'll stick to six, but with the way she finished at Cork, and as a physically strong filly, she has the chance to stretch out over the mile.

Ballydoyle and O'Brien have won four of the last 8 edition of the Curragh Classic and his total of 10 is the envy of broodmare breeders and owners around the world.

Dermot Weld has won two of the last three and six in total and his unbeaten two-from-two filly Swelter has already proven herself at the distance and has zero stamina doubts.

Swelter is the second fav on the Sportsbook at 7/24.50 and won on her reappearance in the Priory Belle at Leopardstown over 7f, dealing with the drop back well as she's scored on her sole start as a juvenile over a mile.

She beat Exactly last time, who has since finished fourth in the French 1,000 and also holds an entry in the Coronation and I would nominate her as more of a bet than Lake Victoria, but the price of 12/113.00 for Twomey's City Of Memphis gives us the each-way option and her Cork effort gives me hope she'll stay the trip.

Atsila is to be supplemented for the race and is another with mile form in the book by taking the Athasi Stakes last time at the track and is now two-from-two over 1m, both on good ground.

"Her form looks strong. To be fair to Barry (Fowler, owner) he is game for anything. It was my fault that I didn't have her in the race in the first place but he's more than happy to supplement and take a chance," said her trainer Donnacha O'Brien.