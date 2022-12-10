</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a Cheltenham Festival Focus: Draw first blood on Mullins Juvenile
Daryl Carter
10 December 2022
5 min read 2022-12-10T12:21:00+00:00
2022-12-10T14:16:00+00:00
It's week nine of Daryl Carter's Cheltenham Festival Focus, and this week he looks to the Triumph Hurdle and takes a chance with a big-priced Mullins French recruit... Daryl tips 33/1 Triumph Hurdle hope in week nine Rounds up all the weeks action And takes a look at his bets so far Lossiemouth victory was very slowly run We pick up last Sunday's action at Fairyhouse and start with the impressive Juvenile winner Lossiemouth who won going away on her stable Irish/debut from the well-supported Zarak The Brave. The first thing to note is that she drifted alarmingly in the betting for most of the day but was supported late into 3/1, and this was the first race on the hurdle track on a day where the rain certainly got into the ground. This was a good performance; you could have picked her out a long way from home as the likely winner. She travelled wide for the entire contest, and while that would have proven advantageous later in the card, this was on fresh ground, so perhaps a slight upgrade there. She travelled strongly and jumped well - particularly the last, where she was swift and showed a bright turn of foot. However, this race was run at a very steady pace compared to the following Grade 1 Royal Bond. The Juveniles were 29 lengths behind the Royal Bond field by the time they had reached three out. This makes sense, given six of the ten Juvenile runners were covered by just two lengths at the second last. It was a good time from three out to the line by Lossiemouth, clocking 58.22 if you compare it to Marine Nationale's closing sectional of 1.04.65. However, that wouldn't be the correct way to determine what she achieved because Common Practise - the eventual 50/1 fourth who was beaten in October 20 lengths by War Correspondent (a horse subsequently beaten four lengths by Scriptwriter) - clocked 1.00.56. The time was not good, but it would be no surprise if she could clock much faster, given the ease with which she travelled through the race. Her rivals are probably flattered to get as close as they did, so she is rightly at the top of the Triumph tree, albeit a little short at 11/4 with Betfair. This is the best we have seen from a Juvenile this term, but it's still early days. Nationale very good! But Royal Bond form is typically not the way to go Marine Nationale impressed me, as did his rider Michael O'Sullivan who at the second last was still riding under hand and heels in the Grade 1 Royal Bond. He knew he had plenty left in the tank, and although he needed every yard of the 2m trip he travelled so well through the very strongly run race that he has to be taken seriously this season. He is a 7/1 chance for the Supreme Novice Hurdle. I would just tread carefully with the Royal Bond form. It tends to be a race people get over-excited about yearly but rarely works out for the Supreme. I think I have spoken plenty on Honeysuckle's defeat this week, but if you want to hear more, check out the Cheltenham Only Bettor podcast here. She is now 6/1 for the Champion Hurdle. Mighty Potter surged to the head of the Turner's market, almost like his Supreme flop didn't happen. He won well enough in the Grade 1 Drinmore, but the rain came for him, and his record on right-handed tracks now reads 5/6. He is a lovely horse with a huge engine, but I have to air on the side of caution. He is 4/1 for the Turner's Chase. Gaillard Du Mesnil came out with plenty of credit in second and was cut into 3/1 for the National Hunt Chase, again, an air of caution given he is a second-season novice and is now 0-6 over fences. Banbridge was pushed out to a wild 20/1 in places but rightly stayed at 10/1 with Betfair for the Turners after finishing third. The ground went against him here, it was almost heavy by race time, and he was never happy. Put a line through this. Gaelic Warrior dotted up by 86 lengths at 1/12 in a Maiden Hurdle at Tramore on Tuesday in no more than a canter. We didn't learn a lot, but it was a good time, and the Racing Post Handicapper gave him an RPR of 150. That's almost unheard of for a Maiden winner. He is 16/1 for the Supreme Novice Hurdle, and his experience of Cheltenham when a narrow second in the Boodles last year will hold him in excellent stead. It must be remembered how he jumped out to the right last year. So perhaps seeing him again on a left-handed track will be wise (he did it at the first here). Considering Cheltenham's December meeting was on this weekend, there was little to pick up with a view to the festival. Following the opening Novice Hurdle won by the useful Attacca for Nicky Henderson will pay you handsomely throughout the term, but they won't be featuring in the main event. Draw first blood with Destiny for Triumph Hurdle at 33/1 The nature of the ante-post market this season means you need to strike before the horse runs and that comes with risks attached. Still, the Triumph Hurdle market is one where you can have a stab at this far out, and with Lossiemouth taking up much of it, there could be another promising youngster lurking in the midst at Clousutton. Blood Destiny 33/1 really caught the eye on debut in France as he made up considerable ground from the mid-to-rear division to run second behind Bo Zenith in what is always one of the leading key trial races for three-year-olds in France. The fifth, seventh and third have all won since, with the third taking the scalp of the recent impressive French scorer St Donats who is 16/1 in this market. Not only does the form usually stand strong each year, but the time of the race was very good - around 20 lengths faster than Lossiemouth, who ran in the proceeding race over course and distance. He is one I want to take a wild chance with at 33/1. He runs today (Sunday) at Cork. A quick review of our list so far It's a quiet week and a chance to have a quick review of what we have so far. Facile Vega Ballymore 7/2 Of course, the price is now 4/1, which is frustrating, but I am still confident he could head this way on the evidence of his Maiden Hurdle win. This was more of a cover bet but I am glad we stuck him in early. Champ Kiely 20/1 Albert Bartlett I am happy he was beaten in the Royal Bond, and it's handy that all evidence suggests he didn't give his running that day. He has plenty of stamina in the breeding, and on spring ground, he could still cause a surprise. We may visit this race again before March. The Storyteller 12/1 Fox Hunters The Storyteller went up early in the hope he would head this way after a stable tour. Since then, he has won three point-to-point races - strong ones at that - and this is almost certainly his target. Very happy. Stattler 16/1 each way Gold Cup I am kicking myself that I went 0.5pt e/w here and did not win only. I am very tempted to have another 0.5pt e/w, but I may as well wait to see him run. I am a big fan of what he did in the National Hunt Chase last season. Thyme Hill 12/1 Brown Advisory He was poor at Newbury, and it's hard to come back from that, and unfortunately this could mean two points wasted. Banbridge 10/1 Turners I am happy with him despite suffering defeat in the Drinmore on ground he would have hated. He has a big shout on what we have seen thus far. El Fabiolo 6/1 Arkle Once we see him I am confident this 6/1 will be long, long gone. Grangeclare West 8/1 Ballymore This is the one I am most excited about. He looks like a top-notcher, and in all honesty, I have backed this one twice! Tellmesomethinggirl 14/1 Mares Chase This looks like a cracking bet, and she is only going to get better and better.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl%20Carter%20Saturday%20Racing%20Tips.png", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Daryl Carter" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl Carter Saturday Racing Tips.728x410.png" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl Carter Saturday Racing Tips.450x253.png 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl Carter Saturday Racing Tips.600x338.png 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl Carter Saturday Racing Tips.728x410.png 728w" alt="Betfair tipster Daryl Carter"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">It's week nine and the calm before the Xmas storm!</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1051&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.323647188" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing Tips and Predictions","category_label":"Ante-Post","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1051&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.323647188","entry_title":"Cheltenham Festival Focus: Draw first blood on Mullins Juvenile"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1051&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.323647188">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Cheltenham%20Festival%20Focus%3A%20Draw%20first%20blood%20on%20Mullins%20Juvenile&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fcheltenham-festival-focus-draw-first-blood-on-mullins-juvenile-091222-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fcheltenham-festival-focus-draw-first-blood-on-mullins-juvenile-091222-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fcheltenham-festival-focus-draw-first-blood-on-mullins-juvenile-091222-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fcheltenham-festival-focus-draw-first-blood-on-mullins-juvenile-091222-1081.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fcheltenham-festival-focus-draw-first-blood-on-mullins-juvenile-091222-1081.html&text=Cheltenham%20Festival%20Focus%3A%20Draw%20first%20blood%20on%20Mullins%20Juvenile" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>It's week nine of Daryl Carter's Cheltenham Festival Focus, and this week he looks to the Triumph Hurdle and takes a chance with a big-priced Mullins French recruit...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>Daryl tips 33/1 Triumph Hurdle hope in week nine</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Rounds up all the weeks action</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>And takes a look at his bets so far</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><h2>Lossiemouth victory was very slowly run</h2><p></p><p>We pick up last Sunday's action at Fairyhouse and start with the <strong>impressive</strong> Juvenile winner <strong>Lossiemouth </strong>who won going away on her stable Irish/debut from the well-supported Zarak The Brave. The first thing to note is that she drifted alarmingly in the betting for most of the day but was supported late into 3/1, and this was the first race on the hurdle track on a day where the rain certainly got into the ground.</p><p><img alt="Lossiemouth 1280 x 853.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Lossiemouth%201280%20x%20853.600x400.png" width="1280" height="853" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>This was a good performance; you could have picked her out a long way from home as the likely winner. She travelled wide for the entire contest, and while that would have proven advantageous later in the card, this was on fresh ground, so perhaps a slight upgrade there. She travelled strongly and jumped well - particularly the last, where she was swift and showed a <strong>bright turn of foot</strong>.</p><p>However, this race was run at a very steady pace compared to the following Grade 1 Royal Bond. T<strong>he Juveniles were 29 lengths behind the Royal Bond field by the time they had reached three out</strong>.</p><p>This makes sense, given <strong>six of the ten Juvenile runners were covered by just two lengths at the second last</strong>. It was a good time from three out to the line by Lossiemouth, clocking 58.22 if you compare it to Marine Nationale's closing sectional of 1.04.65. However, that wouldn't be the correct way to determine what she achieved because Common Practise - the eventual 50/1 fourth who was beaten in October 20 lengths by War Correspondent (a horse subsequently beaten four lengths by Scriptwriter) - clocked 1.00.56.</p><p>The time was not good, but <strong>it would be no surprise if she could clock much faster</strong>, given the ease with which she travelled through the race. Her rivals are probably flattered to get as close as they did, so she is rightly at the top of the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1051&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.323647188">Triumph tree, albeit a little short at 11/4 with Betfair</a>. This is the best we have seen from a Juvenile this term, but it's still early days.</p><h2>Nationale very good! But Royal Bond form is typically not the way to go</h2><p></p><p><strong>Marine Nationale </strong>impressed me, as did his rider Michael O'Sullivan who at the second last was still riding under hand and heels in the Grade 1 Royal Bond. He knew he had plenty left in the tank, and although he needed every yard of the 2m trip <strong>he travelled so well</strong> through the very strongly run race that he has to be taken seriously this season.</p><p>He is a <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1051&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.299838814">7/1 chance for the Supreme Novice Hurdle.</a> I would just tread carefully with the Royal Bond form. It tends to be a race people get over-excited about yearly but rarely works out for the Supreme.</p><p>I think I have spoken plenty on <strong>Honeysuckle's </strong>defeat this week, but if you want to hear more, check out the <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Cheltenham Only Bettor podcast here.</a> She is now<a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1051&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.299384124"> 6/1 for the Champion Hurdle.</a></p><p><strong>Mighty Potter</strong> surged to the head of the Turner's market, almost like his Supreme flop didn't happen. He won well enough in the Grade 1 Drinmore, but the rain came for him, and his record on right-handed tracks now reads 5/6.</p><p>He is a lovely horse with a huge engine, but I have to air on the side of caution. He is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1051&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.299931920">4/1 for the Turner's Chase.</a></p><p><strong>Gaillard Du Mesnil</strong> came out with plenty of credit in second and was cut into <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1051&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.300171197">3/1 for the National Hunt Chase</a>, again, an air of caution given he is a second-season novice and is now 0-6 over fences.</p><p><strong>Banbridge </strong>was pushed out to a wild 20/1 in places but rightly stayed at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1051&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.299931920">10/1 with Betfair for the Turners</a> after finishing third. The ground went against him here, it was almost heavy by race time, and he was never happy. Put a line through this.</p><p><strong>Gaelic Warrior</strong> dotted up by 86 lengths at 1/12 in a Maiden Hurdle at Tramore on Tuesday in no more than a canter. We didn't learn a lot, but it was a good time, and the <strong>Racing Post Handicapper gave him an RPR of 150</strong>. That's almost <strong>unheard of </strong>for a Maiden winner.</p><p>He is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1051&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.299838814">16/1 for the Supreme Novice</a> Hurdle, and his experience of Cheltenham when a narrow second in the Boodles last year will hold him in excellent stead. It must be remembered how he <strong>jumped out to the right last year</strong>. So perhaps seeing him again on a left-handed track will be wise (he did it at the first here).</p><p>Considering Cheltenham's December meeting was on this weekend, there was little to pick up with a view to the festival. Following the opening Novice Hurdle won by the useful <strong>Attacca </strong>for Nicky Henderson will pay you handsomely throughout the term, but they won't be featuring in the main event.</p><h2>Draw first blood with Destiny for Triumph Hurdle at 33/1</h2><p><img alt="Willie Mullins 1280 x 853.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/5b88fee60a6602a8602ebb08c616fb47c04f125d.600x400.png" width="1280" height="853" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>The nature of the ante-post market this season means you need to strike before the horse runs and that comes with risks attached. Still, the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1051&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.323647188">Triumph Hurdle market </a>is one where you can have a stab at this far out, and with Lossiemouth taking up much of it, there could be another promising youngster lurking in the midst at Clousutton.</p><p><strong>Blood Destiny 33/1</strong> really caught the eye on debut in France as he made up considerable ground from the mid-to-rear division to run second behind Bo Zenith in what is always one of the leading key trial races for three-year-olds in France.</p><p>The fifth, seventh and third have all won since, with the third taking the scalp of the recent impressive French scorer St Donats who is 16/1 in this market.</p><p>Not only does the form usually stand strong each year, but the time of the race was very good - <strong>around 20 lengths faster than Lossiemouth</strong>, who ran in the proceeding race over course and distance.</p><p>He is one I want to take a wild chance with at 33/1. He runs today (Sunday) at Cork.</p><h2>A quick review of our list so far</h2><p></p><p><img alt="antepost review week 9.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/antepost%20review%20week%209.600x452.png" width="1180" height="888" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>It's a quiet week and a chance to have a quick review of what we have so far.</p><p><strong>Facile Vega Ballymore 7/2</strong></p><p>Of course, the price is now 4/1, which is frustrating, but I am still confident he could head this way on the evidence of his Maiden Hurdle win. This was more of a cover bet but I am glad we stuck him in early.</p><p><strong>Champ Kiely 20/1 Albert Bartlett</strong></p><p>I am happy he was beaten in the Royal Bond, and it's handy that all evidence suggests he didn't give his running that day. He has plenty of stamina in the breeding, and on spring ground, he could still cause a surprise. We may visit this race again before March.</p><p><strong>The Storyteller 12/1 Fox Hunters</strong></p><p>The Storyteller went up early in the hope he would head this way after a stable tour. Since then, he has won three point-to-point races - strong ones at that - and this is almost certainly his target. Very happy.</p><p><strong>Stattler 16/1 each way Gold Cup</strong></p><p>I am kicking myself that I went 0.5pt e/w here and did not win only. I am very tempted to have another 0.5pt e/w, but I may as well wait to see him run. I am a big fan of what he did in the National Hunt Chase last season.</p><p><strong>Thyme Hill 12/1 Brown Advisory</strong></p><p>He was poor at Newbury, and it's hard to come back from that, and unfortunately this could mean two points wasted.</p><p><strong>Banbridge 10/1 Turners</strong></p><p>I am happy with him despite suffering defeat in the Drinmore on ground he would have hated. He has a big shout on what we have seen thus far.</p><p><strong>El Fabiolo 6/1 Arkle</strong></p><p>Once we see him I am confident this 6/1 will be long, long gone.</p><p><strong>Grangeclare West 8/1 Ballymore</strong></p><p>This is the one I am most excited about. He looks like a top-notcher, and in all honesty, I have backed this one twice!</p><p><strong>Tellmesomethinggirl 14/1 Mares Chase</strong></p><p>This looks like a cracking bet, and she is only going to get better and better.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Daryl's ante-post bets</h2> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@2226&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.300072048">Back Facile Vega for the Ballymore Novices Hurdle @ 7/2 1pt win NOW 4/1</a><p> </p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@2226&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.300173312">Back Champ Kiely for the Albert Bartlett @ 20/1 1pt e/w NOW 12/1</a></p><p> </p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@2226&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.330677140">Back The Storyteller for the St James' Palace Hunters Chase @ 12/1 1pt win NOW 7/1</a></p><p> </p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1051&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.299529165">Back Stattler each way for the Cheltenham Gold Cup @ 16/1 0.5pt e/w NOW 16/1</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1091&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.300172749">Back Thyme Hill for the Brown Advisory Novices Chase @ 12/1 1pt e/w NOW 14/1</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1051&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.299931920">Back Banbridge for the Turners Novices' Chase @ 10/1 1pt win NOW 10/1</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1160&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.299527194">Back El Fabiolo for the Arkle Novices Chase @ 6/1 1pt win NOW 5/1</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1229&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.300072048">Back Grangeclare West for the Ballymore Novices Hurdle @ 8/1 1pt win NOW 7/1</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1091&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.300173857">Back Tellmesomethinggirl for the Mares Chase @ 14/1 1pt win</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1051&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.323647188">Back Blood Destiny for the Triumph Hurdle @ 33/1 1pt win</a></p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Lengthen Your Odds On Any Horse</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p><span>Back your selected horse by two lengths or more as a minimum, helping to provide you with even more value when betting on the Sportsbook. <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/new-betfair-racing-markets-multiple-places-lengthen-your-odds-210722-1057.html?_gl=1*1gw86br*_ga*ODQyNzI0MzUuMTY1ODMyNjI5NA..*_ga_K0W97M6SNZ*MTY2NjU5ODc2Mi4yOTUuMS4xNjY2NTk5MDk0LjUuMC4w">T&Cs apply</a>.</span></p> </div> </section> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1051&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.323647188">Back Blood Destiny for the Triumph Hurdle @ <b class="inline_odds" title="33/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">34.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">33/1</span></b> 1pt win</a></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="widget_advert"> <h3><strong>Get a Free £/€20 </strong> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open your account today using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Bet Now</a> <p style="font-size: 11px; margin-top: 10px; color: white;">T&Cs apply.</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1051&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.323647188" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing Tips and Predictions","category_label":"Ante-Post","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1051&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.323647188","entry_title":"Cheltenham Festival Focus: Draw first blood on Mullins Juvenile"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1051&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.323647188">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <h3></h3> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Cheltenham%20Festival%20Focus%3A%20Draw%20first%20blood%20on%20Mullins%20Juvenile&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fcheltenham-festival-focus-draw-first-blood-on-mullins-juvenile-091222-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fcheltenham-festival-focus-draw-first-blood-on-mullins-juvenile-091222-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fcheltenham-festival-focus-draw-first-blood-on-mullins-juvenile-091222-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fcheltenham-festival-focus-draw-first-blood-on-mullins-juvenile-091222-1081.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fcheltenham-festival-focus-draw-first-blood-on-mullins-juvenile-091222-1081.html&text=Cheltenham%20Festival%20Focus%3A%20Draw%20first%20blood%20on%20Mullins%20Juvenile" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/cheltenham-festival-focus-draw-first-blood-on-mullins-juvenile-091222-1081.html" data-width="100%" 