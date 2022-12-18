</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fcheltenham-festival-focus-be-brave-and-back-nicholls-101-runner-for-ryanair-171222-1081.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fcheltenham-festival-focus-be-brave-and-back-nicholls-101-runner-for-ryanair-171222-1081.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">2022 World Cup</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/argentina-v-france-predictions-bettingbetfair-editors-world-cup-final-tips-151222-204.html">Argentina v France Predictions: Betting.Betfair editors' World Cup Final tips</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/argentina-v-france-tips-five-world-cup-final-bet-builders-161222-1063.html">Argentina v France: Five World Cup Final Bet Builders including 55/1 shot</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/argentina-v-france-tips-messi-can-land-biggest-blows-in-battle-of-heavyweights-151222-719.html">Argentina v France: Messi can land biggest blows in battle of heavyweights</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">FIFA World Cup 2022</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/">Patrice Evra</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/cheltenham-festival-focus-be-brave-and-back-nicholls-101-runner-for-ryanair-171222-1081.html">Cheltenham Festival Focus: Be brave and back Nicholls 10/1 runner for the Ryanair</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-thurles-pair-to-warm-up-a-frozen-sunday-181222-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: Thurles pair to warm up a frozen Sunday </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-crisford-can-be-our-funky-mister-on-saturday-171222-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: Crisford can be our funky Mister on Saturday</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/hobart-hurricanes-v-perth-scorchers-big-bash-tips-perth-still-looking-hot-181222-194.html">Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers Big Bash Tips: Perth still looking hot</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/melbourne-renegades-v-sydney-thunder-big-bash-tips-can-thunder-recover-171222-194.html">Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Thunder Big Bash Tips: Can Thunder recover?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/perth-scorchers-v-sydney-sixers-big-bash-tips-sixers-underrated-to-recover-161222-194.html">Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers Big Bash Tips: Sixers underrated to recover</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Another one-sided Labour defence expected in Stretford and Urmston </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-predictions-how-should-we-bet-on-the-mandelson-dinner-party-forecasts-131222-171.html">Politics Predictions: How should we bet on the Mandelson dinner party forecasts?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-presidential-election-2024-odds-donald-trump-has-just-18-chance-of-winning-161122-204.html">US Presidential Election 2024: Donald Trump has just 18% chance of winning</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-finals-djokovic-a-strong-favourite-to-beat-ruud-and-lift-title-201122-778.html">ATP Tour Finals: Djokovic a strong favourite to beat Ruud and lift title</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-finals-semi-final-tips-djokovic-and-rublev-fancied-to-prevail-191122-778.html">ATP Tour Finals Semi-Final Tips: Djokovic and Rublev fancied to prevail</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-tour-finals-day-five-tips-ruud-a-worthy-favourite-against-struggling-nadal-171122-778.html">ATP Tour Finals Day Five Tips: Ruud a worthy favourite against struggling Nadal</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/mauritius-open-first-round-leader-tips-keep-faith-in-canizares-131222-719.html">Mauritius Open First-Round Leader Tips: Keep faith in Canizares</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/mauritius-open-2022-tips-and-preview-knappe-backed-at-125-1-with-big-hitters-set-to-relish-mont-choisy-131222-167.html">Mauritius Open: Knappe backed at 125/1 with big hitters set to relish Mont Choisy</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/alfred-dunhill-championship-result-and-review-strydom-causes-a-shock-at-leopard-creek-121222-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Strydom causes a shock at Leopard Creek</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-15-betting-tips-previews-spreads-latest-odds-and-game-picks-151222-1063.html">NFL Week 15 tips: Bills to freeze out Dolphins & book play-off spot</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-14-tips-previews-spreads-latest-odds-game-picks-071222-1063.html">NFL Week 14 tips: Raiders to let rip on broken Rams </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-11-betting-tips-best-bets-previews-spreads-and-game-picks-161122-1063.html">NFL Week 11 betting tips: Back Belichick to bully the Jets again</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-darts-championship-tips-ray-smith-to-get-win-171222-1133.html">World Darts Championship Tips: Ray Smith to get win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-darts-championship-tips-brilliant-beau-looking-for-debut-win-141222-1133.html">World Darts Championship Tips: Brilliant Beau looking for debut win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-darts-championship-tips-will-robb-get-it-right-to-take-on-wright-141222-1133.html">World Darts Championship Tips: Will Robb get it right to take on Wright?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/">Racing...Only Bettor</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/">Rhys Williams Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Today's Racing News</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/">Racing Results & Replays</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Thumbnail_RacingOnlyBettor_16x9 copyv2.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Racing...Only Bettor</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rhys.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Rhys Williams Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham two horse finish Strong Glance winning 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Racing Multiple</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Racing Betfair ad.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Today's Racing News</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham-winner-crosses-line-1280.220x124.gif');"> <div><h4>Racing Results & Replays</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Cheltenham Festival Focus: Be brave and back Nicholls 10/1 runner for the Ryanair</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/daryl-carter/">Daryl Carter</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-12-18">18 December 2022</time></li> <li>4 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Cheltenham Festival Focus: Be brave and back Nicholls 10/1 runner for the Ryanair", "name": "Cheltenham Festival Focus: Be brave and back Nicholls 10/1 runner for the Ryanair", "description": "It's week ten of Daryl Carter's Cheltenham Festival Focus, and with little action to review from the last week, he looks forward to the Xmas action and tries...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/cheltenham-festival-focus-be-brave-and-back-nicholls-101-runner-for-ryanair-171222-1081.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/cheltenham-festival-focus-be-brave-and-back-nicholls-101-runner-for-ryanair-171222-1081.html", "datePublished": "2022-12-18T10:00:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-12-18T11:23:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl Carter Saturday Racing Tips.320x180.png", "articleBody": "It's week ten of Daryl Carter's Cheltenham Festival Focus, and with little action to review from the last week, he looks forward to the Xmas action and tries to stay ahead of the game... Daryl looks back at last Sunday's excellent Cork action Five races not to miss on Boxing Day! Questions from Focus followers 10/1 chance for the Ryanair! Blood is still a big price for Triumph destiny We rewind to last Sunday at Cork, the only jumps racing to have taken place all week, but there could have been a handful of Cheltenham Festival winners on this card alone! Our gamble on Blood Destiny at 33/1 has paid off in the short term, and he was a horse I was impressed with and is now 20/1 top price with Betfair for the Triumph Hurdle, which I still think is bonkers! One thing to note is that the times on Sunday are to be taken with a pinch of salt. All jockeys seemed to be cautious of the ground, and all races started very steadily and were below what would be expected. Paul Townend diverted from the abandoned Punchestown meeting and took up the running on Blood Destiny. He travelled strongly, was big at the first one or two and was novicy before his rider injected some pace into the race, and that's when he really came alive. He was fast and fluent and quickly produced his landing gear when skipping over the rest of the hurdles. He was still very much in his jockey's hands at the last, and he cruised to victory, pricking his ears at the line. He took a good while to pull up, cantering round to the cross path, which is around 92 lengths past the winning post. Overall, it was everything you would have wanted to see when taking a chance on an unraced horse at a big price. Willie Mullins' post-race comments suggested it was a Grade 1 route with him, so we are in business for now. He received an RPR of 127, which is more than fair for a Maiden Hurdle debut won easily. Zarak The Brave was given the same for his debut victory, while Lossiemouth was given 136. The lack of competition in Blood Destiny's race has likely contributed to his RPR, given Lossiemouth met Zarak The Brave on debut. However, the French comparison shows that he has more to come and is still underestimated in the ante-post book. He looks like a natural jumper, and his speed over hurdles will see him mix it at the top table. Henry De Bromhead's Artic Bresil was brought for 305,000 GBP 13 months ago after he finished second in a point-to-point and was impressive on debut at Cork over 2m1f on Sunday. He took the scalp of odds-on favourite Mercury, who looks as though he will fall short of the top level and is overrated, and in turn, so may this form be. The winner did everything nicely and won, going away in good style, but he looks like a middle-distance horse to me and is not one I will be getting too excited about yet. He is 12/1 for the Ballymore Novices Hurdle. Reservations about Hiddenvalley Lake for now While I have mentioned that the times were something to take with a pinch of salt, it's interesting that Henry de Bromhead's three-mile novice Hiddenvalley Lake clocked a final circuit quicker than both two-mile races on the card (Blood Destiny and Artic Bresil). He won, going away in fine style. I liked it, but I do have a few reservations. His final sectional from the back of the last was much slower than Blood Destiny, and the eventual fourth was faster than the runner-up and the third. I think that favourite and third Monbeg Park is a non-stayer, and I would worry about the level of form that Cool Survivor brought into the race. It's easy to say the latter won a Listed contest before this, but it was a terribly poor Listed event that recorded an RPR of 129. Cool Survivor is perhaps a 130 horse, and the winner could prove to need testing ground. Hiddenvalley Lake is now as short as 11/2 for the Albert Bartlett. Impervious remained unbeaten over fences when taking the scalp of Dino Blue at Cork over 2m on Sunday. She is now 4/1 for the Mares Chase. Thankfully Dino Blue was too short in the Betfair Mares Chase market three weeks ago; otherwise, she may have been on our list. Still, she will not hit the heights required to win a Mares Chase or any race at the Cheltenham Festival. She jumped well here and had no excuse or answer to the powerful finishing effort of the winner Impervious. The winner looks useful, and she already has Cheltenham Festival experience, for which she ran a good sixth in the Mares Novice Hurdle last term. She ran the inside route on the worst of the ground that day and can probably have her effort upgraded. Still, fences have brought out the best in her, and she has a smart turn of foot. It must be remembered that the Mares Chase is over 2m4f and is a fair test of stamina for which she is yet to prove. Energumene was 19lbs and 21lbs clear of his rivals when making a winning return at Cork on Sunday. We learned very little here other than he is still a joy to watch. He is relentless when racing from the front. Connections reverted to hold-up tactics in last year's Champion Chase, but for me, he is more of a revelation when going from the front and punishing his rivals. I think he jumps slower than Edwardstone, but with a small field highly likely this term, he could go back to front-running tactics. I can't wait for this. Energumene is now Evens for the Champion Chase. Do not miss these five Boxing Day races The Kauto Star Grade 1 is usually seen as the best guide for British staying chasers. Won last year by Bravemansgame, who missed Cheltenham, but the race saw runner-up Ahoy Senor fill the same spot in the Brown Advisory. Topofthegame is the only horse in recent years to have won this and at the festival in March, although Might Bite did make amends for his last flight fall when going on to win at the Cheltenham Festival. This will field will likely prove the best of the British Novice Chasers, so look to the Irish if this race looks poor. Constitution Hill will surely win the Christmas Hurdle this term as he takes on Epatante for a second time. This race has been an excellent pointer to the Champion Hurdle, but Constitution Hill is a freak, and it wouldn't matter which race he ran in. The King George, interestingly, hasn't produced a Cheltenham Gold Cup winner since 2008, but it does have a good record for producing Ryanair candidates from those beaten. Cue Card, Dynaste, and Vautour being three in recent years. The Racing Post Novices Chase at Leopardstown has been an excellent pointer to the Arkle in recent years. Douvan, Footpad, Le Richebourg was favourite for March after winning this, but for injury. Notebook didn't win the Arkle but went off a 5/2f on the back of this, and Ferny Hollow was a strong odds-on favourite before suffering an injury after landing this race. The Faugheen Novices Chase at Limerick is a good indicator for those likely to tackle the Turners Chase in March. You don't have to win this event either. Samcro reversed a ten-length deficit with Faugheen to win the Turners in 2020, for example, and plenty of beaten horses have improved in the spring. Those dropping back in trip after this don't have a great record. That's all for now, as I plan to have another column on 27 December. Followers Questions As it has been a quiet week I thought it wise to pick up some of your questions so thanks to those that got involved. No offence Thyme hill and tellmesomethinggirl look the 2 weakest of your ante post selections, who do you fancy for the brown advisory and the mares chase now , where's the value..... -- Jaime Wrenn (@jaime_wrenn) December 17, 2022 Cheers for your Q Jamie. Yes, Thyme Hill is the weakest of our selections, and unfortunately, as an each-way selection, he ties up two points. Still, I am hopeful that connections will continue over fences with him as I like what he did at Exeter first time, and he is a horse I have always thought needs time between his outings. Newbury perhaps came too quick, but he never went a yard that day. He also has a fabulous record at Cheltenham, so he could yet prove a different proposition in the spring. I am hopeful at best. Tellmesomethinggirl was a horse I put up on the back of defeat because I expected her to need the run and the book pushed her out. Even on her road to the Mares Hurdle and Mares Novice Hurdle connections always said they worked back from Cheltenham. There was a lot of promise in her run behind Glengouly when I expected her to need the outing - hence the selection - and she will take on the boys at Xmas. A good-placed run there will see us in a good spot. This Mares Chase division is very weak. Do you think Allaho will run in the Ryanair (I think it's 50-50 at best), &amp; with that in mind is it worth taking the double figure prices of those who will probably take part ? Shan Blue at 50-1 looks the best value now ,also fakir doudaires 10-1,blue Lord 14-1 &amp;Envoi Allen 16-1 -- Boz Boston (@BozBoston) December 17, 2022 I agree, Boz. The market is steadily suggesting that Allaho may not turn up. He has drifted across the board to 2/1, but the Betfair Exchange has him at 2.7 (7/4). I think it's worth getting involved in this market, but I am waiting for Xmas to happen for further clues. Envoi Allen has tempted me as I don't think he stays three miles despite his latest victory in the Champion Chase at Down Royal - it was a very slowly run affair. I couldn't have Shan Blue even at 100/1, Blue Lord would be interesting, but I just don't think he is that good. Fakir D'oudairies 10/1 might be a fair shout. Still, Allaho will still be in the market after Xmas, and you will be armed with further info. Can you please tell us every winner of every race..!! -- Paul Topliss (@pudser09) December 17, 2022 Yes, but you will have to wait until the week of the meeting. Have you one at 33/1 + you can see being competitive? -- Romero Sanchez Sports (@rssportsbetting) December 17, 2022 Yes, Tenzing - who runs today at Thurles, is currently 33/1 for the National Hunt Chase and he could be a big player if coming through today. May have missed an opinion, but being against Jonbon last season are you still against him this season? (Forget the price I know it's short) -- Gary Comley (@garycomley11) December 17, 2022 Hi Gary, yes, I was firmly against Jonbon last season, but I am not this year. He got a clean slate with me at the start of the season. I've been impressed with him, but I will still need to see that Irish firepower over Xmas. Ballymore Novice Hurdle is Grangeclare West odds a price we must take now before Xmas racing programme. Currently he is a good EW single agree? -- Shane (@oranje_1979) December 17, 2022 Hi Shane, yes, yes and yes. Grangeclare West is a beast and is one of my strongest selections on the list, and he will take a world of beating in the Ballymore Novices Hurdle. He is due to run in the Lawlors Of Naas on January 8th, and he looks right out of the top draw. Good to soft2m 2f chase Old course, CheltenhamAll at their bestDouvan (Townend)Vautour (Walsh)Un de Sceaux (Geraghty)Who wins (Vautour for me) -- Donie D (@DonieDrumm) December 17, 2022 What a great question! I was never a massive fan of Douvan, but I fully respected his incredible ability. I am with you on Vautor. He was just poetry in motion over a hurdle and a fence. I think Un De Sceaux would give him a good tow into the race! Where would you say flame bearer runs in? Without laughing do you think there is very small value in backing iliketomoveit each way for the champion hurdle 50/1 he will run there and I count 5/6 horses above him who won't even run in the race could be a 5 runner race -- The casual gambler (@gambler_casual) December 17, 2022 There's a lot of talk about Flame Bearer for the Arkle, but I have a feeling he won't cut it over fences. He was beaten in his point-to-point by the 117-rated Hidden Commander. I could be wrong. In terms of I Like To Move It, he has plenty to find at Champion Hurdle level. That Greatwood success has been blown out of proportion. I think it's risky backing a horse to place when you know it has no chance of winning the race. With Impervious being impressive and also being a novice would you keep her to novice company or have a crack at the Mares Chase? Not much put a marker down for the Arkle bar Jonbon. She could go for the Mares Chase next year -- Dean Crozier (@DeanCrozier) December 17, 2022 You're on the right lines with the Mares Chase. It's tricky because connections may fancy their chances in an Arkle if it cuts up, but on the bare form, she has plenty to find. The issue with the Mares Chase is that she has stamina to prove as it's over 2m4f. What's your best 4 fold right now if you had to pick one -- @mickysafc20 (@mickysafc20) December 17, 2022 Good question, Mick. I like these... Grangeclare West 7/1 - BallymoreBlood Destiny 20/1 - TriumphThe Storyteller 7/1 - St James' PalaceBrandy Love 9/2 - Mares Hurdle That comes into around 7392/1 on Betfair Be Brave and back Nicholls runner for Ryanair success The Ryanair is a race I want to take a chance with before Xmas. Allaho heads the market but is weak across the board, having been pushed out to 2/1 and with some firms and his 7/4 on the Betfair Exchange looks a little shakey. Bravemansgame 10/1 is the horse I think we should roll the dice with. He heads up the market in the King Geroge at Kempton on Boxing Day, which I think he will win. Paul Nicholls has already suggested that he is probably not a dour stayer and the Gold Cup trip will stretch him, and he said back in November that "he could see him in a Ryanair and make plenty of use of him". The King George has a good record of producing Ryanair winners, and this could be the opportunity for Cheltenham Festival success for the Ditcheat runner. This race would look like his only option should he head to the Cheltenham Festival, and with four weeks between the Festival and Aintree this year (for the first time), I'd have little concerns about connections waiting for the Liverpool meeting. ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl%20Carter%20Saturday%20Racing%20Tips.png", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Daryl Carter" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl Carter Saturday Racing Tips.728x410.png" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl Carter Saturday Racing Tips.450x253.png 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl Carter Saturday Racing Tips.600x338.png 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl Carter Saturday Racing Tips.728x410.png 728w" alt="Daryl Carter."> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Daryl answers your questions, rounds up the action and tips a 10/1 Ryanair chance.</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1091&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.299680383" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing Tips and Predictions","category_label":"Ante-Post","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1091&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.299680383","entry_title":"Cheltenham Festival Focus: Be brave and back Nicholls 10\/1 runner for the Ryanair"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1091&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.299680383">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Cheltenham%20Festival%20Focus%3A%20Be%20brave%20and%20back%20Nicholls%2010%2F1%20runner%20for%20the%20Ryanair&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fcheltenham-festival-focus-be-brave-and-back-nicholls-101-runner-for-ryanair-171222-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fcheltenham-festival-focus-be-brave-and-back-nicholls-101-runner-for-ryanair-171222-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fcheltenham-festival-focus-be-brave-and-back-nicholls-101-runner-for-ryanair-171222-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fcheltenham-festival-focus-be-brave-and-back-nicholls-101-runner-for-ryanair-171222-1081.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fcheltenham-festival-focus-be-brave-and-back-nicholls-101-runner-for-ryanair-171222-1081.html&text=Cheltenham%20Festival%20Focus%3A%20Be%20brave%20and%20back%20Nicholls%2010%2F1%20runner%20for%20the%20Ryanair" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>It's week ten of Daryl Carter's Cheltenham Festival Focus, and with little action to review from the last week, he looks forward to the Xmas action and tries to stay ahead of the game...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>Daryl looks back at last Sunday's excellent Cork action</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Five races not to miss on Boxing Day!</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Questions from Focus followers</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>10/1 chance for the Ryanair!</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><h2>Blood is still a big price for Triumph destiny</h2><p></p><p><img alt="Blood Destiny 1150 x 859.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Blood%20Destiny%201150%20x%20859.600x464.png" width="1150" height="889" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>We rewind to last Sunday at <strong>Cork</strong>, the only jumps racing to have taken place all week, but there could have been a handful of Cheltenham Festival winners on this card alone!</p><p>Our gamble on<strong> Blood Destiny at 33/1</strong> has paid off in the short term, and he was a horse I was impressed with and is now 20/1 top price with Betfair for the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing">Triumph Hurdle</a>, which I still think is bonkers!</p><p>One thing to note is that the times on Sunday are to be taken with a pinch of salt. All jockeys seemed to be cautious of the ground, and all races started very steadily and were below what would be expected.</p><p><strong>Paul Townend</strong> diverted from the abandoned Punchestown meeting and took up the running on Blood Destiny. He travelled strongly, was big at the first one or two and was novicy before his rider injected some pace into the race, and that's when he really came alive. He was fast and fluent and quickly produced his landing gear when skipping over the rest of the hurdles.</p><p>He was still very much in his jockey's hands at the last, and <strong>he cruised to victory</strong>, pricking his ears at the line. He took a good while to pull up, cantering round to the cross path, which is around 92 lengths past the winning post.</p><p>Overall, it was everything you would have wanted to see when taking a chance on an unraced horse at a big price. <strong>Willie Mullins</strong>' post-race comments suggested it was a Grade 1 route with him, so we are in business for now.</p><p>He received an RPR of 127, which is more than fair for a Maiden Hurdle debut won easily. <strong>Zarak The Brave</strong> was given the same for his debut victory, while <strong>Lossiemouth </strong>was given 136. The lack of competition in Blood Destiny's race has likely contributed to his RPR, given Lossiemouth met Zarak The Brave on debut. However, the French comparison shows that he has more to come and is still underestimated in the ante-post book. He looks like a natural jumper, and his speed over hurdles will see him mix it at the top table.</p><p>Henry De Bromhead's <strong>Artic Bresil</strong> was brought for 305,000 GBP 13 months ago after he finished second in a point-to-point and was impressive on debut at Cork over 2m1f on Sunday.</p><p>He took the scalp of odds-on favourite Mercury, who looks as though he will fall short of the top level and is overrated, and in turn, so may this form be. The winner did everything nicely and won, going away in good style, but he looks like a middle-distance horse to me and is not one I will be getting too excited about yet. He is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing">12/1 for the Ballymore Novices Hurdle</a>.</p><h2>Reservations about Hiddenvalley Lake for now</h2><p></p><p>While I have mentioned that the times were something to take with a pinch of salt, it's interesting that Henry de Bromhead's three-mile novice <strong>Hiddenvalley Lake</strong> clocked a final circuit quicker than both two-mile races on the card (Blood Destiny and Artic Bresil). He won, going away in fine style. I liked it, but I do have a few reservations.</p><p>His final sectional from the back of the last was much slower than Blood Destiny, and the eventual fourth was faster than the runner-up and the third. I think that favourite and third Monbeg Park is a non-stayer, and I would worry about the level of form that <strong>Cool Survivor</strong> brought into the race.</p><p>It's easy to say the latter won a Listed contest before this, but it was a terribly poor Listed event that recorded an RPR of 129. Cool Survivor is perhaps a 130 horse, and the winner could prove to need testing ground. <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing">Hiddenvalley Lake is now as short as 11/2 for the Albert Bartlett.</a></p><p><strong>Impervious </strong>remained unbeaten over fences when taking the scalp of Dino Blue at Cork over 2m on Sunday. She is now <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing">4/1 for the Mares Chase</a>.</p><p>Thankfully <strong>Dino Blue</strong> was too short in the Betfair Mares Chase market three weeks ago; otherwise, she may have been on our list. Still, she will not hit the heights required to win a Mares Chase or any race at the Cheltenham Festival. She jumped well here and had no excuse or answer to the powerful finishing effort of the winner Impervious.</p><p>The winner looks useful, and she already has Cheltenham Festival experience, for which she ran a good sixth in the Mares Novice Hurdle last term. She ran the inside route on the worst of the ground that day and can probably have her effort upgraded. Still, fences have brought out the best in her, and she has a smart turn of foot. It must be remembered that the<strong> Mares Chase is over 2m4f</strong> and is a fair test of stamina for which she is yet to prove.</p><p><strong>Energumene </strong>was 19lbs and 21lbs clear of his rivals when making a winning return at Cork on Sunday. We learned very little here other than he is still a joy to watch. He is relentless when racing from the front.</p><p>Connections reverted to hold-up tactics in last year's Champion Chase, but for me, he is more of a revelation when going from the front and punishing his rivals. I think he jumps slower than Edwardstone, but with a small field highly likely this term, he could go back to front-running tactics. I can't wait for this. Energumene is now <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing">Evens for the Champion Chase</a>.</p><hr><h2>Do not miss these five Boxing Day races</h2><p></p><p><img alt="Bravemansgame 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/870ae7b2453dc9251e988c1474bd2215a1619c86.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p><strong>The Kauto Star Grade 1</strong> is usually seen as the best guide for British staying chasers. Won last year by Bravemansgame, who missed Cheltenham, but the race saw runner-up Ahoy Senor fill the same spot in the Brown Advisory.</p><p>Topofthegame is the only horse in recent years to have won this and at the festival in March, although Might Bite did make amends for his last flight fall when going on to win at the Cheltenham Festival. This will field will likely prove the best of the <strong>British Novice Chasers</strong>, so look to the Irish if this race looks poor.</p><p>Constitution Hill will surely win the <strong>Christmas Hurdle</strong> this term as he takes on Epatante for a second time. This race has been an excellent pointer to the Champion Hurdle, but Constitution Hill is a freak, and it wouldn't matter which race he ran in.</p><p><strong>The King George,</strong> interestingly, hasn't produced a Cheltenham Gold Cup winner since 2008, but it does have a good record for producing Ryanair candidates from those beaten. Cue Card, Dynaste, and Vautour being three in recent years.</p><p><strong>The Racing Post Novices Chase at Leopardstown</strong> has been an excellent pointer to the Arkle in recent years. Douvan, Footpad, Le Richebourg was favourite for March after winning this, but for injury. Notebook didn't win the Arkle but went off a 5/2f on the back of this, and Ferny Hollow was a strong odds-on favourite before suffering an injury after landing this race.</p><p><strong>The Faugheen Novices Chase at Limerick</strong> is a good indicator for those likely to tackle the Turners Chase in March. You don't have to win this event either. Samcro reversed a ten-length deficit with Faugheen to win the Turners in 2020, for example, and plenty of beaten horses have improved in the spring. Those dropping back in trip after this don't have a great record.</p><p>That's all for now, as I plan to have another column on 27 December.</p><hr><h2>Followers Questions</h2><p></p><p>As it has been a quiet week I thought it wise to pick up some of your questions so thanks to those that got involved.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">No offence Thyme hill and tellmesomethinggirl look the 2 weakest of your ante post selections, who do you fancy for the brown advisory and the mares chase now , where's the value.....</p> -- Jaime Wrenn (@jaime_wrenn) <a href="https://twitter.com/jaime_wrenn/status/1604131281104764929?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 17, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>Cheers for your Q Jamie. Yes, <strong>Thyme Hill </strong>is the weakest of our selections, and unfortunately, as an each-way selection, he ties up two points. Still, I am hopeful that connections will continue over fences with him as I like what he did at Exeter first time, and he is a horse I have always thought needs time between his outings. Newbury perhaps came too quick, but he never went a yard that day. He also has a fabulous record at Cheltenham, so he could yet prove a different proposition in the spring. I am hopeful at best.</p><p><strong>Tellmesomethinggirl </strong>was a horse I put up on the back of defeat because I expected her to need the run and the book pushed her out. Even on her road to the Mares Hurdle and Mares Novice Hurdle connections always said they worked back from Cheltenham. There was a lot of promise in her run behind Glengouly when I expected her to need the outing - hence the selection - and she will take on the boys at Xmas. A good-placed run there will see us in a good spot. This Mares Chase division is very weak.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Do you think Allaho will run in the Ryanair (I think it's 50-50 at best), & with that in mind is it worth taking the double figure prices of those who will probably take part ? Shan Blue at 50-1 looks the best value now ,also fakir doudaires 10-1,blue Lord 14-1 &Envoi Allen 16-1</p> -- Boz Boston (@BozBoston) <a href="https://twitter.com/BozBoston/status/1604180437420707843?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 17, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>I agree, Boz. The market is steadily suggesting that <strong>Allaho</strong> may not turn up. He has drifted across the board to 2/1, but the Betfair Exchange has him at 2.7 (7/4). I think it's worth getting involved in this market, but I am waiting for Xmas to happen for further clues.</p><p><strong>Envoi Allen</strong> has tempted me as I don't think he stays three miles despite his latest victory in the Champion Chase at Down Royal - it was a very slowly run affair. I couldn't have Shan Blue even at 100/1, <strong>Blue Lord</strong> would be interesting, but I just don't think he is that good. Fakir D'oudairies 10/1 might be a fair shout. Still, Allaho will still be in the market after Xmas, and you will be armed with further info.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Can you please tell us every winner of every race..!!</p> -- Paul Topliss (@pudser09) <a href="https://twitter.com/pudser09/status/1604184374647279616?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 17, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>Yes, but you will have to wait until the week of the meeting.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Have you one at 33/1 + you can see being competitive?</p> -- Romero Sanchez Sports (@rssportsbetting) <a href="https://twitter.com/rssportsbetting/status/1604110782014410752?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 17, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>Yes, <strong>Tenzing</strong> - who runs today at Thurles, is currently 33/1 for the National Hunt Chase and he could be a big player if coming through today.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">May have missed an opinion, but being against Jonbon last season are you still against him this season? (Forget the price I know it's short)</p> -- Gary Comley (@garycomley11) <a href="https://twitter.com/garycomley11/status/1604133604870725632?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 17, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> Hi Gary, yes, I was firmly against <strong>Jonbon</strong> last season, but I am not this year. He got a clean slate with me at the start of the season. I've been impressed with him, but I will still need to see that Irish firepower over Xmas.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Ballymore Novice Hurdle is Grangeclare West odds a price we must take now before Xmas racing programme. Currently he is a good EW single agree?</p> -- Shane (@oranje_1979) <a href="https://twitter.com/oranje_1979/status/1604189115901251585?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 17, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> Hi Shane, yes, yes and yes. <strong>Grangeclare West</strong> is a beast and is one of my strongest selections on the list, and he will take a world of beating in the Ballymore Novices Hurdle. He is due to run in the Lawlors Of Naas on January 8th, and he looks right out of the top draw.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Good to soft<br>2m 2f chase <br>Old course, Cheltenham<br>All at their best<br>Douvan (Townend)<br>Vautour (Walsh)<br>Un de Sceaux (Geraghty)<br><br>Who wins <br>(Vautour for me)</p> -- Donie D (@DonieDrumm) <a href="https://twitter.com/DonieDrumm/status/1604120126684631040?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 17, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> What a great question! I was never a massive fan of Douvan, but I fully respected his incredible ability. I am with you on Vautor. He was just poetry in motion over a hurdle and a fence. I think Un De Sceaux would give him a good tow into the race!</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Where would you say flame bearer runs in? Without laughing do you think there is very small value in backing iliketomoveit each way for the champion hurdle 50/1 he will run there and I count 5/6 horses above him who won't even run in the race could be a 5 runner race</p> -- The casual gambler (@gambler_casual) <a href="https://twitter.com/gambler_casual/status/1604138565344149505?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 17, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> There's a lot of talk about Flame Bearer for the Arkle, but I have a feeling he won't cut it over fences. He was beaten in his point-to-point by the 117-rated Hidden Commander. I could be wrong. In terms of I Like To Move It, he has plenty to find at Champion Hurdle level. That Greatwood success has been blown out of proportion. I think it's risky backing a horse to place when you know it has no chance of winning the race.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">With Impervious being impressive and also being a novice would you keep her to novice company or have a crack at the Mares Chase? Not much put a marker down for the Arkle bar Jonbon. She could go for the Mares Chase next year</p> -- Dean Crozier (@DeanCrozier) <a href="https://twitter.com/DeanCrozier/status/1604110494654144512?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 17, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> You're on the right lines with the Mares Chase. It's tricky because connections may fancy their chances in an Arkle if it cuts up, but on the bare form, she has plenty to find. The issue with the Mares Chase is that she has stamina to prove as it's over 2m4f.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">What's your best 4 fold right now if you had to pick one</p> -- @mickysafc20 (@mickysafc20) <a href="https://twitter.com/mickysafc20/status/1604105801421172737?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 17, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>Good question, Mick. I like these...</p><p>Grangeclare West 7/1 - Ballymore<br>Blood Destiny 20/1 - Triumph<br>The Storyteller 7/1 - St James' Palace<br>Brandy Love 9/2 - Mares Hurdle</p><p>That comes into around 7392/1 on Betfair</p><hr><h2>Be Brave and back Nicholls runner for Ryanair success</h2><p><img alt="Bravemansgame 1280 x 830.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Bravemansgame%201280%20x%20830.600x389.png" width="1280" height="830" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>The <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing">Ryanair </a>is a race I want to take a chance with before Xmas. Allaho heads the market but is weak across the board, having been pushed out to 2/1 and with some firms and his 7/4 on the Betfair Exchange looks a little shakey.</p><p><strong>Bravemansgame 10/1</strong> is the horse I think we should roll the dice with. He heads up the market in the King Geroge at Kempton on Boxing Day, which I think he will win. Paul Nicholls has already suggested that he is probably not a dour stayer and the Gold Cup trip will stretch him, and he said back in November that "he could see him in a Ryanair and make plenty of use of him".</p><p>The King George has a good record of producing Ryanair winners, and this could be the opportunity for Cheltenham Festival success for the Ditcheat runner.</p><p>This race would look like his only option should he head to the <strong>Cheltenham Festival</strong>, and with four weeks between the Festival and <strong>Aintree</strong> this year (for the first time), I'd have little concerns about connections waiting for the Liverpool meeting.</p><p></p><p></p><p></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2></h2> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@2226&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.300072048">Back Facile Vega for the Ballymore Novices Hurdle @ 7/2 1pt win NOW 4/1</a><p> </p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@2226&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.300173312">Back Champ Kiely for the Albert Bartlett @ 20/1 1pt e/w NOW 12/1</a></p><p> </p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@2226&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.330677140">Back The Storyteller for the St James' Palace Hunters Chase @ 12/1 1pt win NOW 7/1</a></p><p> </p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1051&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.299529165">Back Stattler each way for the Cheltenham Gold Cup @ 16/1 0.5pt e/w NOW 16/1</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1091&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.300172749">Back Thyme Hill for the Brown Advisory Novices Chase @ 12/1 1pt e/w NOW 14/1</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1051&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.299931920">Back Banbridge for the Turners Novices' Chase @ 10/1 1pt win NOW 10/1</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1160&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.299527194">Back El Fabiolo for the Arkle Novices Chase @ 6/1 1pt win NOW 5/1</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1229&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.300072048">Back Grangeclare West for the Ballymore Novices Hurdle @ 8/1 1pt win NOW 7/1</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1091&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.300173857">Back Tellmesomethinggirl for the Mares Chase @ 14/1 1pt win</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1051&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.323647188">Back Blood Destiny for the Triumph Hurdle @ 33/1 1pt win</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Back Bravemansgame for the Ryanair Chase @ 10/1 1pt win</a></p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Extra Place Races</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>Take advantage of the extra places on offer at Betfair on this weekend's Horse Racing. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=EXTRAPLACERACES">T&Cs apply.</a></p> </div> </section> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1091&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.299680383">Back Bravemansgame for the Ryanair Chase @ <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b> 1pt win</a></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="widget_advert"> <h3><strong>Get a Free £/€20 </strong> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open your account today using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Bet Now</a> <p style="font-size: 11px; margin-top: 10px; color: white;">T&Cs apply.</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1091&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.299680383" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing Tips and Predictions","category_label":"Ante-Post","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1091&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.299680383","entry_title":"Cheltenham Festival Focus: Be brave and back Nicholls 10\/1 runner for the Ryanair"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1091&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.299680383">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <h3></h3> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Cheltenham%20Festival%20Focus%3A%20Be%20brave%20and%20back%20Nicholls%2010%2F1%20runner%20for%20the%20Ryanair&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fcheltenham-festival-focus-be-brave-and-back-nicholls-101-runner-for-ryanair-171222-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fcheltenham-festival-focus-be-brave-and-back-nicholls-101-runner-for-ryanair-171222-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fcheltenham-festival-focus-be-brave-and-back-nicholls-101-runner-for-ryanair-171222-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fcheltenham-festival-focus-be-brave-and-back-nicholls-101-runner-for-ryanair-171222-1081.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fcheltenham-festival-focus-be-brave-and-back-nicholls-101-runner-for-ryanair-171222-1081.html&text=Cheltenham%20Festival%20Focus%3A%20Be%20brave%20and%20back%20Nicholls%2010%2F1%20runner%20for%20the%20Ryanair" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/cheltenham-festival-focus-be-brave-and-back-nicholls-101-runner-for-ryanair-171222-1081.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-greaneteen-still-solid-bet-for-betfair-tingle-creek-281122-166.html">Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Greaneteen still solid bet for Betfair Tingle Creek</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Sandown jumps.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Sandown%20jumps.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-back-lord-accord-at-171-to-light-up-gold-cup-221122-166.html">Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Back Lord Accord at 17/1 to light up Gold Cup</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin - Hurdles.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20-%20Hurdles.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-epatante-aims-for-betfair-fighting-fifth-hat-trick-211122-166.html">Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Epatante aims for Betfair Fighting Fifth hat-trick</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Hurdle action.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Hurdle%20action.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-back-paul-nicholls-horse-to-hit-heights-on-boxing-day-121222-166.html">Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Back Paul Nicholls' horse to Hit heights on Boxing Day</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Hurdle action.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Hurdle%20action.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-hoping-for-a-first-at-cheltenham-with-street-and-terrier-091222-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's hoping for a First at Cheltenham with Street and Terrier</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Hurdle action.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Hurdle%20action.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/friday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-trio-of-tips-ranging-from-11-1-to-20-1-for-cheltenham-071222-166.html">Friday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's trio of Cheltenham tips ranging from 11/1 to 20/1+</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/TONY_CALVIN_wincanton_hurdlers.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/TONY_CALVIN_wincanton_hurdlers.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">More Ante-Post</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Horse Racing</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/" class=" "> Horse Racing Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="" class=" "> </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/" class=" "> Daily Racing Multiple </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" class=" "> ITV Races - Tony Calvin </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racing-league/" class=" "> Racing League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" class=" "> Ryan Moore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" class=" "> Kevin Blake </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" class=" "> Daily Racing News </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bets of the Day </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" class=" "> Rhys Williams </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/" class="active "> Ante-Post </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/" class=" "> Royal Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/" class=" "> Epsom Derby and Oaks </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" class=" "> Paul Nicholls </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/" class=" "> Bryony Frost </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/" class=" "> Cheltenham Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/gold-cup-day/" class=" "> Gold Cup Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-ladies-day-results-tips-odds/" class=" "> Ladies Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/st-patricks-day/" class=" "> St Patrick's Day </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/" class=" "> Grand National Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/betfair-racing-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Racing Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecourse-guides/" class=" "> Racecourse Guides </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Horse Racing Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/" class=" "> Events </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/breeders-cup/" class=" "> Breeders' Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-hurdle/" class=" "> Betfair Hurdle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/dublin-racing-festival-tips/" class=" "> Dublin Racing Festival Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-chase-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Chase at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-fighting-fifth/" class=" "> Betfair Fighting Fifth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-sprint-cup-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-super-saturday/" class=" "> Betfair Super Saturday </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/" class=" "> Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-weekend-at-ascot/" class=" "> Betfair Weekend at Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cambridgeshire/" class=" "> Cambridgeshire </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/champions-day/" class=" "> Champions Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cheltenham-open-meeting/" class=" "> Cheltenham Open Meeting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/galway-summer-festival/" class=" "> Galway Summer Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/" class=" "> Glorious Goodwood </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/guineas/" class=" "> Guineas </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/prix-de-larc-de-triomphe/" class=" "> Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/punchestown-festival/" class=" "> Punchestown Festival Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/king-george-vi-chase/" class=" "> King George VI Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newbury-hennessy-gold-cup/" class=" "> Newbury Hennessy Gold Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newmarket-july-festival/" class=" "> Newmarket July Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/st-leger/" class=" "> St Leger </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/" class=" "> York Ebor </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/" class=" "> World Racing </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/dubai/" class=" "> Dubai Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/usa/" class=" "> USA Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/france/" class=" "> French Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/australia/" class=" "> Australian Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/ireland/" class=" "> Irish Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/south-africa/" class=" "> South African Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/singapore/" class=" "> Singapore Racing Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0;"> <h4 class="section_title">Racecards & Results</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/" class="">Racecards</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/results/" class="">Full Results</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag" style="width: 300px; height: 250px;"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414737 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414737 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414737={pID:"5414737",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414737:window.ftClick_5414737,ftExpTrack_5414737:window.ftExpTrack_5414737,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414737PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414737); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414737PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414737"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414737;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair300x250RacingStatics/?"+ft5414737PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414737.GTimeout);ft5414737PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="widget_advert"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button grad_yellow" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90">BET & WIN</a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Odds Converter</h3><div class="odds_converter"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Horse Racing Education</h3></header> <div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-8-tony-calvin-on-how-he-makes-racing-profitable-080420-166.html">Tony Calvin's guide to making a profit on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-9-kevin-blake-on-the-importance-of-the-skill-of-race-reading-210420-288.html">Kevin Blake on the importance of Race Reading</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/advanced-guides/in-running-betting-on-horse-racing-071119-6.html">How to bet in-running on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/betting-apps/betfair-trading-how-to-spot-a-steamer-231014-696.html">How to spot a 'steamer' in a race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/each-way-betting-calculator.html">What is each-way betting?</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-strategy.html">The basics of Horse Racing betting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"> <h3>Timeform Knowledge</h3> </header> <div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-ante-post-betting-231215-43.html">Ante-Post Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-pool-betting-and-the-placepot-161215-43.html">Pool Betting & Placepot Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-each-way-place-betting-021215-43.html">Each Way & Place Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-staking-and-the-kelly-criterion-181115-43.html">Staking and the Kelly Criterion</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-probability-280915-43.html">Horse Racing Probability Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-how-to-read-a-horse-race-230715-43.html">How to read a Horse race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-other-uses-of-timeform-ratings-150615-43.html">How to use Timeform Ratings</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-use-of-statistics-051015-43.html">How to use statistics in Horse Racing Betting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> <li> Cheltenham Festival Focus: Be brave and back Nicholls 10/1 runner for the Ryanair </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/", "name": "Horse Racing" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/", "name": "Ante-Post" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/cheltenham-festival-focus-be-brave-and-back-nicholls-101-runner-for-ryanair-171222-1081.html", "name": "Cheltenham Festival Focus: Be brave and back Nicholls 10/1 runner for the Ryanair" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">2022 World Cup</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fcheltenham-festival-focus-be-brave-and-back-nicholls-101-runner-for-ryanair-171222-1081.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fante-post%2Fcheltenham-festival-focus-be-brave-and-back-nicholls-101-runner-for-ryanair-171222-1081.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <input type="text" name="q"> <button>Search </button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> <ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <p class="footer_mid__text"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/footer_18_plus_2.png" width="41" height="41" alt="<!-- 18_plus_alt -->" loading="lazy"> <b></b> Please <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/" target="_blank">Gamble Responsibly</a> </p> <p class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</p> <p class="footer_mid__text"></p> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p></p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/"><strong>Latest</strong> World Cup</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Latest</strong> Football</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Latest</strong> Horse Racing</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Latest</strong> Cricket</a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script> ga_navEvent('services-nav', '.services_nav'); ga_navEvent('sports-nav', '.main_navigation'); ga_navEvent('features-nav-carousel', '.features_nav_carousel'); ga_navEvent('features-nav', '.features_navigation__item'); ga_navEvent('blog-nav', '.sidebar_menu'); ga_navEvent('full-site-nav', '.full_navigation__menu'); ga_navEvent('breadcrumb', '.breadcrumb__navigation'); ga_navEvent('mobile-nav', '#floating_nav'); ga_navEvent('footer-nav', '.footer_mid__links'); ga_navEvent('home-top-stories-carousel', '.top_stories'); ga_navEvent('best-bets', '.card_scroller'); ga_navEvent('home-star-columnist', '.star_columnist'); ga_navEvent('side-text-advert', '#side-sport-text-ad'); ga_navEvent('betslip-promo-banner', '.betslip_promo'); ga_navEvent('entry-body-text-advert', '#betnow-uk-widget'); ga_navEvent('betting-copy', '.betting-copy'); ga_navEvent('recommended-bets', '.recommended_bets'); ga_navEvent('racecard-widget', '.race_entry'); </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/vaafb692b2aea4879b33c060e79fe94621666317369993" integrity="sha512-0ahDYl866UMhKuYcW078ScMalXqtFJggm7TmlUtp0UlD4eQk0Ixfnm5ykXKvGJNFjLMoortdseTfsRT8oCfgGA==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"77b801c8aa035788","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","version":"2022.11.3","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>