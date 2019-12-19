Greyhound Tips: Local hero Jimmy Fenwick can snare Laurels forecast

The remarkable Ice On Fire whose unbeaten run in the Eclipse at Nottingham, to add to earlier big race victories in the Puppy Classic and All England Cup - the last named over tonight's course and distance - can all but guarantee himself Greyhound of the Year honours with victory in the Laurels tonight (20:59).

Jimmy Fenwick's local, who will make it ten wins on the bounce if successful tonight, laid down another huge marker with a resounding victory in the heats to give him almost six lengths on the field and with his faultless consistency at the traps should again quickly have proceedings wrapped up. While Bower Luke's own early speed should not be under-estimated - he matched the selections' exceptionally fast split in the heats - Pat Rosney's charge will be under immense pressure to hold his position even if he were able to trap on terms.

Don't dismiss Dilly

Of more interest is Fenwick's second runner Dilly Dilly who after a shock exit from the Oaks semi-final just days earlier did well to win her own heat but is capable of even better judged on her previous exploits around her local track. While she obviously cannot match her kennelmate's unbeaten six from six over tonight's CD, her calculated time when winning an A1 here last November was achieved in a time faster than any of those performances. Given her strong running style she therefore rates a good bet for the forecast.

Power priced to play

Three unbeaten records are on the line in the feature Northern Puppy Derby final (19:57) with Levante Beach's superior early seed likely to be the decisive factor. Angela Harrison's charge has won his two qualifying rounds with plenty to spare and should soon have matters under control. While that makes him the most likely winner, the claims of Look Like Power should not be ignored especially given the likelihood that he will lead the two runners on his inside; particularly important given his desire to edge towards the inside early on in his semi-final. In terms of price he has certainly been under-valued in the market and therefore has to be the selection but with his market rival set to take plenty of dislodging it also makes sense to use him underneath in a covering forecast. Strong running Slide Away, also yet to taste defeat in this event, may find things happening too quickly on this occasion.

Be wise to Witton

On the undercard Witton Derecho, with an excellent Newcastle back card is fancied to readily pick up likely pacesetter Bramble Annece who has been struggling to get home of late in the bitches contest (20:44) while Bramble Reggie is given another chance after trying to pre-empt the start last week in a race that he should be able to dominate (21:14).