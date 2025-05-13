US PGA Championship: Major stats ahead of this week's tournament at Quail Hollow

Patience often pays dividends at Quail Hollow

Stats point to Scottie [4/1] v Rory [9/2] battle

Time for Niemann[33/1] to make major presence

Free bets for birdies in our Birdie Bonus offer. T&Cs apply. Click here for more.

Watch Betfair's Golf...Only Bettor US PGA Championship preview

Stroke Averages



Lowest 25 in The Majors (Since 1.1.2021)

Average .... (Rounds)

70.02: Scottie Scheffler (66)

70.22: Xander Schauffele (64)

70.29: Rory McIlroy (62)

70.53: Collin Morikawa (64)

70.65: Jon Rahm (62)

70.91: Viktor Hovland (57)

71.07: Will Zalatoris (41)

71.08: Jordan Spieth (62)

71.11: Shane Lowry (64)

71.11: Tommy Fleetwood (62)

71.15: Cameron Smith (60)

71.16: Bryson DeChambeau (58)

71.19: Justin Rose (52)

71.28: Hideki Matsuyama (64)

71.29: Thomas Detry (28)

71.29: Patrick Reed (58)

71.33: Dean Burmester (30)

71.36: Corey Conners (58)

71.39: Patrick Cantlay (62)

71.43: Brooks Koepka (60)

71.47: Brian Harman (58)

71.48: Matt Fitzpatrick (64)

71.50: Byeong Hun An (30)

71.50: Rickie Fowler (36)

71.50: Min Woo Lee (48)

Min. No. of Rounds = 24

Only those entered this week are included in table

World Ranking Points



Most Points (Top 10) Since January 1st, 2025

301.17: Rory McIlroy

189.63: Justin Thomas

174.78: Sepp Straka

160.64: Scottie Scheffler

114.67: Russell Henley

109.03: Shane Lowry

107.46: JJ Spaun

102.50: Collin Morikawa

101.00: Ludvig Aberg

98.56: Maverick McNealy

Only those entered this week are included in table

Consistency Chart



Major Championship Analysis Since January 1st, 2020)

Most Times Within Six Strokes Of Best 72-Hole Total

9: Scottie Scheffler

8: Rory McIlroy

8: Xander Schauffele

7: Collin Morikawa

7: Jon Rahm

6: Bryson DeChambeau

6: Justin Rose

5: Patrick Reed

5: Cameron Smith

4: Corey Conners

4: Russell Henley

4: Viktor Hovland

4: Brooks Koepka

4: Will Zalatoris

Only those entered this week are included in table

Major Championship Analysis Since January 1st, 2020)

Most Major T10s

13: Scottie Scheffler

12: Rory McIlroy

11: Xander Schauffele

9: Collin Morikawa

9: Jon Rahm

8: Bryson DeChambeau

7: Justin Rose

7: Cameron Smith

7: Will Zalatoris

6: Dustin Johnson

6: Brooks Koepka

5: Corey Conners

5: Tony Finau

5: Tommy Fleetwood

5: Justin Thomas

5: Cameron Young

Only those entered this week are included in table

Five Major Selections

Five to watch, excluding Rory McIlroy 9/25.50 and Scottie Scheffler 4/15.00.

Bryson DeChambeau 10/111.00: Tied-fifth at Augusta, since when he's won on the LIV Tour. Always tricky to judge the competitiveness of the Saudi-backed Tour but the American is certainly the real deal at the moment. Top 10 finishes in each of his last two starts at Quail.

Justin Thomas 20/121.00: Appears to have re-discovered his mojo in recent weeks. His last four starts have yielded finishes of 2-36-Won-2 and he triumphed in the PGA Championship at Quail in 2017.

Joaquin Niemann 33/134.00: A three-time winner on the LIV Tour already this year. It's time for the Chilean to transfer his talents to the major championships. Possibly more of an each-way option than outright winner.

Viktor Hovland 45/146.00: There's been a lot of talk recently which suggests the winner of this week's championship will need to be strong with his long irons. If that's so, then the Norwegian must stand an excellent chance. He currently leads the PGA Tour category for 'Approach the Green' between 175 and 200 yards. He is also 11th in the less specific and overall category of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green. Was a winner in Florida during March.

Patrick Reed 66/167.00: Another LIV Tour pro who has performed well in 2025. He stood on the podium at Augusta National, and his record at Quail Hollow is fairly strong too, thanks to a trio of top-eight finishes from his most recent four visits. Worth an each-way punt at this price.

Patience Often Rewarded At Quail

Unlike many venues, where the stats show that champions need to be swift out of the blocks in order to win the tournament, Quail Hollow is littered with players who have held aloft the trophy despite posting 'leisurely' opening rounds.

Three of Rory McIlroy's four successes at the course were achieved in this manner and, in 2021, he even battled back to win after ending the opening round in a tie-for-73rd (eight strokes adrift).

Another winner to recover from a poor first day at Quail was Justin Thomas who emerged victorious in the 2017 PGA Championship. The American was tied-44th after an opening day 73.

Since the PGA Tour returned to Quail Hollow in 2003, 45% of its champions were inside the top 12 after the opening round. This compares to 62.3% of Tour winners overall.

And of the 100 major championships to have been staged since the start of the new millennium in 2000, only one eventual champion has been further down the leaderboard than Justin Thomas (44th) at Quail Hollow in 2017. That was Brooks Koepka who was tied-46th after 18 holes at Shinnecock Hills (US Open) seven years ago.

So don't be surprised if this week's winner emerges from the pack at some point during day two or even day three.

Year: Quail Champion (Pos @ 18 Holes)

`24: Rory McIlroy (2nd)

`23: Wyndham Clark (7th)

`21: Rory McIlroy (73rd)

`19: Max Homa (17th)

`18: Jason Day (17th)

`17: Justin Thomas (44th)

`16: James Hahn (17th)

`15: Rory McIlroy (30th)

`14: JB Holmes (16th)

`13: Derek Ernst (1st)

`12: Rickie Fowler (4th)

`11: Lucas Glover (4th)

`10: Rory McIlroy (44th)

`09: Sean O`Hair (10th)

`08: Anthony Kim (13th)

`07: Tiger Woods (15th)

`06: Jim Furyk (1st)

`05: Vijay Singh (10th)

`04: Joey Sindelar (16th)

`03: David Toms (11th)

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves