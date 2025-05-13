US PGA Championship: Major stats ahead of this week's tournament at Quail Hollow
Andy Swales examines the data for the second golf Major of the 2025 season The US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow...
Patience often pays dividends at Quail Hollow
Stats point to Scottie [4/1] v Rory [9/2] battle
Time for Niemann[33/1] to make major presence
Watch Betfair's Golf...Only Bettor US PGA Championship preview
Stroke Averages
Lowest 25 in The Majors (Since 1.1.2021)
Average .... (Rounds)
70.02: Scottie Scheffler (66)
70.22: Xander Schauffele (64)
70.29: Rory McIlroy (62)
70.53: Collin Morikawa (64)
70.65: Jon Rahm (62)
70.91: Viktor Hovland (57)
71.07: Will Zalatoris (41)
71.08: Jordan Spieth (62)
71.11: Shane Lowry (64)
71.11: Tommy Fleetwood (62)
71.15: Cameron Smith (60)
71.16: Bryson DeChambeau (58)
71.19: Justin Rose (52)
71.28: Hideki Matsuyama (64)
71.29: Thomas Detry (28)
71.29: Patrick Reed (58)
71.33: Dean Burmester (30)
71.36: Corey Conners (58)
71.39: Patrick Cantlay (62)
71.43: Brooks Koepka (60)
71.47: Brian Harman (58)
71.48: Matt Fitzpatrick (64)
71.50: Byeong Hun An (30)
71.50: Rickie Fowler (36)
71.50: Min Woo Lee (48)
Min. No. of Rounds = 24
Only those entered this week are included in table
World Ranking Points
Most Points (Top 10) Since January 1st, 2025
301.17: Rory McIlroy
189.63: Justin Thomas
174.78: Sepp Straka
160.64: Scottie Scheffler
114.67: Russell Henley
109.03: Shane Lowry
107.46: JJ Spaun
102.50: Collin Morikawa
101.00: Ludvig Aberg
98.56: Maverick McNealy
Only those entered this week are included in table
Betfair Exchange market for the 2025 PGA Championship
Consistency Chart
Major Championship Analysis Since January 1st, 2020)
Most Times Within Six Strokes Of Best 72-Hole Total
9: Scottie Scheffler
8: Rory McIlroy
8: Xander Schauffele
7: Collin Morikawa
7: Jon Rahm
6: Bryson DeChambeau
6: Justin Rose
5: Patrick Reed
5: Cameron Smith
4: Corey Conners
4: Russell Henley
4: Viktor Hovland
4: Brooks Koepka
4: Will Zalatoris
Only those entered this week are included in table
Major Championship Analysis Since January 1st, 2020)
Most Major T10s
13: Scottie Scheffler
12: Rory McIlroy
11: Xander Schauffele
9: Collin Morikawa
9: Jon Rahm
8: Bryson DeChambeau
7: Justin Rose
7: Cameron Smith
7: Will Zalatoris
6: Dustin Johnson
6: Brooks Koepka
5: Corey Conners
5: Tony Finau
5: Tommy Fleetwood
5: Justin Thomas
5: Cameron Young
Only those entered this week are included in table
Betfair Sportsbook latest for the 2025 PGA Championship
Five Major Selections
Five to watch, excluding Rory McIlroy 9/25.50 and Scottie Scheffler 4/15.00.
Bryson DeChambeau 10/111.00: Tied-fifth at Augusta, since when he's won on the LIV Tour. Always tricky to judge the competitiveness of the Saudi-backed Tour but the American is certainly the real deal at the moment. Top 10 finishes in each of his last two starts at Quail.
Justin Thomas 20/121.00: Appears to have re-discovered his mojo in recent weeks. His last four starts have yielded finishes of 2-36-Won-2 and he triumphed in the PGA Championship at Quail in 2017.
Joaquin Niemann 33/134.00: A three-time winner on the LIV Tour already this year. It's time for the Chilean to transfer his talents to the major championships. Possibly more of an each-way option than outright winner.
Viktor Hovland 45/146.00: There's been a lot of talk recently which suggests the winner of this week's championship will need to be strong with his long irons. If that's so, then the Norwegian must stand an excellent chance. He currently leads the PGA Tour category for 'Approach the Green' between 175 and 200 yards. He is also 11th in the less specific and overall category of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green. Was a winner in Florida during March.
Patrick Reed 66/167.00: Another LIV Tour pro who has performed well in 2025. He stood on the podium at Augusta National, and his record at Quail Hollow is fairly strong too, thanks to a trio of top-eight finishes from his most recent four visits. Worth an each-way punt at this price.
Patience Often Rewarded At Quail
Unlike many venues, where the stats show that champions need to be swift out of the blocks in order to win the tournament, Quail Hollow is littered with players who have held aloft the trophy despite posting 'leisurely' opening rounds.
Three of Rory McIlroy's four successes at the course were achieved in this manner and, in 2021, he even battled back to win after ending the opening round in a tie-for-73rd (eight strokes adrift).
Another winner to recover from a poor first day at Quail was Justin Thomas who emerged victorious in the 2017 PGA Championship. The American was tied-44th after an opening day 73.
Since the PGA Tour returned to Quail Hollow in 2003, 45% of its champions were inside the top 12 after the opening round. This compares to 62.3% of Tour winners overall.
And of the 100 major championships to have been staged since the start of the new millennium in 2000, only one eventual champion has been further down the leaderboard than Justin Thomas (44th) at Quail Hollow in 2017. That was Brooks Koepka who was tied-46th after 18 holes at Shinnecock Hills (US Open) seven years ago.
So don't be surprised if this week's winner emerges from the pack at some point during day two or even day three.
Year: Quail Champion (Pos @ 18 Holes)
`24: Rory McIlroy (2nd)
`23: Wyndham Clark (7th)
`21: Rory McIlroy (73rd)
`19: Max Homa (17th)
`18: Jason Day (17th)
`17: Justin Thomas (44th)
`16: James Hahn (17th)
`15: Rory McIlroy (30th)
`14: JB Holmes (16th)
`13: Derek Ernst (1st)
`12: Rickie Fowler (4th)
`11: Lucas Glover (4th)
`10: Rory McIlroy (44th)
`09: Sean O`Hair (10th)
`08: Anthony Kim (13th)
`07: Tiger Woods (15th)
`06: Jim Furyk (1st)
`05: Vijay Singh (10th)
`04: Joey Sindelar (16th)
`03: David Toms (11th)
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
NBow read The Punter's Preview For Quail Hollow
Last 10 Majors / Last 10 PGAs
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|M25
|B24
|U24
|P24
|M24
|B23
|U23
|P23
|M23
|B22
|Scottie Scheffler
|4
|7
|41
|8
|1
|23
|3
|2
|10
|21
|Rory McIlroy
|1
|MC
|2
|12
|22
|6
|2
|7
|MC
|3
|Xander Schauffele
|8
|1
|7
|1
|8
|17
|10
|18
|10
|15
|Collin Morikawa
|14
|16
|14
|4
|3
|MC
|14
|26
|10
|MC
|Justin Thomas
|36
|31
|MC
|8
|MC
|MC
|MC
|65
|MC
|53
|Ludvig Aberg
|7
|MC
|12
|MC
|2
|Hideki Matsuyama
|21
|66
|6
|35
|38
|13
|32
|29
|16
|68
|Russell Henley
|MC
|5
|7
|23
|38
|MC
|14
|MC
|4
|62
|Sepp Straka
|MC
|22
|56
|MC
|16
|2
|MC
|7
|46
|MC
|Viktor Hovland
|21
|MC
|MC
|3
|MC
|13
|19
|2
|7
|4
|Shane Lowry
|42
|6
|19
|6
|43
|MC
|20
|12
|16
|21
|Maverick McNealy
|32
|MC
|23
|MC
|Tommy Fleetwood
|21
|MC
|16
|26
|3
|10
|5
|18
|33
|4
|Bryson DeChambeau
|5
|MC
|1
|2
|6
|60
|20
|4
|MC
|8
|Patrick Cantlay
|36
|25
|3
|53
|22
|33
|14
|9
|14
|8
|Justin Rose
|2
|2
|MC
|6
|MC
|MC
|MC
|9
|16
|Wyndham Clark
|46
|MC
|56
|MC
|MC
|33
|1
|MC
|76
|Keegan Bradley
|MC
|MC
|32
|18
|22
|MC
|MC
|29
|23
|MC
|Sung Jae Im
|5
|7
|MC
|MC
|MC
|20
|MC
|MC
|16
|81
|Tyrrell Hatton
|14
|MC
|26
|63
|9
|20
|27
|15
|34
|11
|Robert MacIntyre
|MC
|50
|MC
|8
|71
|MC
|34
|Corey Conners
|8
|25
|9
|26
|38
|52
|MC
|12
|MC
|28
|Brian Harman
|36
|60
|21
|26
|MC
|1
|43
|MC
|MC
|6
|Min Woo Lee
|49
|MC
|21
|26
|22
|41
|5
|18
|MC
|21
|Akshay Bhatia
|42
|MC
|16
|MC
|35
|Daniel Berger
|21
|21
|JJ Spaun
|50
|MC
|Aaron Rai
|27
|75
|19
|39
|MC
|Thomas Detry
|MC
|14
|4
|13
|40
|34
|Sahith Theegala
|29
|MC
|32
|12
|45
|MC
|27
|40
|9
|34
|Jason Day
|8
|13
|MC
|43
|30
|2
|MC
|MC
|39
|Sam Burns
|46
|31
|9
|MC
|MC
|MC
|32
|MC
|29
|42
|Andrew Novak
|Harris English
|12
|50
|41
|18
|22
|MC
|8
|MC
|43
|MC
|Nick Taylor
|40
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Lucas Glover
|MC
|MC
|MC
|43
|20
|Tony Finau
|MC
|MC
|3
|18
|55
|MC
|32
|72
|26
|28
|Byeong Hun An
|21
|13
|MC
|43
|16
|23
|Adam Scott
|MC
|10
|32
|MC
|22
|33
|MC
|29
|39
|15
|Tom Kim
|52
|MC
|26
|26
|30
|2
|8
|MC
|16
|47
|Tom Hoge
|14
|72
|MC
|23
|MC
|MC
|58
|MC
|MC
|Denny McCarthy
|29
|MC
|32
|MC
|45
|MC
|20
|29
|JT Poston
|42
|MC
|32
|MC
|30
|41
|MC
|40
|34
|MC
|Max Greyserman
|32
|21
|Jordan Spieth
|14
|25
|41
|43
|MC
|23
|MC
|29
|4
|8
|Taylor Pendrith
|MC
|16
|MC
|MC
|29
|Stephan Jaeger
|52
|MC
|21
|76
|MC
|50
|Nico Echavarria
|51
|54
|MC
|MC
|Nick Dunlap
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Patrick Reed
|3
|53
|12
|33
|56
|18
|4
|47
|Davis Thompson
|46
|66
|9
|MC
|MC
|Michael Kim
|27
|MC
|MC
|Matt McCarty
|14
|Laurie Canter
|MC
|25
|17
|79
|Mackenzie Hughes
|16
|MC
|MC
|49
|MC
|29
|MC
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|32
|60
|68
|MC
|MC
|Ben Griffin
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|Jacob Bridgeman
|Eric Cole
|31
|MC
|MC
|52
|39
|15
|Austin Eckroat
|MC
|66
|74
|18
|MC
|10
|Matthieu Pavon
|MC
|50
|5
|MC
|12
|MC
|Cameron Young
|MC
|31
|67
|63
|9
|8
|32
|MC
|7
|2
|Sam Stevens
|43
|72
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|MC
|MC
|32
|MC
|49
|MC
|68
|Cameron Davis
|MC
|MC
|MC
|12
|MC
|4
|Joe Highsmith
|MC
|Erik van Rooyen
|MC
|53
|55
|Si Woo Kim
|43
|32
|MC
|30
|MC
|39
|MC
|29
|15
|Jhonattan Vegas
|MC
|Alexander Noren
|13
|MC
|12
|23
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ryan Fox
|25
|56
|75
|38
|52
|43
|23
|26
|MC
|Will Zalatoris
|MC
|MC
|MC
|43
|9
|28
|Patrick Rodgers
|MC
|32
|29
|Max Homa
|12
|43
|MC
|35
|3
|10
|MC
|55
|43
|MC
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|Max McGreevy
|Jon Rahm
|14
|7
|MC
|45
|2
|10
|50
|1
|34
|Thriston Lawrence
|MC
|4
|MC
|74
|MC
|62
|42
|Chris Kirk
|MC
|31
|26
|MC
|16
|MC
|MC
|29
|23
|42
|Ryan Gerard
|56
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|43
|53
|58
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Yu
|MC
|Bud Cauley
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|40
|50
|64
|MC
|22
|41
|17
|MC
|10
|21
|Joaquin Niemann
|29
|58
|39
|22
|MC
|32
|MC
|16
|53
|Ryo Hisatsune
|MC
|18
|MC
|Jake Knapp
|MC
|MC
|55
|Matt Wallace
|41
|43
|MC
|65
|Taylor Moore
|MC
|MC
|12
|20
|MC
|MC
|72
|39
|Keith Mitchell
|MC
|20
|58
|53
|MC
|Adam Hadwin
|MC
|MC
|60
|53
|59
|40
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|MC
|66
|50
|68
|16
|23
|50
|53
|John Keefer
|Gary Woodland
|50
|MC
|60
|MC
|55
|49
|MC
|14
|MC
|Kurt Kitayama
|41
|MC
|26
|35
|60
|MC
|4
|MC
|72
|Harry Hall
|Davis Riley
|21
|MC
|MC
|Beau Hossler
|MC
|MC
|40
|Justin Lower
|50
|Lee Hodges
|12
|MC
|MC
|55
|Brian Campbell
|32
|56
|Keita Nakajima
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Niklas Norgaard
|Sami Valimaki
|MC
|MC
|68
|David Puig
|MC
|55
|MC
|39
|John Parry
|62
|Victor Perez
|MC
|MC
|MC
|41
|MC
|12
|34
|Patrick Fishburn
|Karl Vilips
|MC
|Tom McKibbin
|66
|41
|Seamus Power
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|46
|MC
|Rico Hoey
|MC
|Rickie Fowler
|71
|MC
|63
|30
|23
|5
|MC
|Garrick Higgo
|47
|Eugenio Chacarra
|MC
|Cameron Smith
|MC
|MC
|32
|63
|6
|33
|4
|9
|34
|1
|John Catlin
|16
|MC
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|MC
|Patton Kizzire
|MC
|Daniel van Tonder
|Takumi Kanaya
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Dean Burmester
|19
|69
|12
|54
|11
|Marco Penge
|MC
|MC
|Elvis Smylie
|MC
|Rafael Campos
|MC
|Brooks Koepka
|MC
|43
|26
|26
|45
|64
|17
|1
|2
|MC
|Sergio Garcia
|MC
|12
|MC
|27
|MC
|68
|Padraig Harrington
|22
|MC
|64
|27
|50
|MC
|Jimmy Walker
|MC
|MC
|Dustin Johnson
|MC
|31
|MC
|43
|MC
|MC
|10
|55
|48
|6
|Luke Donald
|68
|MC
|Phil Mickelson
|MC
|60
|MC
|MC
|43
|MC
|MC
|58
|2
|MC
|Martin Kaymer
|64
|73
|MC
|Richard Bland
|33
|MC
|Jason Dufner
|MC
|Vijay Singh
|58
|MC
|Tom Johnson
|Michael Block
|MC
|15
|Tyler Collet
|MC
|Greg Koch
|MC
|Shaun Micheel
|MC
|MC
|Andre Chi
|Jesse Droemer
|MC
|Larkin Gross
|MC
|Justin Hicks
|John Somers
|MC
|MC
|Brandon Bingaman
|Bobby Gates
|Nic Ishee
|Michael Kartrude
|Bob Sowards
|Timothy Wiseman
|Brian Bergstol
|Ryan Lenahan
|Dylan Newman
|Eric Steger
|Rupe Taylor
|Alex Smalley
|MC
|23
|Vince Whaley
|Doug Ghim
|35
|Matt Kuchar
|50
|MC
|MC
|Carson Young
|MC
|David Lipsky
|Player
|`24
|`23
|`22
|`21
|`20
|`19
|`18
|`17
|`16
|`15
|Scottie Scheffler
|8
|2
|MC
|8
|4
|Rory McIlroy
|12
|7
|8
|49
|33
|8
|50
|22
|MC
|17
|Xander Schauffele
|1
|18
|13
|MC
|10
|16
|35
|MC
|Collin Morikawa
|4
|26
|55
|8
|1
|Justin Thomas
|8
|65
|1
|MC
|37
|6
|1
|66
|18
|Ludvig Aberg
|MC
|Hideki Matsuyama
|35
|29
|60
|23
|22
|16
|35
|5
|4
|37
|Russell Henley
|23
|MC
|60
|71
|37
|50
|71
|22
|12
|Sepp Straka
|MC
|7
|78
|66
|Viktor Hovland
|3
|2
|41
|30
|33
|Shane Lowry
|6
|12
|23
|4
|66
|8
|12
|48
|MC
|MC
|Maverick McNealy
|23
|MC
|75
|MC
|Tommy Fleetwood
|26
|18
|5
|MC
|29
|48
|35
|61
|MC
|Bryson DeChambeau
|2
|4
|38
|4
|MC
|MC
|33
|Patrick Cantlay
|53
|9
|MC
|23
|43
|3
|27
|33
|Justin Rose
|6
|9
|13
|8
|9
|29
|19
|MC
|22
|4
|Wyndham Clark
|MC
|MC
|75
|MC
|Keegan Bradley
|18
|29
|48
|17
|MC
|29
|42
|33
|42
|61
|Sung Jae Im
|MC
|MC
|17
|MC
|MC
|42
|Tyrrell Hatton
|63
|15
|13
|38
|MC
|48
|10
|MC
|10
|25
|Robert MacIntyre
|8
|MC
|77
|49
|66
|Corey Conners
|26
|12
|MC
|17
|MC
|64
|Brian Harman
|26
|MC
|34
|MC
|58
|MC
|71
|13
|MC
|Min Woo Lee
|26
|18
|MC
|Akshay Bhatia
|MC
|Daniel Berger
|MC
|75
|13
|71
|12
|MC
|73
|MC
|JJ Spaun
|MC
|MC
|54
|35
|Aaron Rai
|39
|MC
|Thomas Detry
|4
|40
|MC
|Sahith Theegala
|12
|40
|Jason Day
|43
|MC
|55
|44
|4
|23
|19
|9
|2
|1
|Sam Burns
|MC
|MC
|20
|Wd
|29
|Andrew Novak
|Harris English
|18
|MC
|64
|19
|60
|48
|Nick Taylor
|MC
|MC
|MC
|68
|Lucas Glover
|43
|23
|MC
|16
|33
|Tony Finau
|18
|72
|30
|8
|4
|64
|42
|44
|MC
|10
|Byeong Hun An
|43
|49
|22
|MC
|56
|28
|MC
|MC
|Adam Scott
|MC
|29
|MC
|MC
|22
|8
|3
|61
|18
|MC
|Tom Kim
|26
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Tom Hoge
|23
|58
|9
|64
|58
|Denny McCarthy
|MC
|29
|48
|59
|58
|JT Poston
|MC
|40
|MC
|75
|60
|Max Greyserman
|Jordan Spieth
|43
|29
|34
|30
|71
|3
|12
|28
|13
|2
|Taylor Pendrith
|MC
|29
|Stephan Jaeger
|76
|50
|Nico Echavarria
|MC
|Nick Dunlap
|MC
|Patrick Reed
|53
|18
|34
|17
|13
|MC
|MC
|2
|13
|30
|Davis Thompson
|MC
|Michael Kim
|MC
|MC
|Matt McCarty
|Laurie Canter
|48
|Mackenzie Hughes
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|58
|MC
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|68
|MC
|79
|Ben Griffin
|Wd
|MC
|Jacob Bridgeman
|Eric Cole
|MC
|15
|Austin Eckroat
|18
|Matthieu Pavon
|MC
|Cameron Young
|63
|MC
|3
|Sam Stevens
|72
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|MC
|MC
|MC
|30
|MC
|Cameron Davis
|MC
|4
|48
|59
|Joe Highsmith
|Erik van Rooyen
|53
|MC
|MC
|51
|8
|Si Woo Kim
|MC
|MC
|60
|MC
|13
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Jhonattan Vegas
|MC
|MC
|59
|MC
|22
|Alexander Noren
|12
|MC
|MC
|55
|22
|54
|MC
|67
|49
|Ryan Fox
|75
|23
|54
|MC
|27
|54
|Will Zalatoris
|43
|2
|8
|Patrick Rodgers
|MC
|29
|MC
|Max Homa
|35
|55
|13
|MC
|MC
|64
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|Max McGreevy
|Jon Rahm
|MC
|50
|48
|8
|13
|MC
|4
|58
|Thriston Lawrence
|MC
|62
|Chris Kirk
|MC
|29
|5
|MC
|31
|MC
|MC
|Ryan Gerard
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|53
|MC
|64
|56
|44
|MC
|Kevin Yu
|Bud Cauley
|37
|33
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|MC
|MC
|5
|23
|MC
|41
|MC
|MC
|49
|Joaquin Niemann
|39
|MC
|23
|30
|MC
|MC
|71
|Ryo Hisatsune
|18
|Jake Knapp
|MC
|Matt Wallace
|43
|65
|55
|77
|3
|19
|Taylor Moore
|12
|72
|Keith Mitchell
|MC
|58
|34
|43
|MC
|Adam Hadwin
|60
|40
|71
|64
|58
|29
|MC
|MC
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|68
|50
|MC
|John Keefer
|Gary Woodland
|60
|MC
|34
|38
|58
|8
|6
|22
|MC
|Kurt Kitayama
|26
|4
|MC
|51
|64
|Harry Hall
|Davis Riley
|MC
|13
|Beau Hossler
|MC
|40
|69
|36
|MC
|Justin Lower
|Lee Hodges
|12
|55
|Brian Campbell
|Keita Nakajima
|MC
|Niklas Norgaard
|Sami Valimaki
|MC
|MC
|David Puig
|MC
|John Parry
|Victor Perez
|MC
|12
|MC
|22
|Patrick Fishburn
|Karl Vilips
|Tom McKibbin
|Seamus Power
|MC
|9
|Rico Hoey
|Rickie Fowler
|63
|MC
|23
|8
|MC
|36
|12
|5
|33
|30
|Garrick Higgo
|MC
|64
|Eugenio Chacarra
|Cameron Smith
|63
|9
|13
|59
|43
|64
|56
|MC
|25
|John Catlin
|MC
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|Patton Kizzire
|75
|MC
|MC
|49
|Daniel van Tonder
|MC
|44
|Takumi Kanaya
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Dean Burmester
|12
|54
|MC
|59
|Marco Penge
|Elvis Smylie
|Rafael Campos
|Brooks Koepka
|26
|1
|55
|2
|29
|1
|1
|13
|4
|5
|Sergio Garcia
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|54
|Padraig Harrington
|MC
|50
|MC
|4
|MC
|MC
|MC
|13
|MC
|Jimmy Walker
|MC
|MC
|64
|MC
|23
|42
|MC
|1
|MC
|Dustin Johnson
|43
|55
|MC
|MC
|2
|2
|27
|13
|MC
|7
|Luke Donald
|68
|MC
|MC
|MC
|43
|Phil Mickelson
|MC
|58
|1
|71
|71
|MC
|MC
|33
|18
|Martin Kaymer
|73
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|42
|7
|12
|Richard Bland
|MC
|Jason Dufner
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|58
|60
|68
|Vijay Singh
|78
|66
|MC
|37
|Tom Johnson
|Michael Block
|MC
|15
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Tyler Collet
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Greg Koch
|MC
|MC
|Shaun Micheel
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Andre Chi
|Jesse Droemer
|MC
|Larkin Gross
|MC
|MC
|Justin Hicks
|John Somers
|MC
|MC
|Brandon Bingaman
|MC
|Bobby Gates
|Nic Ishee
|MC
|Michael Kartrude
|Bob Sowards
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Timothy Wiseman
|Brian Bergstol
|Ryan Lenahan
|Dylan Newman
|MC
|Eric Steger
|Rupe Taylor
|Alex Smalley
|MC
|23
|Vince Whaley
|Doug Ghim
|35
|Matt Kuchar
|MC
|34
|MC
|MC
|8
|MC
|9
|MC
|7
|Carson Young
|David Lipsky
|71
