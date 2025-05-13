US PGA Championship

US PGA Championship: Major stats ahead of this week's tournament at Quail Hollow

Quail Hollow: a tight, parkland course
The Wanamaker Trophy: Presented to the winner of the US PGA Championship

Andy Swales examines the data for the second golf Major of the 2025 season The US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow...

  • Patience often pays dividends at Quail Hollow

  • Stats point to Scottie [4/1] v Rory [9/2] battle

  • Time for Niemann[33/1] to make major presence

Watch Betfair's Golf...Only Bettor US PGA Championship preview

Stroke Averages


Lowest 25 in The Majors (Since 1.1.2021)
Average .... (Rounds)
70.02: Scottie Scheffler (66)
70.22: Xander Schauffele (64)
70.29: Rory McIlroy (62)
70.53: Collin Morikawa (64)
70.65: Jon Rahm (62)
70.91: Viktor Hovland (57)
71.07: Will Zalatoris (41)
71.08: Jordan Spieth (62)
71.11: Shane Lowry (64)
71.11: Tommy Fleetwood (62)
71.15: Cameron Smith (60)
71.16: Bryson DeChambeau (58)
71.19: Justin Rose (52)
71.28: Hideki Matsuyama (64)
71.29: Thomas Detry (28)
71.29: Patrick Reed (58)
71.33: Dean Burmester (30)
71.36: Corey Conners (58)
71.39: Patrick Cantlay (62)
71.43: Brooks Koepka (60)
71.47: Brian Harman (58)
71.48: Matt Fitzpatrick (64)
71.50: Byeong Hun An (30)
71.50: Rickie Fowler (36)
71.50: Min Woo Lee (48)
Min. No. of Rounds = 24
Only those entered this week are included in table

World Ranking Points


Most Points (Top 10) Since January 1st, 2025
301.17: Rory McIlroy
189.63: Justin Thomas
174.78: Sepp Straka
160.64: Scottie Scheffler
114.67: Russell Henley
109.03: Shane Lowry
107.46: JJ Spaun
102.50: Collin Morikawa
101.00: Ludvig Aberg
98.56: Maverick McNealy
Only those entered this week are included in table

Consistency Chart


Major Championship Analysis Since January 1st, 2020)
Most Times Within Six Strokes Of Best 72-Hole Total
9: Scottie Scheffler
8: Rory McIlroy
8: Xander Schauffele
7: Collin Morikawa
7: Jon Rahm
6: Bryson DeChambeau
6: Justin Rose
5: Patrick Reed
5: Cameron Smith
4: Corey Conners
4: Russell Henley
4: Viktor Hovland
4: Brooks Koepka
4: Will Zalatoris
Only those entered this week are included in table

Major Championship Analysis Since January 1st, 2020)
Most Major T10s
13: Scottie Scheffler
12: Rory McIlroy
11: Xander Schauffele
9: Collin Morikawa
9: Jon Rahm
8: Bryson DeChambeau
7: Justin Rose
7: Cameron Smith
7: Will Zalatoris
6: Dustin Johnson
6: Brooks Koepka
5: Corey Conners
5: Tony Finau
5: Tommy Fleetwood
5: Justin Thomas
5: Cameron Young
Only those entered this week are included in table

Five Major Selections

Five to watch, excluding Rory McIlroy 9/25.50 and Scottie Scheffler 4/15.00.

Bryson DeChambeau 10/111.00: Tied-fifth at Augusta, since when he's won on the LIV Tour. Always tricky to judge the competitiveness of the Saudi-backed Tour but the American is certainly the real deal at the moment. Top 10 finishes in each of his last two starts at Quail.

Justin Thomas 20/121.00: Appears to have re-discovered his mojo in recent weeks. His last four starts have yielded finishes of 2-36-Won-2 and he triumphed in the PGA Championship at Quail in 2017.

Joaquin Niemann 33/134.00: A three-time winner on the LIV Tour already this year. It's time for the Chilean to transfer his talents to the major championships. Possibly more of an each-way option than outright winner.

Viktor Hovland 45/146.00: There's been a lot of talk recently which suggests the winner of this week's championship will need to be strong with his long irons. If that's so, then the Norwegian must stand an excellent chance. He currently leads the PGA Tour category for 'Approach the Green' between 175 and 200 yards. He is also 11th in the less specific and overall category of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green. Was a winner in Florida during March.

Patrick Reed 66/167.00: Another LIV Tour pro who has performed well in 2025. He stood on the podium at Augusta National, and his record at Quail Hollow is fairly strong too, thanks to a trio of top-eight finishes from his most recent four visits. Worth an each-way punt at this price.

Patience Often Rewarded At Quail

Unlike many venues, where the stats show that champions need to be swift out of the blocks in order to win the tournament, Quail Hollow is littered with players who have held aloft the trophy despite posting 'leisurely' opening rounds.

Three of Rory McIlroy's four successes at the course were achieved in this manner and, in 2021, he even battled back to win after ending the opening round in a tie-for-73rd (eight strokes adrift).

Another winner to recover from a poor first day at Quail was Justin Thomas who emerged victorious in the 2017 PGA Championship. The American was tied-44th after an opening day 73.

Since the PGA Tour returned to Quail Hollow in 2003, 45% of its champions were inside the top 12 after the opening round. This compares to 62.3% of Tour winners overall.

And of the 100 major championships to have been staged since the start of the new millennium in 2000, only one eventual champion has been further down the leaderboard than Justin Thomas (44th) at Quail Hollow in 2017. That was Brooks Koepka who was tied-46th after 18 holes at Shinnecock Hills (US Open) seven years ago.

So don't be surprised if this week's winner emerges from the pack at some point during day two or even day three.

Year: Quail Champion (Pos @ 18 Holes)
`24: Rory McIlroy (2nd)
`23: Wyndham Clark (7th)
`21: Rory McIlroy (73rd)
`19: Max Homa (17th)
`18: Jason Day (17th)
`17: Justin Thomas (44th)
`16: James Hahn (17th)
`15: Rory McIlroy (30th)
`14: JB Holmes (16th)
`13: Derek Ernst (1st)
`12: Rickie Fowler (4th)
`11: Lucas Glover (4th)
`10: Rory McIlroy (44th)
`09: Sean O`Hair (10th)
`08: Anthony Kim (13th)
`07: Tiger Woods (15th)
`06: Jim Furyk (1st)
`05: Vijay Singh (10th)
`04: Joey Sindelar (16th)
`03: David Toms (11th)

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

NBow read The Punter's Preview For Quail Hollow

Last 10 Majors / Last 10 PGAs

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player M25 B24 U24 P24 M24 B23 U23 P23 M23 B22
Scottie Scheffler 4 7 41 8 1 23 3 2 10 21
Rory McIlroy 1 MC 2 12 22 6 2 7 MC 3
Xander Schauffele 8 1 7 1 8 17 10 18 10 15
Collin Morikawa 14 16 14 4 3 MC 14 26 10 MC
Justin Thomas 36 31 MC 8 MC MC MC 65 MC 53
Ludvig Aberg 7 MC 12 MC 2
Hideki Matsuyama 21 66 6 35 38 13 32 29 16 68
Russell Henley MC 5 7 23 38 MC 14 MC 4 62
Sepp Straka MC 22 56 MC 16 2 MC 7 46 MC
Viktor Hovland 21 MC MC 3 MC 13 19 2 7 4
Shane Lowry 42 6 19 6 43 MC 20 12 16 21
Maverick McNealy 32 MC 23 MC
Tommy Fleetwood 21 MC 16 26 3 10 5 18 33 4
Bryson DeChambeau 5 MC 1 2 6 60 20 4 MC 8
Patrick Cantlay 36 25 3 53 22 33 14 9 14 8
Justin Rose 2 2 MC 6 MC MC MC 9 16
Wyndham Clark 46 MC 56 MC MC 33 1 MC 76
Keegan Bradley MC MC 32 18 22 MC MC 29 23 MC
Sung Jae Im 5 7 MC MC MC 20 MC MC 16 81
Tyrrell Hatton 14 MC 26 63 9 20 27 15 34 11
Robert MacIntyre MC 50 MC 8 71 MC 34
Corey Conners 8 25 9 26 38 52 MC 12 MC 28
Brian Harman 36 60 21 26 MC 1 43 MC MC 6
Min Woo Lee 49 MC 21 26 22 41 5 18 MC 21
Akshay Bhatia 42 MC 16 MC 35
Daniel Berger 21 21
JJ Spaun 50 MC
Aaron Rai 27 75 19 39 MC
Thomas Detry MC 14 4 13 40 34
Sahith Theegala 29 MC 32 12 45 MC 27 40 9 34
Jason Day 8 13 MC 43 30 2 MC MC 39
Sam Burns 46 31 9 MC MC MC 32 MC 29 42
Andrew Novak
Harris English 12 50 41 18 22 MC 8 MC 43 MC
Nick Taylor 40 MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Lucas Glover MC MC MC 43 20
Tony Finau MC MC 3 18 55 MC 32 72 26 28
Byeong Hun An 21 13 MC 43 16 23
Adam Scott MC 10 32 MC 22 33 MC 29 39 15
Tom Kim 52 MC 26 26 30 2 8 MC 16 47
Tom Hoge 14 72 MC 23 MC MC 58 MC MC
Denny McCarthy 29 MC 32 MC 45 MC 20 29
JT Poston 42 MC 32 MC 30 41 MC 40 34 MC
Max Greyserman 32 21
Jordan Spieth 14 25 41 43 MC 23 MC 29 4 8
Taylor Pendrith MC 16 MC MC 29
Stephan Jaeger 52 MC 21 76 MC 50
Nico Echavarria 51 54 MC MC
Nick Dunlap MC MC MC MC MC
Patrick Reed 3 53 12 33 56 18 4 47
Davis Thompson 46 66 9 MC MC
Michael Kim 27 MC MC
Matt McCarty 14
Laurie Canter MC 25 17 79
Mackenzie Hughes 16 MC MC 49 MC 29 MC
Rasmus Hojgaard 32 60 68 MC MC
Ben Griffin MC Wd MC MC
Jacob Bridgeman
Eric Cole 31 MC MC 52 39 15
Austin Eckroat MC 66 74 18 MC 10
Matthieu Pavon MC 50 5 MC 12 MC
Cameron Young MC 31 67 63 9 8 32 MC 7 2
Sam Stevens 43 72
Christiaan Bezuidenhout MC MC 32 MC 49 MC 68
Cameron Davis MC MC MC 12 MC 4
Joe Highsmith MC
Erik van Rooyen MC 53 55
Si Woo Kim 43 32 MC 30 MC 39 MC 29 15
Jhonattan Vegas MC
Alexander Noren 13 MC 12 23 MC MC MC
Ryan Fox 25 56 75 38 52 43 23 26 MC
Will Zalatoris MC MC MC 43 9 28
Patrick Rodgers MC 32 29
Max Homa 12 43 MC 35 3 10 MC 55 43 MC
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Max McGreevy
Jon Rahm 14 7 MC 45 2 10 50 1 34
Thriston Lawrence MC 4 MC 74 MC 62 42
Chris Kirk MC 31 26 MC 16 MC MC 29 23 42
Ryan Gerard 56
Thorbjorn Olesen 43 53 58 MC MC
Kevin Yu MC
Bud Cauley
Matt Fitzpatrick 40 50 64 MC 22 41 17 MC 10 21
Joaquin Niemann 29 58 39 22 MC 32 MC 16 53
Ryo Hisatsune MC 18 MC
Jake Knapp MC MC 55
Matt Wallace 41 43 MC 65
Taylor Moore MC MC 12 20 MC MC 72 39
Keith Mitchell MC 20 58 53 MC
Adam Hadwin MC MC 60 53 59 40
Nicolai Hojgaard MC 66 50 68 16 23 50 53
John Keefer
Gary Woodland 50 MC 60 MC 55 49 MC 14 MC
Kurt Kitayama 41 MC 26 35 60 MC 4 MC 72
Harry Hall
Davis Riley 21 MC MC
Beau Hossler MC MC 40
Justin Lower 50
Lee Hodges 12 MC MC 55
Brian Campbell 32 56
Keita Nakajima MC MC MC MC
Niklas Norgaard
Sami Valimaki MC MC 68
David Puig MC 55 MC 39
John Parry 62
Victor Perez MC MC MC 41 MC 12 34
Patrick Fishburn
Karl Vilips MC
Tom McKibbin 66 41
Seamus Power MC MC MC MC 46 MC
Rico Hoey MC
Rickie Fowler 71 MC 63 30 23 5 MC
Garrick Higgo 47
Eugenio Chacarra MC
Cameron Smith MC MC 32 63 6 33 4 9 34 1
John Catlin 16 MC
Michael Thorbjornsen MC
Patton Kizzire MC
Daniel van Tonder
Takumi Kanaya MC MC MC MC
Dean Burmester 19 69 12 54 11
Marco Penge MC MC
Elvis Smylie MC
Rafael Campos MC
Brooks Koepka MC 43 26 26 45 64 17 1 2 MC
Sergio Garcia MC 12 MC 27 MC 68
Padraig Harrington 22 MC 64 27 50 MC
Jimmy Walker MC MC
Dustin Johnson MC 31 MC 43 MC MC 10 55 48 6
Luke Donald 68 MC
Phil Mickelson MC 60 MC MC 43 MC MC 58 2 MC
Martin Kaymer 64 73 MC
Richard Bland 33 MC
Jason Dufner MC
Vijay Singh 58 MC
Tom Johnson
Michael Block MC 15
Tyler Collet MC
Greg Koch MC
Shaun Micheel MC MC
Andre Chi
Jesse Droemer MC
Larkin Gross MC
Justin Hicks
John Somers MC MC
Brandon Bingaman
Bobby Gates
Nic Ishee
Michael Kartrude
Bob Sowards
Timothy Wiseman
Brian Bergstol
Ryan Lenahan
Dylan Newman
Eric Steger
Rupe Taylor
Alex Smalley MC 23
Vince Whaley
Doug Ghim 35
Matt Kuchar 50 MC MC
Carson Young MC
David Lipsky
Player `24 `23 `22 `21 `20 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15
Scottie Scheffler 8 2 MC 8 4
Rory McIlroy 12 7 8 49 33 8 50 22 MC 17
Xander Schauffele 1 18 13 MC 10 16 35 MC
Collin Morikawa 4 26 55 8 1
Justin Thomas 8 65 1 MC 37 6 1 66 18
Ludvig Aberg MC
Hideki Matsuyama 35 29 60 23 22 16 35 5 4 37
Russell Henley 23 MC 60 71 37 50 71 22 12
Sepp Straka MC 7 78 66
Viktor Hovland 3 2 41 30 33
Shane Lowry 6 12 23 4 66 8 12 48 MC MC
Maverick McNealy 23 MC 75 MC
Tommy Fleetwood 26 18 5 MC 29 48 35 61 MC
Bryson DeChambeau 2 4 38 4 MC MC 33
Patrick Cantlay 53 9 MC 23 43 3 27 33
Justin Rose 6 9 13 8 9 29 19 MC 22 4
Wyndham Clark MC MC 75 MC
Keegan Bradley 18 29 48 17 MC 29 42 33 42 61
Sung Jae Im MC MC 17 MC MC 42
Tyrrell Hatton 63 15 13 38 MC 48 10 MC 10 25
Robert MacIntyre 8 MC 77 49 66
Corey Conners 26 12 MC 17 MC 64
Brian Harman 26 MC 34 MC 58 MC 71 13 MC
Min Woo Lee 26 18 MC
Akshay Bhatia MC
Daniel Berger MC 75 13 71 12 MC 73 MC
JJ Spaun MC MC 54 35
Aaron Rai 39 MC
Thomas Detry 4 40 MC
Sahith Theegala 12 40
Jason Day 43 MC 55 44 4 23 19 9 2 1
Sam Burns MC MC 20 Wd 29
Andrew Novak
Harris English 18 MC 64 19 60 48
Nick Taylor MC MC MC 68
Lucas Glover 43 23 MC 16 33
Tony Finau 18 72 30 8 4 64 42 44 MC 10
Byeong Hun An 43 49 22 MC 56 28 MC MC
Adam Scott MC 29 MC MC 22 8 3 61 18 MC
Tom Kim 26 MC MC MC
Tom Hoge 23 58 9 64 58
Denny McCarthy MC 29 48 59 58
JT Poston MC 40 MC 75 60
Max Greyserman
Jordan Spieth 43 29 34 30 71 3 12 28 13 2
Taylor Pendrith MC 29
Stephan Jaeger 76 50
Nico Echavarria MC
Nick Dunlap MC
Patrick Reed 53 18 34 17 13 MC MC 2 13 30
Davis Thompson MC
Michael Kim MC MC
Matt McCarty
Laurie Canter 48
Mackenzie Hughes MC MC MC MC 58 MC
Rasmus Hojgaard 68 MC 79
Ben Griffin Wd MC
Jacob Bridgeman
Eric Cole MC 15
Austin Eckroat 18
Matthieu Pavon MC
Cameron Young 63 MC 3
Sam Stevens 72
Christiaan Bezuidenhout MC MC MC 30 MC
Cameron Davis MC 4 48 59
Joe Highsmith
Erik van Rooyen 53 MC MC 51 8
Si Woo Kim MC MC 60 MC 13 MC MC Wd MC
Jhonattan Vegas MC MC 59 MC 22
Alexander Noren 12 MC MC 55 22 54 MC 67 49
Ryan Fox 75 23 54 MC 27 54
Will Zalatoris 43 2 8
Patrick Rodgers MC 29 MC
Max Homa 35 55 13 MC MC 64
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Max McGreevy
Jon Rahm MC 50 48 8 13 MC 4 58
Thriston Lawrence MC 62
Chris Kirk MC 29 5 MC 31 MC MC
Ryan Gerard
Thorbjorn Olesen 53 MC 64 56 44 MC
Kevin Yu
Bud Cauley 37 33
Matt Fitzpatrick MC MC 5 23 MC 41 MC MC 49
Joaquin Niemann 39 MC 23 30 MC MC 71
Ryo Hisatsune 18
Jake Knapp MC
Matt Wallace 43 65 55 77 3 19
Taylor Moore 12 72
Keith Mitchell MC 58 34 43 MC
Adam Hadwin 60 40 71 64 58 29 MC MC
Nicolai Hojgaard 68 50 MC
John Keefer
Gary Woodland 60 MC 34 38 58 8 6 22 MC
Kurt Kitayama 26 4 MC 51 64
Harry Hall
Davis Riley MC 13
Beau Hossler MC 40 69 36 MC
Justin Lower
Lee Hodges 12 55
Brian Campbell
Keita Nakajima MC
Niklas Norgaard
Sami Valimaki MC MC
David Puig MC
John Parry
Victor Perez MC 12 MC 22
Patrick Fishburn
Karl Vilips
Tom McKibbin
Seamus Power MC 9
Rico Hoey
Rickie Fowler 63 MC 23 8 MC 36 12 5 33 30
Garrick Higgo MC 64
Eugenio Chacarra
Cameron Smith 63 9 13 59 43 64 56 MC 25
John Catlin MC
Michael Thorbjornsen
Patton Kizzire 75 MC MC 49
Daniel van Tonder MC 44
Takumi Kanaya MC MC MC
Dean Burmester 12 54 MC 59
Marco Penge
Elvis Smylie
Rafael Campos
Brooks Koepka 26 1 55 2 29 1 1 13 4 5
Sergio Garcia MC MC MC MC MC MC MC 54
Padraig Harrington MC 50 MC 4 MC MC MC 13 MC
Jimmy Walker MC MC 64 MC 23 42 MC 1 MC
Dustin Johnson 43 55 MC MC 2 2 27 13 MC 7
Luke Donald 68 MC MC MC 43
Phil Mickelson MC 58 1 71 71 MC MC 33 18
Martin Kaymer 73 MC MC MC MC 42 7 12
Richard Bland MC
Jason Dufner MC MC MC MC MC MC 58 60 68
Vijay Singh 78 66 MC 37
Tom Johnson
Michael Block MC 15 MC MC MC
Tyler Collet MC MC MC
Greg Koch MC MC
Shaun Micheel MC MC MC MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Andre Chi
Jesse Droemer MC
Larkin Gross MC MC
Justin Hicks
John Somers MC MC
Brandon Bingaman MC
Bobby Gates
Nic Ishee MC
Michael Kartrude
Bob Sowards MC MC MC
Timothy Wiseman
Brian Bergstol
Ryan Lenahan
Dylan Newman MC
Eric Steger
Rupe Taylor
Alex Smalley MC 23
Vince Whaley
Doug Ghim 35
Matt Kuchar MC 34 MC MC 8 MC 9 MC 7
Carson Young
David Lipsky 71

Andy Swales avatar

Andy Swales

Andy has worked in sports journalism for the past 38 years, and almost three decades as a freelancer.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

