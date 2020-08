Best Golf Bets This Week: Experts' tips for the US PGA Championship

The Punter's In-Depth Preview

You'd be crazy to miss Steve Rawling's in-depth preview of the US PGA Championship, so give it a read now as it arms you with everything you will need to know before placing your bets on the first major of the season.

Including tournament history, a guide to the course, in-play tactics, what it will take to win the event, analysis of the market leaders, and Steve's selections, it's one of the most popular reads among any golf punter before the event. And don't forget Steve will be producing a daily in-play blog once the tournament has started, giving you more clues and advice on how to best make a profit.

Steve is siding with six players pre-tournament including recent world number one John Rahm at [16.5].

Golf form guides by Andy Swales

Regular form analyst Andy Swales returns with not one, but two columns this week, pointing you in the direction of who to back based on course, major championship, and recent form.

First up is Andy's major form analysis, looking at stroke average and average finishing positions in majors for the leading players, plus major championship form for every player in the field.

And next up is Andy's course and current form guide, a must-read if you want to back a player who has previously played well at TPC Harding Park and goes into this week's tournament in good form.

Dave Tindall's each-way tips

Gone are the days when you only got paid out on each-way bets if your selection finished in the first four. This week, the Betfair Sportsbook are paying down to 10th place (and ties) for each-way wagers, meaning your pick could effectively still have a chance of landing you a pay-out going into the final round if he's sitting 50th!

A good final round is all you need to land an each-way punt these days, and Dave Tindall has had more than his fair share of success in recent years. You can see who Dave has gone for by reading his full preview here.

And as an extra bonus this week, the betting.betfair golf team have returned with their quintet of each-way selections for the US PGA Championship, with players advised at prices ranging from 33/1 to 150/1.

Among the quintet, Joe Dyer says: Back Tom Lewis each-way @ 100/1

Paul Krishnamurty's three to back at huge odds

You don't have to back the eventual winner to make a profit on the Betfair Exchange, if your player trades at a shorter price than what you backed him at then you can make money. Paul Krishnamurty has done this on a regular basis down the years, backing huge-price outsiders and placing orders to lay them when they trade at a significantly shorter price.

You obviously need your selections to play well and climb that leaderboard, but there's no better man than Paul at finding out those big-price contenders who will surprise and give you a far better run for your money than the original price suggested, and potentially bag you some profit.

Harris English, Max Homa, and Brendan Steele are Paul's trio to consider this week, and he explains his reasons and trading plan in his latest Find Me A 100 Winner column.

US PGA Championship... Ten year trends point to?

Trends can be very useful in all sports, but in major championship golf, where courses are set up the same for certain tournaments, where the cream usually rises to the top, and where form usually stacks up, then trends can be very useful.

Dave Tindall has looked back at the last 10 renewals of the US PGA Championship and his trends point to a big-name American and a fiery Englishman. You know what to do if you want to find out their names.

And finally... how about a US PGA Championship Quiz

If you've finalised your bets and can't wait for the tournament to start then fill a bit of time by having a go at our 10-question multiple choice quiz (first published in May), testing your knowledge on previous USPGA Championships and reliving some of the event's best memories...