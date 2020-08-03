To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

PGA Championship 2020: Course and current form stats for this week's major in California

PGA Championship 2020 at TPC Harding Park
TPC Harding Park will be familiar to a number of those teeing-up this week
With the first round of the PGA Championship teeing-off on Thursday, Andy Swales supplies the form stats for the opening major of 2020...

"Great strides have taken place during the past 12 months to try and toughen up the course ahead of its first major test. The focus was on creating a venue which puts a premium on hitting fairways."

It may have been a long time coming but the wait is finally over. After a gap of 12 months and 16 days, the world of golf finally has another major championship to get excited about.

Not since Shane Lowry finished off his round at Royal Portrush in July of last year, to secure victory in The Open Championship by a whopping six strokes, has anyone enjoyed the thrill of lifting a major trophy.

Because of the deadly virus Covid-19, this week's PGA Championship in California is remarkably the opening major of 2020, and the first to be held in the United States for almost 14 months.

This week's course, TPC Harding Park, is no stranger to top tier golf having hosted two World Golf Championship events since the turn of the millennium.

In 2005, it was the venue for the American Express Championship won by Tiger Woods who beat John Daly in a play-off.

Ten years later the world's top players returned to contest the Cadillac Matchplay event, in which Rory McIlroy emerged triumphant following his 4&2 victory over Gary Woodland in the final. Both Woods and McIlroy were the world No 1s at the time.

In between these two events, the San Francisco layout hosted the four-day Presidents Cup match in 2009, when the United States beat an International dozen 19¹⁄₂-14¹⁄₂.

Approximately one-third of this week's field have competed here before.

Course background

TPC Harding Park goes back almost 100 years, opening its doors in 1925 and named after former American President Warren Harding who had died in San Francisco just two years earlier.

The course itself is surrounded on three sides by Lake Merced, and situated not far from California's Pacific coast.

During the 1960s it was a regular stop on the PGA Tour schedule but later fell into disrepair and was even used as a car park when the 1998 US Open was staged at nearby Olympic Club.

But the course was revamped and restored to former glories in 2004, and six years later became part of the PGA Tour's network of TPC clubs.

Final touches

Laid out on a gently rolling peninsula, TPC Harding Park is a tree-lined municipal course with well-contoured putting surfaces.

Great strides have taken place during the past 12 months to try and toughen up the course ahead of its first major test.

And according to American publication Golf Magazine: "Fairways have been pinched in by some 60 per-cent of their normal width, and the rough now nearly reaches your ankles.

"Miss the short grass by a foot and you almost need to step on your ball to find it. Fairways now skirt closer to fairway bunkers and other hazards, while dog-legs bend at more beguiling angles."

More than a year ago, local officials explained how their aim was to reduce fairway widths to between 22 and 30 yards, and grow thick rough to a height of 3½ to 4 inches.

The focus was on creating a venue which puts a premium on hitting fairways.

Despite being surrounded on three sides by a lake, water is not a major issue at TPC Harding Park - surprisingly.

It may come into play down the closing stretch but, for this to happen, a golfer will need to clear a number of other hazards just to reach it.

Possibly the only time it would become a threat is on the final tee, if a right-hander happened to produce a calamitous hook.

Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W31 W30 W29 W28 W27 W26 W25 W24
Justin Thomas 1 18 2 MC 8 10
Jon Rahm 52 1 27 37 33 MC
Rory McIlroy 47 32 11 41 32
Webb Simpson 12 MC 8 1 MC
Dustin Johnson 12 Wd MC 1 17 MC
Brooks Koepka 2 MC 62 MC 7 32
Bryson DeChambeau 30 MC 1 6 8 3
Patrick Reed 47 10 39 MC 24 MC 7
Adam Scott
Patrick Cantlay 35 32 7 11
Xander Schauffele 6 13 14 20 64 3
Collin Morikawa 20 48 1 MC 64 2
Tommy Fleetwood 35 MC
Tyrrell Hatton 69 4 3
Tiger Woods 40
Tony Finau 65 3 8 53 MC 33 23
Justin Rose MC MC MC 14 3
Marc Leishman 52 40 MC 58 MC
Gary Woodland 57 22 5 MC 62 9
Matt Fitzpatrick 6 3 27 MC 14 32
Matt Kuchar 25 32 39 41 MC
Abraham Ancer 15 58 11 2 14
Sung Jae Im 35 MC 63 53 58 MC 10
Hideki Matsuyama 20 MC 22 21 MC
Louis Oosthuizen 6 54 65 46 MC 55
Shane Lowry 6 MC 39 60 MC MC
Paul Casey 67 MC MC 32
Daniel Berger 2 MC 3 1
Bernd Wiesberger 74 26 MC
Kevin Na 35 9 Wd 5 MC
Viktor Hovland 59 48 3 12 11 21 23
Rickie Fowler 15 MC 22 12 MC MC
Henrik Stenson 35
Danny Willett 69 32 4 MC MC MC
Kevin Kisner 25 MC 3 MC MC 29
Billy Horschel 25 13 7 MC MC 38
Sergio Garcia 35 32 32 5 MC
Ryan Palmer 15 2 MC MC 8 MC
Matt Wallace 59 4 39 12 MC 64 MC
Chez Reavie 6 22 17 46 74 MC
Jason Day 6 4 7 MC 46 MC MC
Erik van Rooyen 20 MC 22 MC 21 MC
Kevin Streelman 35 54 7 2 MC MC
Victor Perez 65 MC MC MC
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 20 22 MC 28 MC
Cameron Smith 59 68 MC MC MC
Jazz Janewattananond 59 MC MC MC
Brendon Todd 15 22 57 11 MC MC
Matthew Wolff 49 12 22 MC 2 MC MC 54
Graeme McDowell 35 MC 35 MC MC
Rafa Cabrera-Bello 78 32 MC MC 37 MC 23
Ian Poulter 69 MC 5 64 14 29
Adam Hadwin 72 54 35 4 41 43
Sung Kang 44 73 MC 46 MC MC
Brandt Snedeker 67 MC MC 41 MC
Jordan Spieth 30 13 MC 54 68 10
Scottie Scheffler 15 22 MC MC MC 55
Bubba Watson 25 MC 32 MC MC MC 52 7
Byeong Hun An 12 MC MC 46 MC 60
Corey Conners 30 22 39 MC 21 19
JT Poston 30 MC MC MC 8 10
Jason Kokrak 44 Wd MC MC MC 3
Joaquin Niemann 52 MC 31 63 5 32
Tom Lewis 2 32 12 MC
Max Homa 52 3 MC MC MC 41 MC
Joel Dahmen 20 74 MC 20 48 19
Shaun Norris 75
Phil Mickelson 2 54 58 24 MC
Adam Long 2 MC 52 24 MC MC
Lucas Herbert 49
Charles Howell 3 48 MC MC 49
Keegan Bradley 52 68 39 45 MC 32
Mackenzie Hughes 44 6 48 3 70 MC
Chan Kim
Branden Grace Wd MC MC MC MC 61 19
Lucas Glover MC 38 21 20 21 23
Robert MacIntyre 59
Kurt Kitayama MC MC
Cameron Champ 25 MC 67 12 14
Mike Lorenzo-Vera
Lanto Griffin 58 44 MC 21 24 MC MC
Rory Sabbatini MC 17 MC 21 14
Matt Jones 59 14 MC MC 52 38
Andrew Putnam MC MC 58 MC MC MC
Matthias Schwab 3 32 MC
Nate Lashley Wd MC MC MC MC
Jim Furyk 48 MC 54 MC 49
Joo Hyung Kim 40 1 2
Jorge Campillo
Sebastian Munoz 48 MC MC MC 28 MC
Joost Luiten MC 6 18
Ryo Ishikawa
Michael Thompson 57 1 MC 64 46 8 MC
Danny Lee 26 Wd MC MC 70 MC
Dylan Frittelli 18 22 MC MC 8 MC
Brendan Steele 53 13 52 6 MC
Benjamin Hebert 34
Nick Taylor 35 MC 48
Keith Mitchell MC 22 MC MC MC 64
Marcus Kinhult 38 14
Hao Tong Li 75 MC
CT Pan 72 44 48 MC MC 52 MC
JB Holmes Wd
Vaughn Taylor MC MC MC MC 52 MC
Scott Piercy MC 62 MC 64
Andrew Landry 30 MC MC 33 49
Luke List 32 10 MC 21 MC MC 1
Harris English 18 13 17 MC
Harold Varner MC MC 30 32 MC 19
Martin Kaymer MC
Doc Redman MC MC 21 11 21 58
Si Woo Kim 41 46 18 64 57 11 MC MC
Carlos Ortiz 48 61 MC 33 MC
Tom Hoge 46 MC MC MC 37 MC MC
Brian Harman 41 MC MC MC 28 23
Mark Hubbard 72 Wd 12 37 33 43
Talor Gooch 18 MC 17 Wd MC MC 43
Sepp Straka 18 61 14 8 MC 33 MC
Troy Merritt 2 MC MC 22 8 60 70 MC
Tyler Duncan 49 68 53 32 28 38
Cameron Tringale 3 MC 30 MC
Russell Henley 51 MC 7 32 MC
Charl Schwartzel 3 MC MC MC MC 41
Denny McCarthy 32 32 58 MC Wd MC 66
Zach Johnson 58 31 11 MC 43
Richy Werenski 1 3 35 21 46 78 58
Jason Dufner 32 44 56 MC 41 67
Jim Herman MC MC 33 MC
Jimmy Walker 62 MC MC MC MC
Steve Stricker 18 56 67 MC
Davis Love MC MC MC
Vijay Singh 62 MC MC MC MC
Ryan Vermeer
Marty Jertson
Rich Beem MC
Rob Labritz
Shaun Micheel MC
Jason Caron
Justin Bertsch
Rich Berberian
Danny Balin
Shawn Warren
Bob Sowards
Rod Perry
John O`Leary
David Muttitt
Benjamin Cook
Zach J Johnson
Alex Beach
Jeff Hart
Ken Tanigawa
Jeff Roth
Judd Gibb
Alex Knoll
Mike Auterson
Player `15 WGC M'play `05 WGC AmEx
Justin Thomas
Jon Rahm
Rory McIlroy 1
Webb Simpson 17
Dustin Johnson 17
Brooks Koepka 17
Bryson DeChambeau
Patrick Reed 17
Adam Scott 52 29
Patrick Cantlay
Xander Schauffele
Collin Morikawa
Tommy Fleetwood 5
Tyrrell Hatton
Tiger Woods 1
Tony Finau
Justin Rose 17
Marc Leishman 9
Gary Woodland 2
Matt Fitzpatrick
Matt Kuchar 34
Abraham Ancer
Sung Jae Im
Hideki Matsuyama 9
Louis Oosthuizen 5
Shane Lowry 34
Paul Casey 5
Daniel Berger
Bernd Wiesberger 34
Kevin Na 34
Viktor Hovland
Rickie Fowler 9
Henrik Stenson 34 3
Danny Willett 3
Kevin Kisner
Billy Horschel 17
Sergio Garcia 34 3
Ryan Palmer 52
Matt Wallace
Chez Reavie
Jason Day 52
Erik van Rooyen
Kevin Streelman
Victor Perez
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Cameron Smith
Jazz Janewattananond
Brendon Todd 52
Matthew Wolff
Graeme McDowell 52 6
Rafa Cabrera-Bello
Ian Poulter 34 18
Adam Hadwin
Sung Kang
Brandt Snedeker 52
Jordan Spieth 17
Scottie Scheffler
Bubba Watson 17
Byeong Hun An
Corey Conners
JT Poston
Jason Kokrak
Joaquin Niemann
Tom Lewis
Max Homa
Joel Dahmen
Shaun Norris
Phil Mickelson 29
Adam Long
Lucas Herbert
Charles Howell
Keegan Bradley 52
Mackenzie Hughes
Chan Kim
Branden Grace 9
Lucas Glover
Robert MacIntyre
Kurt Kitayama
Cameron Champ
Mike Lorenzo-Vera
Lanto Griffin
Rory Sabbatini
Matt Jones 34
Andrew Putnam
Matthias Schwab
Nate Lashley
Jim Furyk 4 15
Joo Hyung Kim
Jorge Campillo
Sebastian Munoz
Joost Luiten 17
Ryo Ishikawa
Michael Thompson
Danny Lee
Dylan Frittelli
Brendan Steele
Benjamin Hebert
Nick Taylor
Keith Mitchell
Marcus Kinhult
Hao Tong Li
CT Pan
JB Holmes 9
Vaughn Taylor 32
Scott Piercy
Andrew Landry
Luke List
Harris English 17
Harold Varner
Martin Kaymer 34
Doc Redman
Si Woo Kim
Carlos Ortiz
Tom Hoge
Brian Harman
Mark Hubbard
Talor Gooch
Sepp Straka
Troy Merritt
Tyler Duncan
Cameron Tringale
Russell Henley 34
Charl Schwartzel 9 18
Denny McCarthy
Zach Johnson 17 43
Richy Werenski
Jason Dufner 34
Jim Herman
Jimmy Walker 52
Steve Stricker
Davis Love 11
Vijay Singh 6
Ryan Vermeer
Marty Jertson
Rich Beem
Rob Labritz
Shaun Micheel
Jason Caron
Justin Bertsch
Rich Berberian
Danny Balin
Shawn Warren
Bob Sowards
Rod Perry
John O`Leary
David Muttitt
Benjamin Cook
Zach J Johnson
Alex Beach
Jeff Hart
Ken Tanigawa
Jeff Roth
Judd Gibb
Alex Knoll
Mike Auterson

Andy Swales,

