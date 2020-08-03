To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

PGA Championship 2020: Major form analysis ahead of this week's trip to San Francisco

PGA Championship 2020 at TPC Harding Park
Brooks Koepka: The back in form defending champ seeks PGA milestone
Check out the stats for this week's major championship at TPC Harding Park, compiled by Andy Swales...

"Defending champion Brooks Koepka will once again take centre stage, as he hopes to become the first player during the tournament’s strokeplay era to win the PGA three years in a row."

We're off. After the longest wait since the Second World War, the major championship year is finally up and running.

The PGA Championship, which up until recently was always the fourth and final major on the calendar, will this time be the first - and that hasn't happened since 1971.

In fact, this year's US Open and Masters are actually taking place early next season, making the PGA the one and only major tournament of the 2020-21 campaign.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka will once again take centre stage, as he hopes to become the first player during the tournament's strokeplay era to win the PGA three years in a row.

Tiger Woods has twice won the PGA Championship back-to-back, but never completed the hat-trick.

After winning in 1999 and 2000, Tiger finished in a tie-for-29th, when chasing a third straight title.

Seven years later he was unable to tee-up because of injury, after winning in 2006 and 2007.

The last player to secure three-in-a-row was Walter Hagen, who actually claimed four straight successes from 1924, when the event was matchplay.

So who's taking part at TPC Harding in San Francisco this week?

In the spotlight

Bryson DeChambeau: Has been the in-form golfer of 2020 and, at one stage, posted seven straight top-eight finishes on the PGA Tour. However, the 26-year-old's best major finish so far is a tie-for-15th at the 2016 US Open.

Dustin Johson: Major golf's major underachiever. The former world No 1 has won 21 times on the PGA Tour - including the last 13 in a little over five years - but his sole major success came in June 2016. Ten top-six finishes in the Big Four events for the 36-year-old.

Brooks Koepka: The major man of recent years. He's won four of the last seven majors to be staged on American soil, while finishing second in two others. Quite incredible! After a slow start to the current stop-go season, he suddenly sprung to life in Tennessee last week when he finished in a tie-for second - an ominous sign for his fellow competitors.

Rory McIlroy: His most recent major success arrived on August 10th, 2014. Has struggled since the PGA Tour resumed in early June and last week in Memphis tied-for-47th.

Jon Rahm: It's hard to imagine the burly Spaniard not winning a major, or two, but the first one is usually the hardest. To date has posted three top-10 finishes in the Big Four tournaments.

Under the radar

Jason Day: His form has improved greatly in recent weeks. He arrives in California on the back of a trio of top-eight finishes. Still plays major courses better than most and is currently second in the category for Strokes Gained: Around the Green.

Tommy Fleetwood: Took a longer time than most to return to competitive golf following lockdown. Not expected to win this week which could help him in his chase for a maiden major title.

Chez Reavie: Not a name you'd expect to see in this type of list. However, his last three majors on American soil have all yielded top-15 finishes, so could be worth an each-way punt. Tied-6th on Sunday, following two decent displays at Muirfield Village.

Jordan Spieth: Despite being off the boil in recent years, still tends to reserve some of his better performances for the majors.

Tiger Woods: By Tiger standards will go into this major championship as 'under the radar.' Chasing a 16th major victory but unlikely to be among the favourites - apart for reasons of sentimentally. Has good memories of TPC Harding Park where he won the WGC-American Express Championship in 2005 and four years later triumphed in all five of his matches at the Presidents Cup. However, just one competitive appearance since mid-February.

Other contenders

Xander Schauffele: Has performed solidly since professional golf resumed in early June. In six outings, he has finished outside the top-25 just once. Has stood on the podium in majors three-times.

Webb Simpson: Has quietly made his way up to No 4 in the world. A winner of the US Open and Players Championship, so he knows all about securing big titles.

Justin Thomas: Back at No 1 following his victory at TPC Southwind on Sunday. But can he join that rare band of players to win back-to-back, with the second win being in a major?

Leading 10 Stroke Averages


For Last 10 American Majors
(PGA Ch`ship 2016 thru US Open 2019)
Avg...(Rounds)
68.92: Brooks Koepka (36)
70.20: Rickie Fowler (40)
70.35: Hideki Matsuyama (40)
70.35: Tiger Woods (20)
70.44: Dustin Johnson (32)
70.59: Justin Thomas(34)
70.61: Jordan Spieth (38)
70.62: Justin Rose (34)
70.68: Patrick Reed (34)
70.78: Jason Day (36)
Min. No. Of Rounds = 18

Leading 10 Average Positions


For Last Five Years In American Majors
(Masters 2015 thru US Open 2019)
Avg...(No. of Majors)
9.00: Brooks Koepka (14)
20.13: Jordan Spieth (15)
21.50: Louis Oosthuizen (14)
23.13: Hideki Matsuyama (15)
24.71: Dustin Johnson (14)
26.86: Chez Reavie (7)
27.92: Justin Thomas (12)
27.93: Jason Day (15)
28.00: Patrick Cantlay (7)
28.40: Justin Rose (15)
Min. No. Of Majors = 6

Table Shows Form In Last 10 Majors

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player 19 BO 19 UO 19 PG 19 UM 18 PG 18 BO 18 UO 18 UM 17 PG 17 BO
Justin Thomas 11 MC 12 6 MC 25 17 1 MC
Jon Rahm 11 3 MC 9 4 MC MC 4 58 44
Rory McIlroy MC 9 8 21 50 2 MC 5 22 4
Webb Simpson 30 16 29 5 19 12 10 20 33 37
Dustin Johnson 51 35 2 2 27 MC 3 10 13 54
Brooks Koepka 4 2 1 2 1 39 1 13 6
Bryson DeChambeau MC 35 MC 29 MC 51 25 38 33 MC
Patrick Reed 10 32 MC 36 MC 28 4 1 2 MC
Adam Scott MC 7 8 18 3 17 MC 32 61 22
Patrick Cantlay 41 21 3 9 27 12 45 MC 33
Xander Schauffele 41 3 16 2 35 2 6 50 MC 20
Collin Morikawa 35
Tommy Fleetwood 2 65 48 36 35 12 2 17 61 27
Tyrrell Hatton 6 21 48 56 10 51 6 44 MC MC
Tiger Woods MC 21 MC 1 2 6 MC 32
Tony Finau 3 MC 64 5 42 9 5 10 44 27
Justin Rose 20 3 29 MC 19 2 10 12 MC 54
Marc Leishman MC 35 MC 49 71 60 45 9 13 6
Gary Woodland MC 1 8 32 6 67 36 MC 22 70
Matt Fitzpatrick 20 12 41 21 MC MC 12 38 MC 44
Matt Kuchar 41 16 8 12 MC 9 MC 28 9 2
Abraham Ancer MC 49 16 MC
Sung Jae Im MC MC 42 MC
Hideki Matsuyama MC 21 16 32 35 MC 16 19 5 14
Louis Oosthuizen 20 7 60 29 28 16 12 2 MC
Shane Lowry 1 28 8 MC 12 MC MC 48 MC
Paul Casey 57 21 29 MC MC 51 16 15 13 11
Daniel Berger 49 71 12 MC 6 32 MC 27
Bernd Wiesberger 32 76 24 MC 74
Kevin Na MC MC 46 19 51 MC 44
Viktor Hovland 12 32
Rickie Fowler 6 43 36 9 12 28 20 2 5 22
Henrik Stenson 20 9 48 36 MC 35 6 5 13 11
Danny Willett 6 12 41 MC MC 24 MC MC MC 76
Kevin Kisner 30 49 MC 21 12 2 MC 28 7 54
Billy Horschel MC 32 23 56 35 MC 48 MC
Sergio Garcia 67 52 MC MC MC MC MC MC MC 37
Ryan Palmer MC MC
Matt Wallace 51 12 3 MC 19 MC MC
Chez Reavie MC 3 14 12 MC MC 53 22
Jason Day MC 21 23 5 19 17 MC 20 9 27
Erik van Rooyen 20 43 8 17
Kevin Streelman 57 MC
Victor Perez
Christiaan Bezuidenhout MC
Cameron Smith 20 72 64 51 56 78 MC 5 MC MC
Jazz Janewattananond MC 14 MC
Brendon Todd MC
Matthew Wolff
Graeme McDowell 57 16 29 MC MC
Rafa Cabrera-Bello MC 65 71 36 10 74 36 38 MC 4
Ian Poulter MC MC MC 12 31 MC 25 44 22 14
Adam Hadwin 57 29 MC 35 MC 24 MC MC
Sung Kang 7 44
Brandt Snedeker MC 77 16 MC 42 MC 48
Jordan Spieth 20 65 3 21 12 9 MC 3 28 1
Scottie Scheffler MC
Bubba Watson 51 MC MC 12 MC MC MC 5 MC 27
Byeong Hun An 32 16 MC 56 51 67 28 MC
Corey Conners MC 64 46
JT Poston 60
Jason Kokrak 32 23 19 MC 33
Joaquin Niemann MC MC 71 MC
Tom Lewis 11 MC 47 MC
Max Homa 64
Joel Dahmen MC MC 71
Shaun Norris MC MC 61 62
Phil Mickelson MC 52 71 18 MC 24 48 36 MC MC
Adam Long 41 MC
Lucas Herbert 71 51 MC
Charles Howell 52 41 32 71 MC 25 73 MC
Keegan Bradley MC MC 29 43 42 79 MC 33
Mackenzie Hughes MC MC
Chan Kim MC MC 11
Branden Grace 51 MC MC 58 27 MC 25 24 MC 6
Lucas Glover 20 MC 16 MC 33
Robert MacIntyre 6
Kurt Kitayama MC 64
Cameron Champ 54
Mike Lorenzo-Vera MC 16 65 62
Lanto Griffin MC
Rory Sabbatini 16 43
Matt Jones MC MC MC
Andrew Putnam 32 43 78 59
Matthias Schwab
Nate Lashley MC 28
Jim Furyk 63 28 MC 71 48 MC
Joo Hyung Kim
Jorge Campillo MC MC MC MC
Sebastian Munoz MC MC
Joost Luiten 32 64 MC 44
Ryo Ishikawa
Michael Thompson MC
Danny Lee 36 MC
Dylan Frittelli 32 MC 31 MC MC MC 63 MC
Brendan Steele MC 47 63 MC MC MC
Benjamin Hebert 41
Nick Taylor 43
Keith Mitchell MC MC MC 43
Marcus Kinhult 32 61
Hao Tong Li MC 52 36 43 Wd 39 16 32 MC 3
CT Pan MC MC MC
JB Holmes 67 MC MC 62 MC 28 54
Vaughn Taylor
Scott Piercy 52 41 MC 45
Andrew Landry 46 50 MC
Luke List MC MC 6 MC 39 MC MC
Harris English 58
Harold Varner 36 MC
Martin Kaymer 35 MC 51 42 MC MC 48 37
Doc Redman 20 MC
Si Woo Kim MC MC MC 21 MC 67 MC 24 Wd MC
Carlos Ortiz 52
Tom Hoge 43
Brian Harman MC MC 71 MC 36 44 13 MC
Mark Hubbard
Talor Gooch
Sepp Straka 28
Troy Merritt MC MC
Tyler Duncan 56
Cameron Tringale
Russell Henley 50 MC 25 15 71 37
Charl Schwartzel MC 42 MC MC MC 48 62
Denny McCarthy
Zach Johnson MC 58 54 58 19 17 12 36 48 14
Richy Werenski MC MC
Jason Dufner 35 MC MC 51 25 MC 58 14
Jim Herman 44
Jimmy Walker MC MC 23 36 42 MC 56 20 MC 54
Steve Stricker MC 20 54 37
Davis Love MC MC
Vijay Singh MC 78 49 66
Ryan Vermeer 80 MC MC
Marty Jertson 82 MC
Rich Beem 80 MC MC
Rob Labritz 60
Shaun Micheel MC MC MC
Jason Caron MC
Justin Bertsch MC
Rich Berberian MC MC MC
Danny Balin MC MC
Shawn Warren MC
Bob Sowards MC
Rod Perry MC MC
John O`Leary MC
David Muttitt MC MC
Benjamin Cook MC
Zach J Johnson MC
Alex Beach MC MC
Jeff Hart
Ken Tanigawa
Jeff Roth
Judd Gibb
Alex Knoll
Mike Auterson

Andy Swales,

