US Masters 2024 Player Guide: Profiles of the top 50 in the betting

Scottie Scheffler Masters record (most recent result on the right): 19-18-1-10 World class with his long game, the World No. 1 is also winningly wholesome, saying after back-to-back victories in the AP Invitational and Players: "Winning golf tournaments doesn't get me brownie points at home." Improved putting at those two events allowed him to capitalise on his outrageous tee-to-green game and, if he needs any encouragement, he might note that defending champions famously struggle at Augusta, but eight multiple green jacket winners claimed their second two years after their first. Angle? He's bettered par in nine of his last 10 circuits of Augusta National. Quirkily, however, he's yet to go sub-70 in eight weekend laps. Back Scheffler on the Sportsbook

Rory McIlroy Masters record: 20-MC-15-40-25-8-4-10-7-5-21-5-MC-2-MC Who among us has not had a project, failed at it, failed again, tweaked it, gained in confidence, been denied, on repeat? It's infuriating. For us, it's likely to be putting up an IKEA bookcase. Imagine if it was trying to win the Masters to complete the Grand Slam. It's an itch McIlroy cannot scratch and, in recent years, it hasn't helped that he keeps making an awful mess of Thursdays. His last five first round scores have been 73-75-76-73-72 and his last three second rounds were no better (74-73-77). The clock is ticking. Form concerns prompted a visit to Butch Harmon which he said went well. Angle? For all his weekday difficulties, his last nine final round scores have included seven in the 60s. Can he get himself in contention and maintain that trend?! Back McIlroy on the Sportsbook

Jon Rahm Masters record: 27-4-9-7-5-27-1 "Never thought I was going to cry winning a golf tournament, but I got very close on 18," he said after last year's magnificent recovery from a comical four-putt on first green on Thursday. Incredibly he hasn't won since, not even when joining LIV this year (four starts, four top 10s ahead of LIV Miami). He's a special golfer, the type to make a mockery of stats, but only Nicklaus, Woods and Faldo have successfully defended the green jacket because extra media duties and a special menu are significant distractions. Angle? There's a split in his weekend scoring. He's 2-for-7 at breaking par in the third round (albeit including a superb 65 in 2018) and 6-for-7 in the final round (five were sub-70). Back Rahm on the Sportsbook

Brooks Koepka Masters record: 33-21-11-2-7-MC-MC-2 His last three visits to Augusta have been a wild ride taking in eight rounds, six scores of 73+ (four of those 75s) and yet last year he woke on Sunday, albeit midway through the third round, with a four-shot lead. He's dealt with the missed cuts in 2021 and 2022 ("I don't really count them. I wasn't 100%. I've had success when I'm healthy") but what of last year when Rahm went past him? "Eventually it will be a positive," he said and he won the next major so he was right. Can he revive those vibes? Angle? His first round record is also wild: two shared leads and five failures to break 73. Back Koepka on the Sportsbook

Jordan Spieth Masters record: 2-1-2-11-3-21-46-3-MC-4 Is Spieth's Roald Dahl hero-like Augusta adventure complete or is there more to come? He very nearly won on debut, he did win the following year, he should have won on defence and he could have won a year after that. Since then, he's recorded a trio of top fours but has never been in contention with 18 holes to play. He said last year: "Played way too much coming in, I'm mentally fatigued." He's taken note and scheduled better this year. Angle? The leader or co-leader after nine of his first 17 rounds at Augusta, but he remains an enigma: three of his last six rounds needed at least 74 blows. Back Spieth on the Sportsbook

Xander Schauffele Masters record: 50-2-17-3-MC-10 "It sucks," he said after failing to convert a golden opportunity to win the Players last month. "I'll lick my wounds and be right back at it next week." He did, indeed, finish fifth the next week but the suspicion lingers that he is a bit too sanguine about the near misses. He finished one shot outside a play-off in 2019, was second with 18 holes to play in 2021 and said last year: "Pretty comfortable here. I've given myself a chance to win a couple times. Got that in the back pocket." Angle? He's the major championship middle lane hogger. Don't knock it. He's 15-for-20 at landing a top 20 in the US majors. Back Schauffele on the Sportsbook

Hideki Matsuyama Masters record: 27-54-MC-5-7-11-19-32-13-1-14-16 The 2021 champion confirmed his return to the winner's circle at this year's Genesis Invitational with a stunning final round of 62 and is now hoping to become the fourth golfer in the 21st century to complete the Riviera-Augusta National win double for the year. He backed up that form with T12th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and sixth in the Players Championship. Angle? Keep it simple? He's registered eight top 20s in his last nine visits to Augusta (and 22 in 43 starts in all major championships). Back Matsuyama on the Sportsbook

Joaquin Niemann Masters record: MC-40-35-16 Unquestionably one of the hottest players in the game right now with eight top 10s in his last nine starts (ahead of LIV Miami) including wins at the Australian Open last December, then LIV Mayakoba and LIV Jeddah this year. His Augusta returns are heading in the right direction, too, although the walk from the 17th green might hold a few demons. He said last year: "I've been struggling on the 18th tee shot. It takes a lot of work to hit the fairway. Tried something different today. It didn't work." Angle? Undoubtedly a threat this week but yet to land a major top 10 and this is his 20th start in them. Back Niemann on the Sportsbook

Ludvig Åberg Masters record: debut His driving has not, perhaps, been quite as stellar in 2024 than it was in the last six months of 2023 (his first six months as a pro) but the length and quality of his tee shots remains a strength that makes observers purr with pleasure - and ought, in time, become a fearsome weapon at Augusta. Finished eighth in his "fifth major" debut at Sawgrass and appeared unfazed on a fine Ryder Cup debut. He's just really rather good. Angle? Not just a first Masters, but a first major. History says winning is a very tough task but he's a very unusual - and very accomplished - Masters/major rookie. Back Åberg on the Sportsbook

Wyndham Clark Masters record: debut The 30-year-old understandably found the second half of 2023 something of a struggle after his US Open breakthrough but since New Year he's backed up victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with performances at Bay Hill and Sawgrass that only the imperious Scottie Scheffler could better. "I'm really hoping those seconds are leading to something greater," he said. "I believe that and I'm looking forward to what's ahead." He said the same before winning the US Open. Angle? Alongside Aberg he must be among the most accomplished Augusta rookies ever. One of them couldn't, could they?! Back Clark on the Sportsbook

Bryson DeChambeau Masters record: 21-38-29-34-46-MC-MC The big-hitter and Augusta National have endured an awkward relationship. He did tie the first round lead with a 66 in 2019 but a year later said his par on the course was "67". He also talked of many unusual lines of attack and since then he's equalled that par once and failed to break the actual par of 72 nine times in 12 laps. Against that, his last nine starts include two wins and no less than seven sub-64 scores. Angle? He surely cannot maintain this appalling run (or can he?): seven of his last eight scores at Augusta (and all of his last six) needed at least 74 blows. Back DeChambeau on the Sportsbook

Cameron Smith Masters record: 55-5-51-2-10-3-34 The 30-year-old likes Augusta: "It reminds me of home. It allows me to be creative. It's like the sandbelt so I've got a lot of good memories." He might also be due because he's always landed a top 10 in even years and revived a sketchy start to the season with play-off defeat at LIV Hong Kong. Half of his weekend Augusta laps have been over-par although he did card a Sunday 66 in 2018. Angle? Take (yet) another look at that record: four top 10s in his last six starts and he's also registered three top 10s in his last five major appearances. Back Smith on the Sportsbook

Justin Thomas Masters record: 39-22-17-12-4-21-8-MC From boom to bust. Two years ago he carded a second round 67 he called "hands down my best round here" on his way to a second top 10 at the course. Last year a second round 78 might have been his worst. There were hints that he was about to win again before and after Christmas but his putter is now ice cold, he's finished top 60 just once in his last four starts and he's dumped caddie Bones Mackay. Angle? Normally it is his Thursday golf which produces problems because in six of his eight first rounds he's failed to break 73 and is thereafter fighting to get back in the tournament. Back Thomas on the Sportsbook

Viktor Hovland Masters record: 32-21-27-7 The Norwegian got off to a flyer at last year's tournament, carding a 65 when paired with Tiger Woods to tie the first round lead before playing the next 54 holes in 1-over. He was, however, still tied third with 18 holes to play and has been tied fourth or better after 54 holes in four of the last five major championships so he's knocking at the door. The concern is that he changed coach before Christmas, none of his stats have improved and he has a best finish since then of T19th. Angle? He's gone backwards every Sunday at Augusta, breaking 73 just once in four tries. Back Hovland on the Sportsbook

Will Zalatoris Masters record: 2-6 Out of action for the last nine months of 2023, he was soon back in the swing of things, finishing second at Riviera and fourth at Bay Hill. At the latter he was asked why major championships bring out the best in him. "They're just hard and I love hard golf courses," he said. "I embrace them. You can't fake it. My ball striking, playing on really tough greens, it only favours me." Angle? If you trust the fitness why not keep it straightforward? In his seven major championship starts in America as a pro he's registered six top 10s and is 2-for-2 at Augusta. Back Zalatoris on the Sportsbook

Patrick Cantlay Masters record: 47-MC-9-17-MC-39-14 He did briefly hit the top of the leaderboard on Sunday in 2019 but his major championship returns have been consistently poor (four top 10s in 27 starts) and it doesn't help that he struggles to get himself genuinely into contention (when he was fourth after 54 holes last year it was his first time he has been top six at that stage in any major). He has said of Augusta, however: "I love fast, old-school putting greens and this week is the apex of that." Angle? There's a real sense of feast or famine on Moving Day: five starts in round three with a 64 and a 68 but also 73, 74 and 79. Back Cantlay on the Sportsbook

Collin Morikawa Masters record: 44-18-5-10 At first glance his tournament record is heading in the right direction. He struggled a bit on debut, his long game stats have been solid in the last three starts, his scrambling numbers have improved and he's been closer to the third round lead every year. The flipside is that he's not broken 74 in the last three third rounds and he's yet to be within six shots of the lead at that stage. Angle? He likes a late tweak. He made a putting change the week ahead of winning the 2020 PGA Championship and an iron switch was key to his 2021 Open triumph. If he tweaks again, take note. Back Morikawa on the Sportsbook

Dustin Johnson Masters record: 30-38-38-13-MC-6-4-10-2-1-MC-12-48 The 39-year-old's record fits into three distinct phases: early struggles (five starts, no top 10), the sweet spot (five starts, all top 10, including victory in 2020) and in the last three editions he has struggled again. After last year's T48th he said: "I just wasn't happy with the way I played." He doubled down, won soon after and won again in Las Vegas in February. Remember his tumble down the stairs in 2017? Had he been more careful he says: "I'd have two green jackets." Angle? He's broken par just twice in 10 laps since donning his one green jacket (averaging 75 at the weekend). Back Johnson on the Sportsbook

Matt Fitzpatrick Masters record: MC-7-32-38-21-46-34-14-10 Even at first glance the Yorkshireman's record lacks sparkle but delve deeper and it's worse. The closest he's been to any end-of-round lead in 34 tries? Four shots. The closest he's ever been to a 54-hole lead? Eight strokes. Sub-70 first round scores? Zero. Sub-70 scores his last four starts? Again, zero. Better news? He was hampered for a long period by his driving then found a weight under his grip he'd forgotten was there for testing purposes. Removed, he promptly finished fifth at Sawgrass. Angle? He's a cautious starter in the majors: 4-for-34 at breaking 70 in round one and 0-for-9 at Augusta. Back Fitzpatrick on the Sportsbook

Sahith Theegala Masters record: 9 Not only last year's top rookie, he also replicated Tiger's chip-in at 16 in the final round. "Oh, my God," he said after. "You should have heard how many people said, 'Do it for Tiger' and 'Tiger chip-in'. I just wanted to get it anywhere on the green. Can't wait to watch the replay. I just blacked out." A winner in September, he's gone close to adding a second title in Hawaii and Phoenix this year, and has added top 10s at Bay Hill and Sawgrass. Angle? His middle name is Reddy which might be appropriate - he's ready to contend in a major and his creativity is a great fit for Augusta. Back Theegala on the Sportsbook

Tony Finau Masters record: 10-5-38-10-35-26 Three wins in seven starts in the second half of 2022 suggested a corner had been turned for the big friendly giant but, although he added the Mexico Open last May, it was - remarkably - his only top five in 30 starts. Then he warmed up nicely for this week with second in his last outing at the Houston Open. His fifth at Augusta in 2019 was fuelled by a third round 64 and is notable among his five Masters starts in April for being the only time he didn't post two over-par scores for the week. Angle? Since carding a Sunday 66 on debut he hasn't beaten par in the final round in five tries. Back Finau on the Sportsbook

Shane Lowry Masters record: MC-39-MC-MC-25-21-3-16 The Irishman, a two-time 54-hole co-leader in 2024, was confident ahead of last year's event and, while his long game was on message, the putter was frigid. "A little sore right now," he said before departing. "I put a lot in and when I birdied 11 I thought, you never know here. I was feeling it. I tried and I failed but I'll definitely try again. I've come here the last two years with a good game plan and I've executed very well. I love these weeks so much that I hate having to wait another year for another one." Angle? He's ended six of his last eight rounds at Augusta inside the top 10. Back Lowry on the Sportsbook

Cameron Young Masters record: MC-7 Among the best players in the world yet to win a major, he's almost certainly the best yet to win on the PGA Tour (or indeed the DP World Tour). He's got 11 top three finishes on those main tours without a gong including this year's Dubai Desert Classic and Valspar Championship. Last year he left Augusta saying: "I played really well. Made three doubles. A bummer to feel I played well enough to win and fall a few short." Angle? A major boom or bust merchant: 10 starts, four top 10s, five missed cuts and outside the US Open that record reads four top 10s, two missed cuts. Back Young on the Sportsbook

Max Homa Masters record: MC-MC-48-43 "I haven't avoided the big numbers well enough," he said ahead of last year's event. "I've probably been too aggressive." He added that'd he'd arrived at Augusta in poor form in the past "so it's been hard to take too much from those results - my game is in a better spot now." Alas, there was little improvement and his poor major returns trundled on. The good news is that with T10th in the Open he finally, if only just, landed a first top 10 in them. Angle? He's gone sub-73 just three times in 12 rounds at Augusta National and has carded a 78 both times he has played on Sunday. Back Homa on the Sportsbook

Brian Harman Masters record: MC-44-12-MC-MC A slowish start to the year for the Open champion was transformed by a halfway lead at Bay Hill and impressive challenge at Sawgrass that ended with a share of second. "I'm bummed," he said afterwards. "I shot myself in the foot on the first day or I could have really done something special this week." The performance and the response indicate that he isn't done with the majors but history - his included - suggests length is a negative factor at Augusta. Angle? He opened the 2021 tournament 69-69 but since then has played six rounds and not broken 74 once. Back Harman on the Sportsbook

Tommy Fleetwood Masters record: MC-17-36-19-46-14-33 Another who prefers the even years but his record suggests a top 20 rather than anything genunely exciting. He's threatened in the majors - landing three top five finishes in the U.S. Open, two in the Open and another in the PGA Championship - but Augusta remains a puzzle he can't quite find the solution to and the greens are the problem. His putting stats at the Masters were good in the one November event, but always poor in April. Angle? His final round record is a little wince-inducing. He's played six of them, broken 74 just once and that was only by one. Back Fleetwood on the Sportsbook

Jason Day Masters record: 2-WD-3-20-28-10-22-20-5-MC-MC-39 After missing the 2022 event, his first absence in over a decade, the Aussie got off to a fast start (67) and said: "Definitely very special to be back here. My favourite tournament and great memories, from finishing second in my rookie Masters to almost winning in 2013 when I had the lead with three holes to go." When happy and healthy you suspect he has another major championship tilt in him but beware his back. It went ahead of last year's final round and he carded an 80. Angle? He was second at last year's Open and it might have rekindled the major flame. Back Day on the Sportsbook

Sam Burns Masters record: MC-29 Now that Max Homa has logged a major championship top 10, Burns is undoubtedly the best player in the world without one to his name. It's a rotten accolade but he's played 14 of them and the highlight was T20th in the 2022 PGA Championship. He did, however, sit sixth after 18 and 36 holes at Augusta last year and is good enough to have won the WGC Dell Match Play. His form, however, is so-so: four top 10s in a row followed by 30-45-MC with the final round scores in that latter trio a 78 and a 76. Angle? He's gone sub-72 just once in eight major Sundays (64 on The Old Course). Back Burns on the Sportsbook

Min Woo Lee Masters record: 14-MC The Aussie was in ebullient mood ahead of last year's event off a bright debut. "My favourite course, my favourite tournament, a special week," he said. "Obviously I'd like a W and the game's really close." He then added, of what he had learned as a rookie: "Not to get too ahead of myself, to stay in the moment." Alas, the horse had probably already bolted that stable. He remains a good fit but he's gone backwards (44-54-MC) since finishing second in the Cognizant Classic. Angle? He likes the majors: five top 30s in his last eight starts and was top 10 at halfway in the last three of them in 2023. Back Lee on the Sportsbook

Tom Kim Masters record: 16 Last year the 21-year-old revealed that watching Tiger Woods chip-in at 16 on his way to winning the 2005 Masters was what had inspired him to play golf. He wasn't yet 3-years-old so maybe he watched replays?! He then added "the course actually does suit my eye a little bit" and proved it with a top 20. A worry is that he has no top 10 finish since winning a third PGA Tour title in October. Angle? He's not long from the tee but he's very much taken to the majors. He was eighth in last year's U.S. Open and second in the Open, both times recovering from poor first round scores. Back Kim on the Sportsbook

Corey Conners Masters record: MC-46-10-8-6-MC The Canadian's fine tee-to-green game suits the majors and he was top two through 54 holes at last year's PGA Championship. He missed his first Masters cut when an amateur in 2015, while both the T46th and last year's missed cut came a week after he'd won the Texas Open. Angle? Take note of the above: a Conners who is being paid and has not had to deal with the hullabaloo of just winning is 3-for-3 at finishing top 10. Back Conners on the Sportsbook

Si Woo Kim Masters record: MC-24-21-34-12-39-29 The winner of the "fifth major" (The Players Championship) seven years ago aged just 21, he has struggled impose himself at Augusta and he's broken par just once in his last 10 rounds (a second round 70 two years ago). Angle? It's not just the Masters he has struggled at. He's played 27 majors and is yet to finish in the top 10 - his T12th at Augusta in 2021 is his best effort. Back Kim on the Sportsbook

Patrick Reed Masters record: MC-22-49-MC-1-36-10-8-35-4 It's been a slow start to the year for the 2018 champion. Four failures to land a top 10 at LIV (going backwards every final round) was followed by fourth at the International Series Macau ahead of teeing it up at last week's LIV Miami. Angle? Last year's effort was a little reliant on one good round and it was his only major championship top five finish since June 2018. Back Reed on the Sportsbook

Tyrrell Hatton Masters record: MC-44-56-MC-18-52-34 "You can hit good shots here and not get rewarded for it," the Englishman said of Augusta in 2022. "It's unfair." It was refreshing to have a player voice a non-gushing thoughts about the place but it's maybe not a great headspace for trying to win there (although it was reminiscent of Sergio Garcia before he won a green jacket). Angle? Never broken par in the midde rounds and carded 80-76 in his last two Sundays. Back Hatton on the Sportsbook

Rickie Fowler Masters record: 38-27-38-5-12-MC-11-2-9-29 The popular 35-year-old is making his first start at Augusta since 2020 and he's got good memories because on three occasions he's headed into the final round in the top five. He has, however, lost the mojo that booked the return. Thirteen top 20s in 15 starts ending with a win earned him an invite. Since then? One top 20 in 14 starts ahead of the Texas Open. Angle? Steady and unspectacular on Masters Thursday: he's 7-for-10 at being T25th or better after 18 holes. Back Fowler on the Sportsbook

Sung-Jae Im Masters record: 2-MC-8-16 His three best major championship performances have come at the Masters but he's in a wretched run of form. He's finished outside the top 60 in five of his last nine starts (best of T19th) and missed the cut on his last start with an 80 at Innisbrook. Angle? He's broken par eight times in 14 Augusta rounds which is very good but the other six include a 74, a 75, a 76, a 77 and an 80. Back Im on the Sportsbook

Tiger Woods Masters record: 41-MC-1-8-18-5-1-1-15-22-1-3-2-2-6-4-4-40-4-17-32-1-38-47-W The glory of the 15th major championship triumph is now, slightly astonishingly, five years distant. And, since he opened the following year with a top 10 at Torrey Pines, there have been many starts but few finishes to speak of: not one top 30 and three withdrawals in his last five outings. Angle? He's brilliant, proud, stubborn and four rounds of golf this week would make it 24 consecutive cuts made at Augusta, breaking his current record tie with Fred Couples and Gary Player. Back Woods on the Sportsbook

Adam Scott Masters record: 9-23-MC-33-27-27-25-MC-18-2-8-1-14-38-42-9-32-18-34-54-48-39 The 2013 champion, now 43, has now registered no major championship top 10 since mid-2019 and has rarely looked like doing so. It's also over four years since he lifted a trophy. Angle? He's made the cut every year since winning but he might be wishing he hadn't. He's broken par just once in 10 final rounds since 2013 and his weekend scores in the last three years read: 79-73, 80-74 and 77-74. Back Scott on the Sportsbook

Justin Rose Masters record: 39-22-5-36-20-11-8-25-14-2-10-2-12-MC-23-7-MC-16 Can the trip up Magnolia Lane inspire the veteran? He needs it because he's had no top 10 since July last year and missed the cut at both Bay Hill and Sawgrass with rounds of 77. He does love it here though. Angle? It's hard to see him contending but when he carded a Thursday 65 in 2021 it was a second solo first round leader for him. He's also twice shared the lead and another four times been sixth or better after 18 holes. Back Rose on the Sportsbook

Russell Henley Masters record: MC-31-21-11-15-30-4 The Georgian native turned solid efforts into something substantial last year and was delighted: "Growing up, coming to this tournament and now playing well - it was so cool to be in the mix a little bit." The stats guys like both his quality and quantity, and suggest he'll soon turn many near-misses into more wins. Angle? He's bettered par in each of his last five final rounds - can he get into the mix again and repeat that?! Back Henley on the Sportsbook

Harris English Masters record: MC-42-21-43 A US Open specialist who has landed three top eight finishes in the last four editions of his national championship and he's in fine form, with six top 25 finishes this year, he has, however, struggled at Augusta National and has never ended a round better then T20th in the scoring. Angle? Beaten 73 just four times in his 14 laps of the course and last year's 71 was the first time he hasn't opened the week with a 74. Back English on the Sportsbook

Phil Mickelson Masters record: 46-34-7-3-MC-12-6-7-3-3-3-1-10-1-24-5-5-1-27-3-54-MC-2-MC-22-36-18-55-21-2 Now 53, the three-time Masters winner had a tough end to 2023 with diminishing returns and 2024 has been very mixed. He opened the year finishing 51st of 54 in Mexico, was sixth in Saudi Arabia and then opened with an 80 in Hong Kong on his way to 52nd. Angle? No-one gave him much hope of winning the PGA Championship at 50 or of finishing second here last year. The magic is never far away. Back Mickelson on the Sportsbook

Erik Van Rooyen Masters record: W-MC The South African will be grateful for another crack at Augusta National and hopeful he can add a number to a record that has, thus far, only been recorded in letters. He's a revitalised golfer in recent times, winning last November's WWT Championship and finishing second in this year's Mexico Open. Angle? He's playing as well now as he did when recording three top 20s in his first four majors starts. Back Van Rooyen on the Sportsbook

Matthieu Pavon Masters record: debut Just a fifth major championship start for the Frenchman and only a second since 2019 but he's earned it with a first DP World Tour win late last year followed by a stunning victory in the Farmers Insurance Open at major-standard Torrey Pines in January. Angle? It's an extremely small sample of four rounds split over a seven year period but his second round scores in the majors have been 78, 77, 74 and 78. Back Pavon on the Sportsbook

Nick Taylor Masters record: 29 A second visit to Augusta National for the Canadian, four years after his first. Like Pavon, two wins have secured it. In his case, an emotional triumph in his home Open last year and an impressive victory in the Phoenix Open in February. Angle? That debut at the Masters is the only time in 10 majors championship starts that's he's cracked the top 30 - and he's missed the cut in the four he played in 2022 and 2023. Back Taylor on the Sportsbook

Sepp Straka Masters record: 30-46 The Austrian's family moved to Georgia when he was 14 and he also studied there so he's a native of sort. "I love the place," he said of Augusta. "There's danger lurking everywhere so you've got to be careful but I'm comfortable here." He won last year's John Deere Classic to make it two wins on the PGA Tour. Angle? He's yet to fire at Augusta but he was seventh in last year's PGA Championship and second in the Open. Back Straka on the Sportsbook

Adam Hadwin Masters record: 36-24-MC The Canadian was close to adding to his one PGA Tour win last year, finishing runner-up three times, and he's notched a trio of top sixes in 2024 but he's yet to crack the Augusta riddle, hampered by an inability to reach the weekend without carding a score of at least 74. Angle? A sparkling seventh at the 2022 U.S. Open aside he's laboured in the majors recording just one top 20 in 22 appearances. Back Hadwin on the Sportsbook

Chris Kirk Masters record: 20-33-MC-23 The winner of this year's Tournament of Champions was brought up, and still resides, in Georgia yet he's not quite fired at Augusta. He's found lots of fairways but tends to be too far back to find the putting surface with sufficient regularity. Angle? He's yet to sign for an Augusta score in the 60s but his six weekend laps have all been level-par or 1-under. Back Kirk on the Sportsbook

Cam Davis Masters record: 46 His Masters debut in 2022 was somewhat chastening off a run of bad form, reaping scores of 75-73-79-73, but he demonstrated his major potential with a final round 65 to land fourth in last May's PGA Championship. He'll be concerned that he's not in great nick for his second start either and even carded 79-82 at Sawgrass. Angle? He has just one top 30 in six major starts (and one in four at Sawgrass in the "fifth major") Back Davis on the Sportsbook

Sergio Garcia Masters record: 38-40-MC-8-28-4-MC-46-MC-MC-38-45-35-12-8-MC-17-34-1-MC-MC-MC-23-MC After opening the year with play-off defeat at LIV Mayakoba the 2017 Masters winner has struggled, failing to land another top 10 going into LIV Miami. He's also had a tough time of it in the majors since that triumph seven years ago with just two top 20s, both of them T19th. Angle? His last five first round scores at Augusta read 81-73-76-72-74. Back Garcia on the Sportsbook

