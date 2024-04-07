US Masters 2024 Each-way Tips: Picks from 25/1 to 200/1

55/1 56.00 in-form Russell Henley was fourth last year

25/1 26.00 Will Zalatoris has a brilliant record in majors

200/1 201.00 Adam Hadwin has form and feels the course suits

Exactly 263 days since the final shot was struck in Brian Harman's Open win at Hoylake, we have major golf to tuck into again.

While Harman's victory last summer acted as a warning that players from further down the betting can win major championships, it was also a reminder that some shocks deserve inverted commas.

Harman was World No.26 at the time and had finished tied sixth at St Andrews in the 2022 Open 12 months earlier.

I've touched on facts such as these in my 10-year trends preview which noted that the last 10 Masters winners were all in the top 30 in the world rankings with eight of those ranked in the top 20.

Always a fun piece of content to write, I've never been totally beholden to the final outcome but this year I am.

Hideki Matsuyama and Scottie Scheffler ranked 1st and 2nd in that points-based preview and even without the reassurances provided by those trends, I'm convinced that one of that duo will triumph on Sunday.

It's very rare to win the Masters back-to-back but every other year has been popular - Phil Mickelson in 2004 and 2006, Bubba Watson in 2012 and 2014, Arnold Palmer in 1960, 1962 and 1964 - which bodes well for 2022 champ Scheffler.

Seve Ballesteros had a three-year gap between his 1980 and 1983 wins which is good for 2021 champion Matsuyama.

With no Champions Dinner to fret over, they're free for another huge run at the Green Jacket and both have the form to do it.

Scheffer was a brilliant winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship in successive weeks last month while Matsuyama produced a scintillating final-round 62 to land the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, a course whose form correlates strongly with Augusta's. The Japanese star was tied seventh at the Texas Open on Sunday.

Right now, they're 4/15.00 and 16/117.00 respectively. Scheffler is too short for a preview like this while I have Matsuyama covered already after putting him up at 25/126.00 in the trends preview. So I'll make different picks in this article.

I also wrote an ante-post preview before Christmas, selecting Justin Thomas at 32.031/1 on the Betfair Exchange along with Justin Rose and Sahith Theegala both at 80/181.00 on the Sportsbook.

Thomas is now 50/151.00 on the Exchange and Rose is out to 100/1101.00 on the Sportsbook so that hasn't gone well.

But thanks to Theegala, who was ninth on his Masters debut in 2023, the preview does look justified as that 80s is long gone. He's now just 40/141.00 in the outright betting with 8 Places. That becomes 33/134.00 and 28/129.00 respectively in the markets paying 10 Places and 12 Places.

I'm more than happy to have that 80/181.00 in my back pocket so will again swerve him in this preview. He certainly deserves to have shortened up seriously after a second place at The Sentry and three top 10s in his last five starts: fifth in Phoenix, sixth at Bay Hill and ninth at Sawgrass.

This is perhaps the ultimate horses-for-courses venue and 2023 was no different when looking at the top six finishers and how they'd fared at Augusta National previously.

1st Jon Rahm - 4th, 5th, 7th, 9th

2nd Brooks Koepka - 2nd, 7th

2nd Phil Mickelson - three-time winner

4th Russell Henley - 11th, 15th

4th Jordan Spieth - 1st, 2nd, 2nd, 3rd, 3rd

4th Patrick Reed - 1st, 8th, 10th

Thoses numbers speak for themselves and it shouldn't go unnoticed that three of those were LIV players. Out of sight and mind for many, they shouldn't be overlooked here.

But let's crack on with the three picks - one from each of the 8, 10 and 12 Places markets.

Some previous at Augusta National has to be high on the list when searching for a likely Green Jacket winner although I wouldn't fall off my Masters deckchair if debutants Ludvig Aberg or Wyndham Clark made bold first showings.

But we're certainly not dealing in guesswork when it comes to Russell Henley as this is a course he's really warming too.

Henley had already dropped hints with tied 11th in 2017 and tied 15th a year later, part of a sequence of five finishes of tied 31st or better at the US Masters since a missed cut on debut.

But last year he really stepped it up, breaking par over the final three rounds to finish in solo fourth.

Henley was the tournament's most accurate driver in 2023 (also 7th and 5th for DA in his previous two appearances) and keeping it in play off the tee served him well.

He also ranked 1st for Scrambling and third for Putts Per Round. Widening out the statistical search, Henley has finished 14th, 9th and 7th for Greens in Regulation in his last three Masters while he's ranked in the top 15 for Putting Average in five of his last six. Few can boast those numbers.

We don't have many years of Strokes Gained stats to go on here but last year he ranked 1st for Around The Green and 2nd in Putting and that's the sort of short-game wizardry that serves a player so well when trying to conquer the slopes and lightning-fast greens of Augusta National.

Adding to Henley's cause is an 18th place in Bogey Avoidance - keeping bogeys and doubles off the card is an underrated Masters stat - and a pair of top 15s in two of his last three US Opens.

Born in Georgia and still a resident there, the US Masters is massive to Henley and so many with southern connections have done well in their local major.

"Always love being here. Great memories growing up, going to this tournament. It's awesome to be a participant," he said last year.

Perhaps in his first few visits, the idea of winning it would have been overwhelming. But not now, especially after his fourth place in 2023.

With two five-under 67s in his nine last laps, he can score at Augusta National and Henley has the form to fly high again having banked top fours at both January's Sony Open and March's Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Add in another fourth at the Valero Texas Open on Sunday and that ideal tune-up makes Henley a bet.

Residing in the world's top 25 these days, he ticks that trends box so I'll play him in the 10 places market at 55/156.00.

Back Russell Henley each-way 10 Places @ 55/156.00 Bet now

When it comes to performances in recent majors played on American soil, Will Zalatoris's record is sensational.

In the seven he's contested since 2020, the Californian has finished runner-up three times, tied sixth twice and tied eighth in another.

Breaking it down to the US Masters, he was runner-up on debut in 2021 and tied sixth in 2022. He missed last year with injury.

In those two starts at Augusta National, he's ranked 5th and 16th Off The Tee, 9th in Approach in 2021, 10th Around The Greens in 2022 and, to the surprise of many watching his then wonky stroke, 7th and 6th for SG: Putting.

I'm keen on these duck-to-water types when it comes to majors.

Xander Schauffele couldn't stop reeling off top fives and 10s after finishing tied fifth in his very first major (the 2017 US Open).

And Brooks Koepka went on a winning spree of majors from 2017 after marking our cards with a bunch of top fives, 10s and 20s from 2014 in his early forays at this level.

Zalatoris had to overcome back trouble in 2023 which caused him to miss nearly the whole campaign but he's shown some excellent signs since returning this year.

A top 15 at Torrey Pines was a key step and he followed that by finishing runner-up at February's Genesis Invitational at Riviera and fourth at last month's Arnold Palmer.

Ending the month of March with MC-74 isn't ideal but I'm not going to fall into the same trap I did with Rahm last year and think Zalatoris has gone off the boil (Rahm had made Riviera his third win of a blistering start to the campaign but cooled off with 39-WD-31 before turning up to win at Augusta).

Asked at Bay Hill last month why he excels in the majors, the 27-year-old responded: "They're just hard. You just can't fake your way around it. You can't have a hole in your game that week and win.

"I think I give myself the most chances just with my ball striking and when the putter gets hot the weeks I contend and, you know, when you play on really tough greens, it only favours me. So I always love hard, I embrace hard, hard golf courses."

Zalatoris has the numbers to prove he's suited to Augusta and this one doesn't need overthinking. As all his good major finishes are top eights or better, I'll play him in the 8 Places market at 25/126.00.

Back Will Zalatoris each-way 8 Places @ 25/126.00 Bet now

It wouldn't be a huge surprise to see one of the LIV contingent make an impact, just as they did last year, and the one I like most is Patrick Reed.

Tied fourth 12 months ago, the winner here in 2018 and also top 10 in 2020 and 2021, he's 60/161.00 in the 8 Places market.

But with some huge prices on offer in the market offering 12 Places, I've had a good search down the bottom end and one comes into the crosshairs: Adam Hadwin.

Let's start with the Canadian's current form which shows a sixth at The American Express, fourth in the Genesis Invitational at correlating Riviera and fifth in the Valspar Championship last time.

That's three top sixes in his last seven starts and I particularly like the one at Riviera two months ago.

Showing up strongly in the Greens In Regulation stats there has been a great pointer to big performances at Augusta and Hadwin was 10th for GIR at Riviera (also 1st for Driving Accuracy and 6th for Driving Distance).

As for his record in the majors, he's made his last eight cuts in those held in America and that includes an encouraging tied seventh in the 2022 US Open.

All good so far but there's one obvious final question: can he perform at Augusta?

He's played in just three but in the first two he posted tied 36th on debut in 2017 and tied 24th in 2018. In the latter he was fourth after day one and 18th at the midpoint.

But what really adds a note of intrigue is the positive way he spoke about Augusta National in 2018.

"Well I think it just suits my eye. I love working the ball both ways, it's something that I work on and practice on the range a lot and so it really doesn't matter the hole, I feel like I can hit the shot that's required.

"And then some of those recovery shots as well. Growing up in BC, tree-lined golf courses, I'm used to kind of hitting the punch hooks and cuts when you need to. So I don't know what it is, but obviously a very special golf course and I feel at home here."

It's definitely a price play but look hard enough and the parts of the argument for Hadwin could add up to a big week.

With solo 12th good enough for an each-way return, the 200/1201.00 makes definite appeal.