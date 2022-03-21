The Masters 2022 Latest Betting: Burns and Thomas backed after strong week

Jon Rahm is still the favourite to win the US Masters in three weeks even after a disappointing performance in last week's PGA Tour event that Steve Rawlings labelled "grumpy".

The Spaniard is 12.011/1 on the Exchange but Justin Thomas has shortened to 16.015/1 among the leading contenders after he finished tied for third at the Valspar Championship over the weekend.

Sam Burns was the winner and the 25-year-old has seen his Masters odds shorten to 50.049/1 after claiming his third PGA Tour victory.

It lifted him to 10th in the rankings and Burns would love to confirm himself as one of the game's leading players by taking the green jacket next month.

That will be a tall order, however.

Not only will Burns be making his Masters debut but he will be taking on the world's best with Rahm likely to raise his game for Augusta as well as Major winners Colin Morikawa 15.5, Jordan Spieth 16.015/1, Dustin Johnson 20.019/1 and Rory McIlroy 22.021/1 all expected to be in contention.

Matt Cooper highlighted Spieth's superb record at Augusta, which includes winning in 2015, in an in-depth look at the betting earlier this month.

The Masters has provided thrilling stories over the years, with Hideki Matsuyama winning last year and, prior to Johnson's win the previous year, Tiger Woods rolling back the years to take the title in 2019.

Matsuyama is 46.045/1 to become the first player for 20 years to win consecutive Masters.