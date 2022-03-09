US Masters 2022 Latest Odds: Debut Augusta winners dominate betting but punters respect Spieth's Masters mojo

Back in 2018 four of the top eight in the Masters betting were past champions.

In 2016 it was four of the top six.

And in 2010 the top two in the betting (Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson) were both multiple green jacket winners.

It's what we've come to expect.

The Masters is the only major championship that takes place on the same course every single year.

As such we know Augusta National inside out. Well, okay, those of us who watch on television never fully appreciate how undulating the property is, but we are alive to so many of the course's idiosyncrasies and nuances.

One of the great thrills of the week is to watch a ball land in an apparently benign spot and then wait for the glorious moment you know is coming: when gravity fully kicks in and permits the ball to start rotating towards a target it seemed to have missed by half a green's width.

For the players themselves this knowledge, allied to genuine on-the-spot expertise, is vital. In the final round, especially, the contours of the green will either funnel the ball into wonderful par-breaking opportunities or repel them into appalling spots that scream bogey or worse.

There are golfers who thrive on this challenge and others who wilt at the prospect. The former usually dominate the betting and for good reason.

This year, however?

Well, yes, Jordan Spieth is up there, currently third favourite at 14.013/1 on the exchange and Dustin Johnson is 22.021/1.

But they are part of a dozen men currently priced shorter than the defending champion Hideki Matsuyama (36.035/1).

On the Sportsbook only three of the top 18 players in the betting have emerged from the Butler Cabin as a winner.

It suggests a wide-open field. With a month to go until the first major championship of 2022 how are the leading contenders faring? Let's take a closer look.

Last year's stars misfiring

Jon Rahm and Patrick Cantlay had a lot in common in 2021. They were winners, they went head-to-head in the Player of the Year vote, they were good at the Ryder Cup, and they both took an extended and-of-year break.

They also have something in common so far this year: they've both played well, but not found a win yet.

The market retains faith in the Spanish World No. 1, off the back of his major breakthrough in the US Open last year and four straight Augusta top 10s. He's the favourite on the exchange at 10.09/1 the most backed (over £40,000).

Cantlay has a less sure major record (just one top five) and a best of ninth in the Masters (although he did briefly lead in the final round of 2019). He's available at 22.021/1.

Seeking a spark

A clutch of major winners line up behind Rahm in the betting yet there are doubts attached to each of them.

Rory McIlroy (17.5) will tee it up in April knowing he hasn't won a major since 2014, that he needs the Masters to complete a career grand slam, and that his form is frustrating - he's been top two after 18, 36 or 54 holes in six of his last nine starts but converted those opportunities into a win just once.

Justin Thomas (18.5) is in a similar boat. His one major victory was back in 2017 and he's been top six after 18, 36 or 54 holes in seven of his last 10 starts without finding a win.

Dustin Johnson (22.021/1) was the Masters champion in 2020, midway through a run of four wins in nine starts, but he hasn't landed a top five anywhere in over 12 months.

Brooks Koepka grumbled last year that he didn't play too well outside the Majors (three top six finishes). It's not a bad problem to have. His regular event form remains poor, but the market is not fooled by this major specialist and he's 24.023/1.

Young guns

The market is wary of Collin Morikawa's precocious major championship temperament. He's made two visits to Augusta and is yet to end any round in the top 10, but the manner in which he has landed the 2020 PGA Championship and 2021 Open impressed everyone and explains why he is the 13.5 second favourite.

Viktor Hovland was the low amateur at the 2019 Masters, but is yet to record a major championship top 10 (or a top 20 at Augusta). Against that he's a four-time winner in the last nine months and can be supported at 22.021/1.

Scottie Scheffler makes an interesting case. He finished top 20 in his first two Masters (in 2020 and 2021), was top 10 in the other four majors he played in that period, was twice a top five finisher in World Golf Championship events last year, and this year he has added the winning touch to his high quality and consistency. He's available at 30.029/1 having been backed at a high of 250.0249/1 and seen plenty of backing above 40.039/1.

Xander Schauffele's nine top 10s in 18 starts at the majors flags him up. He's 26.025/1.

The Masters magician

Jordan Spieth's affinity for Augusta National is feared by the market.

His current price is 14.013/1 but there has been little change all year as he's been matched between 12.5 and 17.016/1.

Punters get it: he was second on his Masters debut in 2014, won a year later, was second on defence, third in 2018, and third again last year. Those idiosyncrasies and nuances? Spieth thrives on them.

The past champions struggling

Of course, one clear reason why the top of the market lacks formers winners is that so many of those who recently tasted victory are in no form whatsoever.

Charl Schwartzel is in a horrible patch, Patrick Reed is not much better off, Dustin Johnson we've dealt with, and Danny Willett remains enigmatic.

Bubba Watson has one major championship top 10 since his last Masters win in 2014, Sergio Garcia has none since his triumph in 2017 and Adam Scott didn't land one in either of the last two years.

Hideki Matsuyama has has a solid year, including victory in the Sony Open, but there have been only three successful defences of the Green Jacket. He's currently priced 36.035/1.

The mystery man

That leaves one name from the top end of the market - Bryson DeChambeau.

Since he led the Hero World Challenge at halfway in December it has all gone wrong for him. He slumped down the leaderboard that weekend, was uninspired at the Tournament of Champions, missed the cut at the Sony Open, withdrew from the Saudi International and hasn't been seen since.

He's been backed as low as 16.5 but the most recent price matched? A fewr pence matched at a massive 180.0179/1! Yes, that was for a piffling amount, but it rather sums his year up. He's currently priced 36.035/1.