The Punter's De-Brief: Back-to-back Burns breaks into the top-ten

Having began round four of the Valspar Championship trailing by three and trading at 4.94/1, the defending champion, Sam Burns, stood on the 17th tee in round four with a two-stroke lead.

The pre-event 27.026/1 chance, who was matched at a high of 32.031/1, looked all set to comfortably double-up but a scruffy tee-shot led to a bogey four before minutes later the third-round leader, Davis Riley, produced this bit of magic to draw alongside Burns.

Closest of the day



Clutch from @DavisRiley68 to tie the lead heading to 18. pic.twitter.com/8MDR96nDab ? PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 20, 2022

Riley, a PGA Tour rookie, came into the event with 2022 form figures reading 20-59-MC-49-42-MC and having shot 80 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on the last occasion we'd seen him in action, he was a largely unconsidered 380.0379/1 chance before the off.

A sensational 62 in round three had seen Riley take up the running and he began the final day leading by two but after four pars in-a-row, disaster struck at the par five fifth when he racked up a triple-bogey eight!

Pre-event 12.011/1 chance, Justin Thomas, hit a low of 2.0421/20 and Matthew NeSmith, a pre-event 350.0349/1 shot who had begun the final round alone in second and two off the lead, was matched at 2.26/5 but Burns had looked the most likely winner from a long way out.

Back-to-back birdies at 11 and 12 looked to have put Burns in complete control so it was something of a surprise when we got such a dramatic finale.

After the two-shot swing on 17, matching pars at the 72nd hole for Burns and Davis saw the tournament go into extra time and after the good friends again recorded a pair of fours at the finishing hole, we were off to the notorious 16th where the tournament was finally decided by this snaking putt by Burns.

He BURIES it



Unbelievable putt from @SamBurns66. pic.twitter.com/CbWOptcjLW ? PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 20, 2022

This was Burns' third victory on the PGA Tour and it lifts him up into 10th in the Official World Rankings.

It's fair to say course form holds up quite well at Copperhead. First staged in 2000, the Valspar Championship has only been staged 21 times and yet Burns is the fourth player to win the event twice. And he's the second to win the event back-to-back following successes for Paul Casey in 2018 and 2019.

Having been matched at a high of 180.0179/1, Burns is now a 50.049/1 chance to win the US Masters, which is now just three weeks away, and after another solid performance, Justin Thomas has hardened up for Augusta glory too.

Thomas is generally a 15.0 14/1 chance and Jon Rahm still heads the US Masters market at around 12.0 11/1 despite some somewhat iffy and grumpy form.

Over on the DP World Tour, Shaun Norris began the final round of the Steyn Championship in Johannesburg with a commanding four-stroke lead and the pre-event 70.069/1 chance eventually won by three but it was far from plain sailing and for much of the final round, pre-tournament 23.022/1 chance, Dean Burmester, had looked the most likely winner.

After a nervy start, Norris shot a two-over-par 38 on the front nine and when Burmester drove the par four 11th green when already leading by a couple, he was matched at a low of just 1.152/13 but that was the hole at which the tide turned again.

Burmester missed the eagle putt and when Norris matched his birdie three, the gap remained at two.

Norris hit the most glorious tee-shot at the tough par three 14th to get to within one before birdying the par five 16th to draw back alongside Burmester.

Having looked relaxed and in control. Burmester became agitated and fidgety when he failed to match Norris' birdie at 16 to maintain his lead and he made a complete mess of the 17th hole to hand the initiative back to Norris.

A wide tee-shot was followed by a poor approach, an iffy chip that ran through the green, and an inevitable failure to get-up-and-down for bogey while Norris played the hole brilliantly, calmly stroking in his birdie putt to seize control.

Norris strolled to the 72nd tee with a three-stroke lead that nobody could have envisaged just 20 minutes earlier.

The 39-year old, who was born in Johannesburg, was afforded the luxury of enjoying the 72nd hole in front of friends and family while poor Burmester, the pre-event 24.023/1 favorite, was left to stew on how he somehow messed up such a great chance to win.

The home contingent dominated in the end, filling three of the first four places, and five of the last seven DP World Tour events in South Africa have now been won by a South African.

We've got another very busy week this week with three tournaments to ponder. The WGC Dell Matchplay, which starts on Wednesday, is the main attraction but the Corales Puntacana R & C Championship on the PGA Tour is an intriguing event and on the DP World Tour, the Qatar Masters returns to a re-vamped Doha.

I'll be back over the next couple of days with all three previews and the Find Me a 100 Winner column.

