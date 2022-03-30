Tiger Woods to play Masters 2022 Odds: Five time champ could make shock return at Augusta

If Tiger Woods returns from his 14 month lay-off and plays the Masters next week you can bet the roar from the crowd will be as big as it was when he won the Green Jacket in 2019.

The five-time champion hasn't played since injuring his leg in a car crash in February 2021 but, according to reports, he was at Augusta yesterday and that has prompted speculation he will tee it up on 7 April.

Betfair have opened an Exchange market on the possibility that Woods will play at the Masters next week and bettors are starting to wager on whether they think it will be happen.

On Tuesday, Woods is said to have walked the course with Justin Thomas 16.015/1 who is second only to Jon Rahm 13.5 in the Masters outright winner market on the Exchange .

Tiger loves iconic Augusta

It had been thought the hilly Augusta National terriain would be too difficult for Woods to get around, coming back from a leg injury.

But Woods loves the iconic Georgia venue and, if there is any possiblity at all that his body is up to it, you can bet the former-world number one will do everything within his power to play.

His victory there in 2019, when he upsets the odds and stunned those who had written off his chances of winning another Major, was one of the most stirring moments in the sport's history.

He has until next week to decide whether he'll be competing in 2022 and bettors will eagerly await his decision.