How To Bet on Golf

Steve Rawlings Golf Previews

Golf Each-Way Tips

Long Odds Golf Tips

PGA Tour Golf Tips

Each-Way Calculator

Golf Tips: Best bets for Valero Texas Open - last stop before the Masters

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Cameron Tringale in action at the Valero Texas Open
Who will triumph at the Valero on Sunday?

Get the best bets from Steve Rawlings, Dave Tindall and more for this week's Valero Texas Open - the final event before next week's Masters...

"The overall picture is pretty: Steele is a huge fan of TPC San Antonio, a big old par 72 with desert visuals."


Back Brendan Steele each-way @ 51.050/1

Valero Texas Open: Patton the pick for Masters prep week


With just one week to go before the US Masters, the PGA Tour remains in Texas for the Valero Texas Open. Read Steve Rawlings' comprehensive preview ahead of Thursday's start...

Steve says: "Form at the Sony Open, the Puerto Rico Open and the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba is well worth considering.

"The last two winners, Spieth and Conners, have both finished third in the Sony Open, the 2015 winner here, Jimmy Walker, has twice won the event and the 2011 winner, Brendan Steele, has traded at odds-on in two of the last three renewals of the Sony. A number of other players have performed well at both here and Waialae Country Club - home of the Sony - and that looks like a great angle in.

"No player has yet won this event and the Puerto Rico Open but I've noted in the past that several players with solid records in Puerto Rico have fared well here and that makes sense. Both venues are wind-affected and both have produced more than their fair share of experienced winners but the best angle in is to look at form at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba in Mexico...

"It's seven years since Chris Kirk won the last of his four PGA Tour titles but if the 36-year-old is to notch a fifth it could well be this week.

CHRIS KIRK.jpg

"Kirk missed the cut last time out at the Players Championship, but he was in red-hot form before that, finishing seventh at the Honda Classic and fifth in the Arnold Palmer where he putted very nicely in both. Kirk has course form figures reading a respectable 48-8-13-MC-8-MC-6 and I thought he was simply too big at 50.049/1."

Steve's bet: Back Chris Kirk @ 50.049/1

Valero Texas Open Each-Way Tips: Steele can snare San Antonio win

Dave Tindall has three each-way tips for the action at TPC San Antonio starting with a previous winner of the tournament...

Dave says: "The planets could just be aligning for back-to-form Brendan Steele.

The Californian won the first edition here in 2011, finished fourth when defending and added eighth and 13th in 2015 and 2016. In the latter he was the 18 and 36-hole leader and second with a round to play.

"What's surprising is that it appears he hasn't really done anything since, despite making every cut. A closer look, though, shows he was 16th with a round to go in 2019 after a Saturday 67. A poor final round dropped him to 42nd.

"The overall picture is pretty clear though: Steele is a huge fan of TPC San Antonio, a big old par 72 with desert visuals."

Dave's bet: Back Brendan Steele each-way @ 51.050/1

Find Me a 100 Winner: Hopes high for Hickock

Steve is out to land a long odds winner at the Valero Texas Open and he's found four to back including won at a gigantic 499/1...

Steve says: "I'm not for one second going to suggest it's going to be easy for Ben Martin to lift himself after his emotional defeat in the Corales on Sunday but at odds in excess of 500.0499/1 I'm happy to pay my money and take my chance.

"Martin led after rounds one, two and three in the Dominican Republic before getting caught late on by Chard Ramey, who birdied four holes in-a-row on the back-nine. Martin then missed a six-foot birdie putt on the 18th to force a playoff.

"It's going to take a monumental effort for Martin to pick himself up and contend again here but he has a top-10 at the course in the TPC San Antonio Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020. He putted really nicely last week with only the winner and Kevin Chappell ranking higher than him for Putting Average."

Steve's bet: Back Ben Martin @ 520.0519/1

Valero Texas Open First-Round Leader Tips: Take a chance on Chappell

Who looks primed to take the initiative in Thursday? Dave has three picks to be First-Round leader at TPC San Antonio.

Dave says: "Kevin Chappell is a big fan of TPC San Antonio having claimed his one and only PGA Tour win there in 2017. It followed a second place on debut in 2011 and a fourth in 2016.

Kevin Chappell swing.jpg

"He's had a tough time of it in recent years but there are still some flashes and last time out he made the top 15 at the Corales Puntacana after closing with a 66.

"Chappell actually ranked first for Putting Average at Corales which is far from the norm and I'll hope he carries the momentum into round one on Thursday.

"Earlier this season, Chappell opened with a 63 at the Sony Open while you only have to go back 20 starts to find his last first-round lead on the PGA Tour."

Dave's bet: Back Kevin Chappell each-way at 101.0100/1

Valero Texas Open Each-Way Tips: Steele can snare San Antonio win

Andy Swales provides the key course info, assesses the players' form and picks five to watch in Texas this week...

Andy says: "TPC San Antonio is laid out just over 1,000 feet above sea level, with water coming into play on only two holes, which is rare for such a modern course.

"As the majority of fairways are tree-lined and tight, solid ball striking from the tee is a pre-requisite for scoring low. Greens are undulating and bunkers are large on what is a traditional parkland course.

"Those arriving from Austin, home of last week's Dell Match Play event, will have travelled around 75 miles to get here and that is one of the shorter journeys between tournaments...

"Charley Hoffman is not in great form but has a remarkable San Antonio history - five-times a podium finisher, including victory in 2016."

Andy's Player to Watch: Back Charley Hoffman @ 85.084/1

Enjoy No Cash Out Suspensions on Golf Bets

Cash out when you want with no suspensions on your outright and each way golf bets on the Betfair Sportsbook. T&Cs apply.

Valero Texas Open 2022: Valero Texas Open 2022 (Winner)

Show Hide

Thursday 31 March, 1.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Rory McIlroy
Jordan Spieth
Corey Conners
Hideki Matsuyama
Abraham Ancer
Bryson Dechambeau
Tony Finau
Gary Woodland
Chris Kirk
Si Woo Kim
Maverick McNealy
Jason Day
Keegan Bradley
Adam Hadwin
Jhonattan Vegas
Luke List
Davis Riley
Kevin Streelman
Mito Pereira
Patton Kizzire
Charley Hoffman
Brendan Steele
Sahith Theegala
Rickie Fowler
Doug Ghim
K.H. Lee
Denny Mccarthy
Matthew NeSmith
Lanto Griffin
Anirban Lahiri
Troy Merritt
Ian Poulter
Dylan Frittelli
Martin Laird
Russell Knox
Rasmus Hojgaard
Alex Smalley
Ryan Palmer
Matt Jones
Scott Stallings
Matt Kuchar
Taylor Moore
Charles Howell III
Richard Bland
Pat Perez
Robert MacIntyre
Chad Ramey
Kramer Hickok
David Lipsky
Nick Taylor
Beau Hossler
Lucas Glover
Min Woo Lee
Austin Smotherman
Danny Lee
J.J. Spaun
Wyndham Clark
Cameron Champ
Branden Grace
Greyson Sigg
Matthias Schwab
Adam Svensson
Vince Whaley
Peter Uihlein
Lee Hodges
Sam Ryder
C.T. Pan
Garrick Higgo
Doc Redman
Andrew Putnam
Hudson Swafford
Joseph Bramlett
Kevin Chappell
Patrick Rodgers
Adam Schenk
Harry Higgs
Adam Long
Hank Lebioda
Andrew Novak
Lee Westwood
Hayden Buckley
Brian Stuard
Aaron Rai
Matt Wallace
Nate Lashley
Brendon Todd
J.T. Poston
Trey Mullinax
Tyler Duncan
Zach Johnson
Nick Hardy
Takumi Kanaya
Robert Streb
Kevin Tway
Ryan Brehm
Brandon Hagy
Stephan Jaeger
Justin Lower
Ben Martin
Roger Sloan
Peter Malnati
Brice Garnett
Andrew Landry
Ben Kohles
Chez Reavie
Paul Barjon
Jimmy Walker
Brandt Snedeker
John Huh
James Hahn
Dylan Wu
Graeme McDowell
Nick Watney
Luke Donald
Richy Werenski
Seung-Yul Noh
Max McGreevy
Bill Haas
Ludvig Aberg
Chesson Hadley
Camilo Villegas
Aaron Baddeley
Sung Kang
Martin Trainer
Kyle Stanley
Guido Migliozzi
Henrik Norlander
Henrik Stenson
Jim Herman
William McGirt
Jonas Blixt
Bronson Burgoon
Austin Cook
Kelly Kraft
Curtis Thompson
Ben Kern
David Skinns
Logan McAllister
Seth Reeves
Dawie Van Der Walt
Michael Gligic
Shawn Stefani
Jake Kevorkian
Samuel Saunders
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Read past articles

More Golf Bets