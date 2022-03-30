Golf Tips: Best bets for Valero Texas Open - last stop before the Masters

Valero Texas Open: Patton the pick for Masters prep week



With just one week to go before the US Masters, the PGA Tour remains in Texas for the Valero Texas Open. Read Steve Rawlings' comprehensive preview ahead of Thursday's start...

Steve says: "Form at the Sony Open, the Puerto Rico Open and the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba is well worth considering.

"The last two winners, Spieth and Conners, have both finished third in the Sony Open, the 2015 winner here, Jimmy Walker, has twice won the event and the 2011 winner, Brendan Steele, has traded at odds-on in two of the last three renewals of the Sony. A number of other players have performed well at both here and Waialae Country Club - home of the Sony - and that looks like a great angle in.

"No player has yet won this event and the Puerto Rico Open but I've noted in the past that several players with solid records in Puerto Rico have fared well here and that makes sense. Both venues are wind-affected and both have produced more than their fair share of experienced winners but the best angle in is to look at form at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba in Mexico...

"It's seven years since Chris Kirk won the last of his four PGA Tour titles but if the 36-year-old is to notch a fifth it could well be this week.

"Kirk missed the cut last time out at the Players Championship, but he was in red-hot form before that, finishing seventh at the Honda Classic and fifth in the Arnold Palmer where he putted very nicely in both. Kirk has course form figures reading a respectable 48-8-13-MC-8-MC-6 and I thought he was simply too big at 50.049/1."

Valero Texas Open Each-Way Tips: Steele can snare San Antonio win

Dave Tindall has three each-way tips for the action at TPC San Antonio starting with a previous winner of the tournament...

Dave says: "The planets could just be aligning for back-to-form Brendan Steele.

The Californian won the first edition here in 2011, finished fourth when defending and added eighth and 13th in 2015 and 2016. In the latter he was the 18 and 36-hole leader and second with a round to play.

"What's surprising is that it appears he hasn't really done anything since, despite making every cut. A closer look, though, shows he was 16th with a round to go in 2019 after a Saturday 67. A poor final round dropped him to 42nd.

"The overall picture is pretty clear though: Steele is a huge fan of TPC San Antonio, a big old par 72 with desert visuals."

Find Me a 100 Winner: Hopes high for Hickock

Steve is out to land a long odds winner at the Valero Texas Open and he's found four to back including won at a gigantic 499/1...

Steve says: "I'm not for one second going to suggest it's going to be easy for Ben Martin to lift himself after his emotional defeat in the Corales on Sunday but at odds in excess of 500.0499/1 I'm happy to pay my money and take my chance.

"Martin led after rounds one, two and three in the Dominican Republic before getting caught late on by Chard Ramey, who birdied four holes in-a-row on the back-nine. Martin then missed a six-foot birdie putt on the 18th to force a playoff.

"It's going to take a monumental effort for Martin to pick himself up and contend again here but he has a top-10 at the course in the TPC San Antonio Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020. He putted really nicely last week with only the winner and Kevin Chappell ranking higher than him for Putting Average."

Valero Texas Open First-Round Leader Tips: Take a chance on Chappell

Who looks primed to take the initiative in Thursday? Dave has three picks to be First-Round leader at TPC San Antonio.

Dave says: "Kevin Chappell is a big fan of TPC San Antonio having claimed his one and only PGA Tour win there in 2017. It followed a second place on debut in 2011 and a fourth in 2016.

"He's had a tough time of it in recent years but there are still some flashes and last time out he made the top 15 at the Corales Puntacana after closing with a 66.

"Chappell actually ranked first for Putting Average at Corales which is far from the norm and I'll hope he carries the momentum into round one on Thursday.

"Earlier this season, Chappell opened with a 63 at the Sony Open while you only have to go back 20 starts to find his last first-round lead on the PGA Tour."

Valero Texas Open Each-Way Tips: Steele can snare San Antonio win

Andy Swales provides the key course info, assesses the players' form and picks five to watch in Texas this week...

Andy says: "TPC San Antonio is laid out just over 1,000 feet above sea level, with water coming into play on only two holes, which is rare for such a modern course.

"As the majority of fairways are tree-lined and tight, solid ball striking from the tee is a pre-requisite for scoring low. Greens are undulating and bunkers are large on what is a traditional parkland course.

"Those arriving from Austin, home of last week's Dell Match Play event, will have travelled around 75 miles to get here and that is one of the shorter journeys between tournaments...

"Charley Hoffman is not in great form but has a remarkable San Antonio history - five-times a podium finisher, including victory in 2016."