How To Bet on Golf

Steve Rawlings Golf Previews

Golf Each-Way Tips

Long Odds Golf Tips

PGA Tour Golf Tips

Each-Way Calculator

Find Me a 100 Winner: Hopes high for Hickock

Golfer Kramer Hickok
Kramer Hickok in action last week

With just one week to go before the US Masters, the PGA Tour remains in Texas for an event where outsiders have prospered so our man's picked out four...

"Hickock turns 30 in two weeks’ time and the Valero Texas Open Trophy would make for a nice gift to himself."

2 pts Kramer Hickok @ 180.0179/1
Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

The pre-event favourite, Jordan Spieth, won last year's edition of the Valero Texas Open but it's been a good event for outsiders since the tournament moved to TPC San Antonio in 2010.

Adam Scott was quite well fancied on the first occasion we played the Greg Norman-designed Oaks Course but the next four winners all went off at a triple-figure price and so too did the 2018 and 2019 winners, Andrew Landry and Corey Conners.

As highlighted in the preview, Texans have a great record in the event (11 of the last 24 editions have been one by a Texan), form at three events in particular tends to correlate nicely - the Sony Open, the Puerto Rico Open and the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba - and the majority of the winners have a really good week with the putter.

The first of my four picks, Kramer Hickok, doesn't tick the correlating courses box emphatically but he's a Texan in sneakily decent form and he's putting well.

Hopes high for Hickock

In two previous visits, Kramer Hickok is yet to make the weekend in the Valero Texas Open but that doesn't unduly put me off as he's only just started to feel comfortable playing in his home state, having finished 14th in the Charles Schwab Challenge last May and fourth in the Houston Open in November in his last two Texan starts. He missed his first four cuts in Texas and eight of his first 11 so that's quite a turnaround.

Hickok's current form figures, reading 42-33-13, are improving and they're also a little misleading. He sat third after the opening round of the Players before finishing 42nd and he started brightly at the Valspar Championship whereas his 13th in the Corales Puntacana last week came after a slow start saw him sitting 60th after round one.

Having lost a marathon playoff to Harris English at the Travelers Championship last June and having contended all the way at the Houston Open in November, Hickok has shown he's capable of winning on the PGA Tour and why not now, with a significant birthday just weeks away?

Hickock turns 30 in two weeks' time and the Valero Texas Open Trophy would make for a nice gift to himself.

Hickock ranked 22nd for Putting Average in the Dominican Republic last week and he ranked number one for Strokes Gained Putting at the Valspar.

2 pts Kramer Hickok @ 180.0179/1
Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Streaky Lee to contend again in home state

With form in all three of the correlating events mentioned, as well as top-seven finish here in 2019, Korean-born, Texas-based, New Zealander Danny Lee was impossible to ignore.

The erratic 31-year-old hasn't fulfilled his incredible potential and he's yet to add to his tally of one PGA Tour win (the 2015 Greenbrier Classic) but he's a winner in the state of Texas on the Korn Ferry Tour and he's been showing signs of life of late.

Danny Lee (720).jpg

Lee arguably should have won the Bermuda Championship (second) before finishing seventh in the aforementioned World Wide Championship a week later back in November. He sat fifth, just one off the lead, last time out after the opening round of the Valspar Championship, where he eventually finished 48th after losing his way in round two.

A streaky player, Lee can often get very hot with the putter and if that happens again this week, he could easily contend again at a venue that suits him well.

Back 1 u Danny Lee @ 300.0299/1
Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Can Martin claim immediate redemption?

We saw two examples of redemption last week. Scottie Scheffler won the WGC Dell Matchplay one year after losing the final and Ewen Ferguson swooped late to claim the Qatar Masters less than a month after throwing away the Kenya Open - an event he led by four with a round to go. Can Ben Martin do something similar this week in Texas?

I'm not for one second going to suggest it's going to be easy for Martin to lift himself after his emotional defeat in the Corales on Sunday but at odds in excess of 500.0499/1 I'm happy to pay my money and take my chance.

Martin led after rounds one, two and three in the Dominican Republic before getting caught late on by Chard Ramey, who birdied four holes in-a-row on the back-nine.

Martin then missed a six-foot birdie putt on the 18th to force a playoff and he was emotional to say the least afterwards.


It's going to take a monumental effort for Martin to pick himself up and contend again here but he has a top-10 at the course in the TPC San Antonio Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020. He putted really nicely last week with only the winner and Kevin Chappell ranking higher than him for Putting Average.

Back 1 u Ben Martin @ 520.0519/1
Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Underrated Trainer far too big again

Yet again I've managed to get 1000.0 on the 2019 Puerto Rico Open winner, Martin Trainer, even though he finished seventh in the Corales last week.

Trainer has played here twice previously, finishing 66th and 44th, and the last time he played in Texas, he led the Houston Open at halfway before finishing fifth.

Often a very good putter (ranked ninth week), he's most certainly being overlooked again and the 500/1 available with eight places available with the Sportsbook is just too big.

Back 0.5 u Martin Trainer @ 1000.0
Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1
Back 0.5 u each-way Martin Trainer @ 500/1 (Sportsbook)

I'm sticking with just the four for the column but I've also backed the 2017 winner, Kevin Chappell, who topped the putting stats last week in the Corales.

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter

Recommended Bets

2 pts Kramer Hickok @ 180.0179/1
Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1
Back 1 u Danny Lee @ 300.0299/1
Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1
Back 1 u Ben Martin @ 520.0519/1
Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1
Back 0.5 u Martin Trainer @ 1000.0
Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1
Back 0.5 u each-way Martin Trainer @ 500/1 (Sportsbook)

STEVE'S 2022 FIND ME A 100 WINNER P/L

Staked: 58.5 units
Returned: 30 units
P/L: -28.5 units

Enjoy No Cash Out Suspensions on Golf Bets

Cash out when you want with no suspensions on your outright and each way golf bets on the Betfair Sportsbook. T&Cs apply.

Valero Texas Open 2022: Valero Texas Open 2022 (Winner)

Show Hide

Thursday 31 March, 1.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Rory McIlroy
Jordan Spieth
Corey Conners
Hideki Matsuyama
Abraham Ancer
Bryson Dechambeau
Gary Woodland
Chris Kirk
Tony Finau
Si Woo Kim
Maverick McNealy
Adam Hadwin
Jason Day
Keegan Bradley
Patton Kizzire
Kevin Streelman
Brendan Steele
Jhonattan Vegas
Luke List
Davis Riley
Mito Pereira
Doug Ghim
Sahith Theegala
Charley Hoffman
Rickie Fowler
K.H. Lee
Dylan Frittelli
Denny Mccarthy
Matthew NeSmith
Russell Knox
Troy Merritt
Lanto Griffin
Rasmus Hojgaard
Ryan Palmer
Matt Jones
Martin Laird
Scott Stallings
Alex Smalley
Matt Kuchar
Anirban Lahiri
Charles Howell III
Richard Bland
Ian Poulter
David Lipsky
Kramer Hickok
Robert MacIntyre
Taylor Moore
Nick Taylor
Pat Perez
J.J. Spaun
Min Woo Lee
Lucas Glover
Branden Grace
Beau Hossler
Chad Ramey
Austin Smotherman
Greyson Sigg
Danny Lee
C.T. Pan
Matthias Schwab
Adam Svensson
Wyndham Clark
Cameron Champ
Garrick Higgo
Harry Higgs
Vince Whaley
Peter Uihlein
Kevin Chappell
Sam Ryder
Andrew Putnam
Joseph Bramlett
Lee Hodges
Takumi Kanaya
Lee Westwood
Adam Long
Doc Redman
Hayden Buckley
Hudson Swafford
Nate Lashley
Brian Stuard
Patrick Rodgers
J.T. Poston
Matt Wallace
Aaron Rai
Tyler Duncan
Adam Schenk
Kevin Tway
Hank Lebioda
Robert Streb
Zach Johnson
Andrew Landry
Brendon Todd
Nick Hardy
Stephan Jaeger
Roger Sloan
Trey Mullinax
Jimmy Walker
Ben Martin
Andrew Novak
Peter Malnati
Brandon Hagy
Chez Reavie
Brandt Snedeker
Graeme McDowell
Ben Kohles
John Huh
Paul Barjon
Ryan Brehm
Luke Donald
Nick Watney
Justin Lower
Seung-Yul Noh
Brice Garnett
James Hahn
Sung Kang
Ludvig Aberg
Aaron Baddeley
Richy Werenski
Martin Trainer
Bill Haas
Dylan Wu
Henrik Stenson
Henrik Norlander
Kyle Stanley
Max McGreevy
Guido Migliozzi
Camilo Villegas
Jim Herman
William McGirt
Jonas Blixt
Chesson Hadley
Bronson Burgoon
Austin Cook
Kelly Kraft
Curtis Thompson
Ben Kern
David Skinns
Logan McAllister
Seth Reeves
Dawie Van Der Walt
Michael Gligic
Shawn Stefani
Jake Kevorkian
Samuel Saunders
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Golf Bets