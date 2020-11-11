The Masters on Betfair: Biggest bets and most popular players on the Exchange

Bryson Dechambeau has dominated media debate in the build-up to the Masters and he dominates the betting on the eve of the tournament.

As of 8am this morning, of the £6,000,000 already bet on the Betfair Exchange, nearly one fifth has gone through the 9.0 8/1 tournament favourite with more than £820,000 backed and layed on the US Open champion so far.

Only three other players have breached the £500,000 mark - Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Here are the leading 10 players by volume.

Top 10 by Volume

Bryson Dechambeau - £827,066

Dustin Johnson - £649,541

Rory McIlroy - £539,056

Jon Rahm - £501,010

Justin Thomas - £411,777

Xander Schauffele - £309,021

Brooks Koepka - £308,822

Hideki Matsuyama - £196,582

Patrick Cantlay - £173,690

Tony Finau - £149,339



Dechambeau has also racked up the most amount of bets with 11,058 wagers placed. Again, it is only Rory who comes close to challenging the US golfer in the market with 10,712 bets placed on the Ulsterman breaking his Augusta duck.

While neither former champions Tiger Woods or Jordan Spieth have seen huge sums bet - they do not make the top 10 in terms of volumes matched - they have seen lots of action, for small stakes. Woods and Spieth sit at eighth and ninth in the most bet tables.

Top 10 by No. of Bets

Bryson Dechambeau - 11,058

Rory McIlroy - 10,712

Brooks Koepka - 9,422

Dustin Johnson - 8,787

Jon Rahm - 8,701

Justin Thomas - 7,918

Xander Schauffele - 7,458

Tiger Woods - 6,875

Jordan Spieth - 6,657

Tyrrell Hatton - 6,504



In previous years it would have been unthinkable for either Woods or Spieth to go off at the chunky odds available this time around. Tiger, a five-time winner at Augusta and the reigning champion, will start around 60.059/1 having been backed as low as 9.89/1 and as high as 75.074/1.

Spieth, champion in 2015 and runner-up in the years before and after, will likely be three figure odds by the time of tee-off on Thursday. The three-time Major winner is 95.094/1 now but has been out to 120.0119/1 and as short as 14.5.

But while taking the short odds on those two may look silly now, it can work the other way too. Dechambeau has been as big as 85.084/1 in the betting. Kudos to the visionaries who took those big odds.

Bryson is also the subject of the second-biggest bet of the tournament so far, a £22,860 wager placed yesterday at odds of 10.09/1. The biggest punt in the market has been on Dustin Johnson - a £30,020 bet placed on Monday at odds of 11.010/1. There have been four other bets of more than £20,000 and three have been on DJ. The one other was on Jon Rahm.

Five Biggest Bets by Player

Dustin Johnson - £30,020 @ 11.010/1

Bryson Dechambeau - £22,860 @ 10.09/1

Jon Rahm - £20,277 @ 11.5

Justin Thomas - £19,170 @ 13.5

Rory McIlroy - £15,607 @ 15.014/1



