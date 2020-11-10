US Masters: How to bet in-play on the Augusta National action

When the final three-ball of Francesco Molinari, Tiger Woods and Tony Finau came to the 12th hole of last year's US Masters, the Italian was in the box seat.

Molinari led the way at -13, with Woods two behind on -11. It was a further shot back to Finau, who stood on -10 alongside Bubba Watson, Jason Day, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

Tiger had been 7.06/1 moments earlier but in the group ahead two more challengers, Brooks Koepka and Ian Poulter, had both dumped their shots in the water.

As Molinari went to pull the trigger on that short 158-yard par-3 12th, he was the clear 1.715/7 favourite, with Woods 4.84/1, Schauffele 1312/1, Finau 18.50 and Koepka 3231/1 after his double bogey.

And then, more carnage. Molinari had made a birdie-2 at 12 in round three but, under fierce pressure, his tee-shot thudded into the bank and dropped back into Rae's Creek in front of the green.

A serene-looking Woods found the heart of the green before Finau also came a cropper to make it four players from the final two three-balls to find the wet stuff.

"What are they misjudging, Frank?," a perplexed Nick Faldo asked co-commentator Frank Nobilo. Referencing the lack of wind, Faldo added: "Nothing is moving at the flag or the water."

What was moving was the Betfair Exchange market:

Molinari 1.715/7 to 3.45

Woods 4.84/1 to 2.9215/8

Schauffele 1312/1 to 6.86/1

Koepka 3231/1 to 17.5.

The 12th looks innocuous on the card in terms of yardage but, once more, it had changed the course of the Green Jacket. It most definitely deserves a place in the following list.

To get even more specific, I've also listed certain players to back or lay based on their scores over the last five years on the mentioned holes.

Four key sections of Augusta National for in-play betting

No. 1 - Tea Olive (Par 4, 445 yards)

No. 2 - Pink Dogwood (Par 5, 575 yards)

A tough par four opener followed by an obvious birdie chance of a par 5. Miss the fairway at 1 and a bogey looms. A longer course may mean going for the green in two at No. 2 is removed. Backers want par-birdie for -1; layers are looking for bogey-par and +1.

Lay: Danny Willett at start of round. The 2016 Masters winner averages 4.79 at No.1.

Back: Rickie Fowler ahead of 2nd tee-shot. He averages 4.44 at No.2.

No. 4 - Flowering Crab Apple (Par 3, 240 yards)

No. 5 - Magnolia (Par 4, 495 yards)

The long par-3 4th played as the fifth hardest hole last year while, due in part to the addition of 40 yards, the little-viewed 5th was the hardest. A pair of pars here and you're gaining ground on the field. It means there are good grounds to lay before the tee-shot at 4 is struck.

Back: Lee Westwood ahead of tee-shot at 4. Despite being a fraction over par, the Englishman's average of 3.03 is the best in the field for those who have played five Masters.

Lay: The fifth is another hole where Danny Willett struggles (average 4.43).

No. 11 - White Dogwood (Par 4, 505 yards)

No. 12 - Golden Bell (Par 3, 155 yards)

No. 13 - Azalea (Par 5, 510 yards)

Welcome to Amen Corner! The 11th ranks as the hardest hole historically and it was T2 last year. And then, of course, there's the 12th which proved a graveyard for many of the leading contenders last year and also, famously, for Jordan Spieth in 2016 when he dumped two balls in the water, took seven and went from one in front to three behind. Then comes a golden chance for birdie at the short par-5 13th, the easiest hole once more in 2019. Backers are looking for par-par-birdie/eagle. Layers have decent grounds to expect bogeys at 11 and 12 before reassessing their position.

Back: Billy Horschel likes the tee-shot at 12. His average of 2.88 is the best in the field for those with five Masters under their belts. Back him coming off the 11th green and hope for birdies at 12 and 13.

Back: Phil Mickelson (4.25) and Bubba Watson (4.26) love the par-5 13th hole. Back The two lefties before they launch one around the corner at 13. Jordan Spieth (4.33) also thrives here.

Hole No. 15 - Firethorn (Par 5, 530 yards)

Hole No. 16 - Redbud (Par 3, 170 yards)

Another fascinating late stretch. On the final day, this is an opportunity to start or continue a Green Jacket charge. The 15th (second easiest last year) can be reached in two and the Sunday pin position on 16 (down in a bowl) encourages an easy birdie or even a hole-in-one. But water is in play on 15 and leave your ball up on the top part of the green at 16 (as Patrick Cantlay did last year when in contention) and bogey-bogey isn't out of the question.

Lay: Most will look for birdie at 15 but Marc Leishman averages over par here (5.14).

Back: Euro duo Graeme McDowell (2.75) and Danny Willett (2.79) are fans of the tee shot at 16, the hole suiting a draw.

