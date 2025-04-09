Listen to Golf...Only Bettor Masters Preview: Will 2025 be Rory's year at Augusta?

Listen to Betfair's Golf...Only Bettor Masters preview

Will this be Rory's year to complete his career grand slam?

Listen to Betfair's Golf...Only Bettor Masters preview podcast for the best betting insight ahead of Thursday's start at Augusta.

Sky Sports' Sarah Stirk is joined by Ben Coley and Betting.Betfair golf tipster Dave Tindall to preview the first Major tournament of 2025.

After two wins on the PGA Tour alread this year, is Rory McIlroy ready to complete his career grand slam by winning the Masters this weekend?

He has gone close in the past but the title has so far eluded him. Is his game right? Or would McIlroy actually prefer to go in with lower expectations?

The podcast team discuss the Northern Irishman's chances at the top of the programme before moving on to discuss the other burning topics.

Can Scottie Scheffler defy what Dave calls "the abysmal record of defending champions" at Augusta? The American is the favourite on Betfair but has not been at his best so far this year.

Scheffler and McIlroy are the big two in the Betfair Masters outright winner market but who else should punters be keeping an eye on?

Form is everything at the Master and winning at Augusta does not come out of the blue, so find out who our experts believe is well-position to challenge for the famous green jacket.

