Byeong Hun An shows the way in Scotland

Rory the early 4/1 4.80 favourite

Harrington backed after round one

20:55 - July 13, 2023

With fantastic current form figures reading 7-7-9-2-7, Rory McIlroy began the week with only the world number one, Scottie Scheffler, ahead of him in the Scottish Open market but after a solid six-under-par opening round, Rory now heads the market - trading at just 4/14.80 on the exchange - despite trailing the early pacesetter, Byeong Hun An, by three.

An's putting has been so bad in the past that Sam Harrop claimed in this little ditty that he putts 'like he has glass eyes' but with a new long putter in play for the first time, the pre-event 230.0229/1 putted superbly today - ranking third for both Strokes Gained Putting and Putting Average.



Here's my latest golf song - with credit, of course, to the Beatles.



I think we all know @ByeongHunAn is one of the good guys. So if you happen to see this, Ben, please know that it comes from a place of love!



RTs & YouTube subscribes (https://t.co/gumjIjqmhy) appreciated pic.twitter.com/rikpiMAEE9 ? Sam Harrop (@sam_golf) July 6, 2020

An is such a good sport that he responded to Sam's song in just the way you'd expect and the majority of golf fans will be cheering him over the next three days.



I had to do this for you @sam_golf pic.twitter.com/brLtCjjd3v ? Byeong Hun An (@ByeongHunAn) July 7, 2020

An's nine-under-par 61 equalled the course record set by Cameron Tringale 12 months ago and the 31-year-old Korean will be hoping he can better Tringale's performance. The American followed the opening 61 with rounds of 72, 74 and 70 to finish sixth.

An is highly unlikely to repeat today's heroics on the greens and the stats are against him too. The last first round leader to go on to win the Scottish Open was Johan Edfors at Loch Lomond all the way back in 2006.



Rory is the man to beat but given he was five-under-par through seven holes this morning and that he's already been matched at a low of 4.1, he could, and perhaps should, be closer to the lead.

The weather forecast has altered a number of times over the last couple of days, but if the latest predictions are to be believed, it looks highly likely that Rory and An will see the worst of the weather tomorrow afternoon and that's good news for the original favourite, Scottie Scheffler, who trails An by seven after a two-under-par 68 this afternoon.

With an early start, the world number one has a chance to make hay tomorrow before the wind picks up, but his putting woes are continuing, and he makes no appeal at all at less than 12/113.00.

After the first round, Scheffler ranks 134th for Strokes Gained Putting and his usually immaculate tee-to-green game wasn't at its scintillating best today either.

One man who did play brilliantly form tee-to-green today is Padraig Harrington and I was happy to chance him modestly at 120.0119/1.

As highlighted in the In-Play Tactics section of the preview, an early start can be overcome here so he's certainly not out of it in a tie for 16th on -3 and he tees off in the morning at 7:15.

The Barbasol Championship is well underway and live on Sky at nine and I'll take a little look at that one tomorrow.

Scottish Open Pre-Event Selection:

Patrick Cantlay @ 19.018/1

Matt Fitzpatrick @ 34.033/1

In-Play Pick:

Padraig Harrington @ 120.0119/1

Barbasol Championship Pre-Event Selection:

Peter Kuest @ 30.029/1 (added after preview published)

Josh Teater@ 80.079/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

2 u Kurt Kitayama @ 160.0159/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

2 u Nicolai Hojgaard @ 180.0179/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

1.0 u Ewen Ferguson @ 380.0379/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

2.0 u Andy Sullivan @ 150.0149/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

