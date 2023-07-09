</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Scottish Open: Hot putting the key to success
Steven Rawlings
08 July 2023
5 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/scottish-open-2023-betting-preview-hot-putting-the-key-to-success-080723-167.html", "datePublished": "2023-07-08T21:47:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-07-09T14:59:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Steve 'The Punter' Rawlings previews the Scottish Open - the final event before the Open Championship - and tells you everything you need to know ahead of Thursday's start in Berwick... Keep a close eye on the Open market Outsiders fare well at the Renaissance Read my Barbasol Championship preview here Tournament History The first two editions of the Scottish Open were in 1935 and 1936 but the third wasn't until 1972 and two years later the tournament disappeared again. It's been an ever-present on the DP World Tour since 1986, though, and in addition to being the second of three Rolex Series events, the Scottish Open is now co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour. The new link up has seen the field strength increase significantly. The world number two Jon Rahm, and LIV Tour players Cam Smith and Brooks Koepka, are the only players in the top-12 of the Official World Rankings not in the field this week. The Scottish Open has preceded the Open Championship for many years and since 2011 it's been staged on a traditional links set-up to allow players to acclimatise to links golf prior to the Open. Venue The Renaissance Club, Dirleton, North Berwick Course Details Par 70, 7,237 yards Stroke Average in 2022 - 71.73 yards Situated next door to Muirfield and just two miles from the 2018 venue, Gullane, the Tom Doak designed Renaissance Club is hosting the Scottish Open for a fifth year in-a-row. Having only opened in 2008, changes were made to the course just five years later when a land swap with the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers enabled three new holes to be constructed. That connected the course to the coastline and the par four 13th hole (the fourth hole in 2018), along the edge of the cliffs and high above the Firth of Forth, is spectacular. The Club's website states: "Very little earth was moved in the construction of the course. The design embraced the original dunes landscape, typical of true links golf. Tom Doak and his team incorporated these contours into the course while leaving certain significant trees to enhance the beauty and challenges of play. The course has a truly distinctive style; windswept and open dunes land with trees coming into play on a truly coastal links course in Scotland." The Renaissance Club was the venue for the 54-hole Scottish Senior Open in 2017, won by Paul Broadhurst in 13-under-par, and it first staged this event in 2019 when Bernd Wiesberger eventually saw off Benjamin Herbert after a protracted playoff. Both men reached 22-under-par but in cooler, windier conditions, and following a lengthening of the course by around 200 yards after the 2019 edition, the 2020 playoff protagonists reached only 11-under-par. Prior to 2020 renewal, the fairways were narrowed in places and there was a change to the layout with holes 1-7 being played as holes 10-16. The seventh hole was a 561-yard par five up until last year but for the second year in-a-row, it plays as a par four measuring 505 yards. Challenging conditions and the change to the seventh hole resulted in Xander Schauffele winning in just seven-under-par 12 months ago so we have quite a wide range of winning scores in just four years. Weather Forecast TV Coverage Live on Sky Sports all four days, starting at 08:00 on Thursday Last Eight Winners with Exchange Prices 2022 - Xander Schauffele -7 [21.0] 2021 - Min Woo Lee -18 [330.0] (playoff) 2020 - Aaron Rai -11 [110.0] (playoff) 2019 - Bernd Wiesberger -22 [46.0] (playoff) 2018 - Brandon Stone -20 [1000.0] 2017 - Rafa Cabrera-Bello -13 [65.0] (playoff) 2016 - Alex Noren -14 [55.0] 2015 - Rickie Fowler -12 [24.0] What Will it Take to Win the Scottish Open? As always, previous links form is a huge plus, so the usual rules apply: look at form at this event over the last 11 years, the 2009, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019 editions of the Irish Open, the 2019 British Masters from Hillside Links, the Open Championship, and the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship for clues. Links golf is unique and those events have all been staged on links courses. Stats-wise, putting has been key. Both the playoff protagonists in 2019 putted well, ranking third and fifth for Putting Average. The 2019 winner, Rai, only ranked 29th for Putting Average, but he was the only player in the top-five to rank outside the top-20 for PA. The 2021 winner Min Woo Lee, ranked third for PA and Matt Fitzpatrick, who was beaten in the playoff, ranked first for Strokes Gained Putting. Last year's winner, Schauffele, ranked sixth for PA. Is There an Identikit Winner? The last Scotsman to win was Colin Montgomerie in 1999. We've seen winners from all corners of the globe since. Wiesberger was the first Austrian to take the title in 2019 and winners have represented as many as 13 different nationalities this century. With as many as four separate winners (Ernie Els (twice), Retief Goosen, Tim Clark and Brandon Stone) the South Africans have fared the best this century. But three of the last 10 winners have been from the United States and, now that the tournament is co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour, we're highly likely to see more American winners. The English have the next-best record. They've won three of the last 12 renewals and the first three in 2020 (Aaron Rai, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert Rock) were all English. Keep an eye on the Open Championship market Given that eight of the last 12 Open winners have warmed up for the tournament in this event, anyone who plays well here will shorten up dramatically for next week's major. So if you fancy someone at Hoylake who's playing here this week, make sure you're keeping an eye on how they're doing because their price will collapse in the Open Championship market if they perform well. The 2016 Open winner, Henrik Stenson, was matched at [40.0] to win the Open while this event was in progress, and he went off at around [25.0]. The runner-up to Stenson, Phil Mickelson, was matched at [60.0] during the Scottish Open, before going off at [40.0] at Royal Troon, and those two had history... In 2013, Mickelson was matched at [38.0] to win the Open before the Scottish Open started but he was down to [22.0] after winning this event. Stenson, who stumbled late on in that renewal, saw his odds cut from [70.0] to [50.0] during this event before going on to finish runner-up to Lefty at Muirfield. Rickie Fowler halved in price for the Open Championship when he won the Scottish eight years ago. Shane Lowry didn't play in this event four years ago but he did warm up for the Open by playing on a links track, finishing tied for 62nd in the Irish Open at Lahinch two weeks before his victory at Portrush. Collin Morikawa won the Open Championship at Royal St Georges after finishing 71st here and last year's Open champ, Cameron Smith, found his groove in this event 12 months ago when finishing tied for 10th. He had this to say after his victory at St Andrews: "I started to feel really good with where my game was at last weekend at the Scottish Open, I had a really, really solid weekend." Was playing here the difference last year? Rory McIlroy, who didn't play in this event, traded at odds-on before a lacklustre Sunday at the Home of Golf saw him slump to third, and it's interesting to see he's in the field this time, despite having only ordinary event form figures. A great event for outsiders Having won the JP MacManus Pro-Am on the Tuesday, Schauffele was a well-backed [20/1] shot 12 months ago. Rolex Series events tend to go to high-class, well-fancied players but this tournament is something of an anomaly and it's been a super event for outsiders of late with three of the last five winners going off at a triple-figure price. Winner's Position and Exchange Price pre-R4 2022 - Xander Schauffele led by two strokes [2.14] 2021 - Min Woo Lee T5 - trailing by three [60.0] 2020 - Aaron Rai T10 - trailing by five [95.0] 2019 - Bernd Wiesberger led by two strokes [1.99] 2018 - Brandon Stone T11 - trailing by three [150.0] 2017 - Rafa Cabrera-Bello - trailing by four [34.0] 2016 - Alex Noren led by two strokes [2.92] 2015 - Rickie Fowler - trailing by three [5.4] In-Play Tactics Being up with the pace is often the place to be at links venues. Unless there's significant rain, the courses tend to get faster and firmer as the week goes on but that hasn't always been the case in this event. We've seen four of the last six winners come from off the pace and it should really have been five from six. Although he led with a round to go, last year's winner Schauffele started slowly. Schauffele led by two after 54 holes and, after birdies at the first two holes, he was matched in-running at just [1.35]. But he's not the most reliable in-contention and after he'd dropped shots at six, seven and nine he drifted back to [3.0]. He did regroup and eventually win by a stroke, but he sat 11 off the lead and tied for 69th after round one so he can't be described as an up with the pace winner. He made his big move on Friday, shooting 65 to move up into a tied for fourth at halfway. Although only three off the lead with a round to go, Lee was a juicy [60.0] chance two years ago, having been matched at [1000.0] in-running earlier in the week, and that was close to the lead compared to others. Rai trailed by eight after shooting 70 on day one, he was matched for a few pounds at [1000.0] in-running on Saturday, and he still trailed by five with a round to go. Trading at around [95.0] before round four, Aaron Rai hit [200.0] when he fell even further back with a bogey at the second hole but the dropped shot galvanised him into action and five birdies in his next six put him bang in-the-mix. He went on to win in extra time from the wrong side of the draw, one week after giving up a golden chance to win the Irish Open. Wiesberger trailed by four in a tie for 29th after round one in 2019 but he was tied for the lead at halfway after a 61 in round two. He was two clear with a round to go but it was very nearly a different story. Benjamin Hebert traded at a low of [1.02] in extra-time before losing the playoff to Wiesberger and he'd trailed by six at halfway and by seven through 54 holes. The two previous Scottish Open winners, Rafa Cabrera-Bello and Brandon Stone, had both been seven adrift at halfway. Rickie Fowler trailed by five strokes eight years ago at the midway point and both Phil Mickelson (2013) and Jeev Milkha Singh (2012) trailed by four through 36 holes so a fast start is far from imperative. I'll be back with a look at the market leaders and a summary of any pre-event selections.

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter It's been an ever-present on the DP World Tour since 1986, though, and in addition to being the second of three Rolex Series events, the Scottish Open is now co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour.</p><p>The new link up has seen the field strength increase significantly. The world number two Jon Rahm, and LIV Tour players Cam Smith and Brooks Koepka, are the only players in the top-12 of the Official World Rankings not in the field this week.</p><p>The Scottish Open has preceded the Open Championship for many years and since 2011 it's been staged on a traditional links set-up to allow players to acclimatise to links golf prior to the Open.</p><h2>Venue</h2><p></p><p>The Renaissance Club, Dirleton, North Berwick</p><h2>Course Details</h2><p></p><p>Par 70, 7,237 yards</p><p>Stroke Average in 2022 - 71.73 yards</p><p>Situated next door to Muirfield and just two miles from the 2018 venue, Gullane, the Tom Doak designed Renaissance Club is hosting the Scottish Open for a fifth year in-a-row.</p><p>Having only opened in 2008, changes were made to the course just five years later when a land swap with the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers enabled three new holes to be constructed. That connected the course to the coastline and the par four 13<sup>th</sup> hole (the fourth hole in 2018), along the edge of the cliffs and high above the Firth of Forth, is spectacular.</p><p><img alt="renaissance scottish open.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/renaissance%20scottish%20open.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="721" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>The Club's website states: "Very little earth was moved in the construction of the course. The design embraced the original dunes landscape, typical of true links golf. Tom Doak and his team incorporated these contours into the course while leaving certain significant trees to enhance the beauty and challenges of play. The course has a truly distinctive style; windswept and open dunes land with trees coming into play on a truly coastal links course in Scotland."</p><p>The Renaissance Club was the venue for the 54-hole Scottish Senior Open in 2017, won by Paul Broadhurst in 13-under-par, and it first staged this event in 2019 when Bernd Wiesberger eventually saw off Benjamin Herbert after a protracted playoff.</p><p>Both men reached 22-under-par but in cooler, windier conditions, and following a lengthening of the course by around 200 yards after the 2019 edition, the 2020 playoff protagonists reached only 11-under-par.</p><p>Prior to 2020 renewal, the fairways were narrowed in places and there was a change to the layout with holes 1-7 being played as holes 10-16.</p><p>The seventh hole was a 561-yard par five up until last year but for the second year in-a-row, it plays as a par four measuring 505 yards.</p><p>Challenging conditions and the change to the seventh hole resulted in Xander Schauffele winning in just seven-under-par 12 months ago so we have quite a wide range of winning scores in just four years.</p><hr><p><a href="https://www.windfinder.com/forecast/gullane"><strong>Weather Forecast</strong></a></p><hr><h2>TV Coverage</h2><p></p><p>Live on Sky Sports all four days, starting at 08:00 on Thursday</p><p></p><h2>Last Eight Winners with Exchange Prices</h2><p></p><ul> <li>2022 - Xander Schauffele -7 <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b></li> <li>2021 - Min Woo Lee -18 <b class="inline_odds" title="329/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">330.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">329/1</span></b> (playoff)</li> <li>2020 - Aaron Rai -11 <b class="inline_odds" title="109/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">110.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">109/1</span></b> (playoff)</li> <li>2019 - Bernd Wiesberger -22 <b class="inline_odds" title="45/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">46.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">45/1</span></b> (playoff)</li> <li>2018 - Brandon Stone -20 1000.0</li> <li>2017 - Rafa Cabrera-Bello -13 <b class="inline_odds" title="64/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">65.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">64/1</span></b> (playoff)</li> <li>2016 - Alex Noren -14 <b class="inline_odds" title="54/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">55.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">54/1</span></b></li> <li>2015 - Rickie Fowler -12 <b class="inline_odds" title="23/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">24.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">23/1</span></b></li> </ul><h2>What Will it Take to Win the Scottish Open?</h2><p></p><p>As always, previous links form is a huge plus, so the usual rules apply: look at form at this event over the last 11 years, the 2009, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019 editions of the Irish Open, the 2019 British Masters from Hillside Links, the Open Championship, and the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship for clues.</p><p>Links golf is unique and those events have all been staged on links courses.</p><p>Stats-wise, putting has been key. Both the playoff protagonists in 2019 putted well, ranking third and fifth for Putting Average. The 2019 winner, Rai, only ranked 29<sup>th</sup> for Putting Average, but he was the only player in the top-five to rank outside the top-20 for PA.</p><p>The 2021 winner Min Woo Lee, ranked third for PA and Matt Fitzpatrick, who was beaten in the playoff, ranked first for Strokes Gained Putting. Last year's winner, Schauffele, ranked sixth for PA.</p><h2>Is There an Identikit Winner?</h2><p></p><p>The last Scotsman to win was Colin Montgomerie in 1999. We've seen winners from all corners of the globe since. Wiesberger was the first Austrian to take the title in 2019 and winners have represented as many as 13 different nationalities this century.</p><p>With as many as four separate winners (Ernie Els (twice), Retief Goosen, Tim Clark and Brandon Stone) the South Africans have fared the best this century. But three of the last 10 winners have been from the United States and, now that the tournament is co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour, we're highly likely to see more American winners.</p><p>The English have the next-best record. They've won three of the last 12 renewals and the first three in 2020 (Aaron Rai, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert Rock) were all English.</p><h2>Keep an eye on the Open Championship market</h2><p></p><p>Given that eight of the last 12 Open winners have warmed up for the tournament in this event, anyone who plays well here will shorten up dramatically for next week's major. So if you fancy someone at Hoylake who's playing here this week, make sure you're keeping an eye on how they're doing because their price will collapse in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.202735204">Open Championship market</a> if they perform well.</p><p>The 2016 Open winner, Henrik Stenson, was matched at <b class="inline_odds" title="39/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">40.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">39/1</span></b> to win the Open while this event was in progress, and he went off at around <b class="inline_odds" title="24/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">25.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">24/1</span></b>. The runner-up to Stenson, Phil Mickelson, was matched at <b class="inline_odds" title="59/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">60.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">59/1</span></b> during the Scottish Open, before going off at <b class="inline_odds" title="39/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">40.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">39/1</span></b> at Royal Troon, and those two had history...</p><p>In 2013, Mickelson was matched at <b class="inline_odds" title="37/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">38.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">37/1</span></b> to win the Open before the Scottish Open started but he was down to <b class="inline_odds" title="21/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">22.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">21/1</span></b> after winning this event. Stenson, who stumbled late on in that renewal, saw his odds cut from <b class="inline_odds" title="69/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">70.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">69/1</span></b> to <b class="inline_odds" title="49/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">50.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">49/1</span></b> during this event before going on to finish runner-up to Lefty at Muirfield.</p><p>Rickie Fowler halved in price for the Open Championship when he won the Scottish eight years ago.</p><p>Shane Lowry didn't play in this event four years ago but he did warm up for the Open by playing on a links track, finishing tied for 62<sup>nd</sup> in the Irish Open at Lahinch two weeks before his victory at Portrush.</p><p>Collin Morikawa won the Open Championship at Royal St Georges after finishing 71<sup>st</sup> here and last year's Open champ, Cameron Smith, found his groove in this event 12 months ago when finishing tied for 10<sup>th</sup>. He had this to say after his victory at St Andrews:</p><p>"I started to feel really good with where my game was at last weekend at the Scottish Open, I had a really, really solid weekend."</p><p><img alt="Cameron Smith Open.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/cbddf3ae19a62e7fb89270ee8d9342655a414dd3.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Was playing here the difference last year? Rory McIlroy, who didn't play in this event, traded at odds-on before a lacklustre Sunday at the Home of Golf saw him slump to third, and it's interesting to see he's in the field this time, despite having only ordinary event form figures.</p><h2>A great event for outsiders</h2><p></p><p>Having won the JP MacManus Pro-Am on the Tuesday, Schauffele was a well-backed <b class="inline_odds" title="21.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">20/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">21.00</span></b> shot 12 months ago.</p><p>Rolex Series events tend to go to high-class, well-fancied players but this tournament is something of an anomaly and it's been a super event for outsiders of late with three of the last five winners going off at a triple-figure price.</p><h2>Winner's Position and Exchange Price pre-R4</h2><p></p><ul> <li>2022 - Xander Schauffele led by two strokes <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.14</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b></li> <li>2021 - Min Woo Lee T5 - trailing by three <b class="inline_odds" title="59/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">60.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">59/1</span></b></li> <li>2020 - Aaron Rai T10 - trailing by five <b class="inline_odds" title="94/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">95.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">94/1</span></b></li> <li>2019 - Bernd Wiesberger led by two strokes <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.99</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></li> <li>2018 - Brandon Stone T11 - trailing by three <b class="inline_odds" title="149/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">150.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">149/1</span></b></li> <li>2017 - Rafa Cabrera-Bello - trailing by four <b class="inline_odds" title="33/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">34.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">33/1</span></b></li> <li>2016 - Alex Noren led by two strokes <b class="inline_odds" title="15/8"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.92</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">15/8</span></b></li> <li>2015 - Rickie Fowler - trailing by three <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__main">5.4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b></li> </ul><h2>In-Play Tactics</h2><p></p><p>Being up with the pace is often the place to be at links venues. Unless there's significant rain, the courses tend to get faster and firmer as the week goes on but that hasn't always been the case in this event.</p><p>We've seen four of the last six winners come from off the pace and it should really have been five from six. Although he led with a round to go, last year's winner Schauffele started slowly.</p><p>Schauffele led by two after 54 holes and, after birdies at the first two holes, he was matched in-running at just <b class="inline_odds" title="1/3"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.35</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/3</span></b>. But he's not the most reliable in-contention and after he'd dropped shots at six, seven and nine he drifted back to <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b>.</p><p>He did regroup and eventually win by a stroke, but he sat 11 off the lead and tied for 69<sup>th</sup> after round one so he can't be described as an up with the pace winner. He made his big move on Friday, shooting 65 to move up into a tied for fourth at halfway.</p><p>Although only three off the lead with a round to go, Lee was a juicy <b class="inline_odds" title="59/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">60.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">59/1</span></b> chance two years ago, having been matched at 1000.0 in-running earlier in the week, and that was close to the lead compared to others.</p><p>Rai trailed by eight after shooting 70 on day one, he was matched for a few pounds at 1000.0 in-running on Saturday, and he still trailed by five with a round to go.</p><p>Trading at around <b class="inline_odds" title="94/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">95.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">94/1</span></b> before round four, Aaron Rai hit <b class="inline_odds" title="199/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">200.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">199/1</span></b> when he fell even further back with a bogey at the second hole but the dropped shot galvanised him into action and five birdies in his next six put him bang in-the-mix. He went on to win in extra time from the wrong side of the draw, one week after giving up a golden chance to win the Irish Open.</p><p>Wiesberger trailed by four in a tie for 29<sup>th</sup> after round one in 2019 but he was tied for the lead at halfway after a 61 in round two. He was two clear with a round to go but it was very nearly a different story.</p><p>Benjamin Hebert traded at a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="1/50"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.02</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/50</span></b> in extra-time before losing the playoff to Wiesberger and he'd trailed by six at halfway and by seven through 54 holes.</p><p>The two previous Scottish Open winners, Rafa Cabrera-Bello and Brandon Stone, had both been seven adrift at halfway. Rickie Fowler trailed by five strokes eight years ago at the midway point and both Phil Mickelson (2013) and Jeev Milkha Singh (2012) trailed by four through 36 holes so a fast start is far from imperative.

I'll be back with a look at the market leaders and a summary of any pre-event selections.

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.202735204" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>Open Championship 2023: Open Championship 2023 (Winner)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Wednesday 19 July, 6.00am</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Rory McIlroy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rory McIlroy" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="9.4" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469606">9.4</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Rory McIlroy" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="9.6" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469606">9.6</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Scottie Scheffler</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Scottie Scheffler" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="12" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14753599">12</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Scottie Scheffler" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="13" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14753599">13</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jon Rahm</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jon Rahm" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="16" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470178">16</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jon Rahm" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="16.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470178">16.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cameron Smith</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cameron Smith" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="17.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496371">17.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Cameron Smith" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="18.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496371">18.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brooks Koepka</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brooks Koepka" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="22" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496400">22</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brooks Koepka" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="24" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496400">24</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Rickie Fowler</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rickie Fowler" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="26" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21054650">26</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Rickie Fowler" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="27" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21054650">27</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jordan Spieth</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jordan Spieth" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="25" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496393">25</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jordan Spieth" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="26" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496393">26</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Viktor Hovland</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Viktor Hovland" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="24" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19817826">24</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Viktor Hovland" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="25" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19817826">25</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Collin Morikawa</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Collin Morikawa" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="32" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14753597">32</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Collin Morikawa" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="34" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14753597">34</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tommy Fleetwood</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tommy Fleetwood" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="30" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496408">30</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tommy Fleetwood" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="34" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496408">34</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Xander Schauffele</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Xander Schauffele" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="30" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496425">30</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Xander Schauffele" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="32" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496425">32</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Patrick Cantlay</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Patrick Cantlay" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="38" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13580960">38</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Patrick Cantlay" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="40" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13580960">40</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dustin Johnson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dustin Johnson" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="42" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496411">42</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Dustin Johnson" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="44" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496411">44</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tyrrell Hatton</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tyrrell Hatton" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="42" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469613">42</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tyrrell Hatton" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="44" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469613">44</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Shane Lowry</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Shane Lowry" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="46" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496379">46</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Shane Lowry" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="48" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496379">48</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matt Fitzpatrick</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matt Fitzpatrick" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="46" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19204991">46</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matt Fitzpatrick" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="50" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19204991">50</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cameron Young</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cameron Young" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24595230">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Cameron Young" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="65" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="24595230">65</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Bryson Dechambeau</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Bryson Dechambeau" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="60" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469213">60</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Bryson Dechambeau" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="70" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469213">70</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Justin Rose</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Justin Rose" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="65" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496430">65</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Justin Rose" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="85" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496430">85</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Justin Thomas</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Justin Thomas" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496395">75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Justin Thomas" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="85" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496395">85</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Min Woo Lee</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Min Woo Lee" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="70" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16011757">70</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Min Woo Lee" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="85" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16011757">85</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tony Finau</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tony Finau" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13485668">75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tony Finau" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="80" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13485668">80</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adam Scott</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adam Scott" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="85" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469610">85</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adam Scott" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="90" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469610">90</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jason Day</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jason Day" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="95" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496421">95</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jason Day" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="120" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496421">120</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Max Homa</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Max Homa" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="90" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469240">90</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Max Homa" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="95" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469240">95</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Talor Gooch</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Talor Gooch" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="100" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470525">100</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Talor Gooch" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="120" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470525">120</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Hideki Matsuyama</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hideki Matsuyama" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="110" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496402">110</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Hideki Matsuyama" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="120" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496402">120</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sung-Jae Im</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sung-Jae Im" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15294926">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sung-Jae Im" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="130" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="15294926">130</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Robert MacIntyre</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Robert MacIntyre" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="100" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14746401">100</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Robert MacIntyre" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="210" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14746401">210</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Keegan Bradley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Keegan Bradley" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="130" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13580959">130</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Keegan Bradley" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="140" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13580959">140</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Patrick Reed</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Patrick Reed" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="130" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469612">130</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Patrick Reed" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="150" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469612">150</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tom Kim</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tom Kim" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="140" data-side="back" data-selection_id="25788617">140</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tom Kim" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="170" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="25788617">170</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryan Fox</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryan Fox" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="150" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469744">150</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ryan Fox" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="170" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469744">170</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Corey Conners</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Corey Conners" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="170" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470440">170</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Corey Conners" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="190" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470440">190</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sam Burns</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sam Burns" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="170" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13525829">170</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sam Burns" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="210" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13525829">210</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Si Woo Kim</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Si Woo Kim" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="180" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496391">180</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Si Woo Kim" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="190" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496391">190</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Louis Oosthuizen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Louis Oosthuizen" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="160" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496413">160</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Louis Oosthuizen" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="220" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496413">220</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adrian Meronk</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adrian Meronk" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="200" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14840059">200</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adrian Meronk" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="250" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14840059">250</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Padraig Harrington</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Padraig Harrington" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="190" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469626">190</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Padraig Harrington" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="260" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469626">260</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sahith Theegala</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sahith Theegala" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="190" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28483254">190</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sahith Theegala" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="28483254">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kurt Kitayama</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kurt Kitayama" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="190" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470480">190</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kurt Kitayama" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="230" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470480">230</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Phil Mickelson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Phil Mickelson" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="190" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496401">190</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Phil Mickelson" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="260" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496401">260</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Joaquin Niemann</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Joaquin Niemann" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="230" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16304446">230</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Joaquin Niemann" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="270" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16304446">270</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Russell Henley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Russell Henley" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="220" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496417">220</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Russell Henley" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="270" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496417">270</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Seamus Power</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Seamus Power" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="230" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469289">230</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Seamus Power" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="490" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469289">490</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Harris English</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Harris English" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="230" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469216">230</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Harris English" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="250" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469216">250</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sergio Garcia</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sergio Garcia" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="230" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496376">230</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sergio Garcia" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="500" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496376">500</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mito Pereira</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mito Pereira" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="240" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470499">240</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Mito Pereira" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="330" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470499">330</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lucas Herbert</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lucas Herbert" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="240" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14035824">240</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Lucas Herbert" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="800" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14035824">800</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Marc Leishman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Marc Leishman" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="250" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496381">250</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Marc Leishman" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="340" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496381">340</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jordan Smith</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jordan Smith" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="270" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469742">270</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jordan Smith" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="290" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469742">290</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tiger Woods</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tiger Woods" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="280" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13578753">280</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tiger Woods" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="590" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13578753">590</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Gary Woodland</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Gary Woodland" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="300" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496403">300</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Gary Woodland" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="340" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496403">340</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brian Harman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brian Harman" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="310" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469234">310</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brian Harman" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="370" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469234">370</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nicolai Hojgaard</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nicolai Hojgaard" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="310" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14354353">310</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nicolai Hojgaard" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="420" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14354353">420</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Erik Van Rooyen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Erik Van Rooyen" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="320" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13478628">320</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Erik Van Rooyen" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13478628">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Thomas Pieters</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Thomas Pieters" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="320" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496386">320</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Thomas Pieters" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="420" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496386">420</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lee Westwood</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lee Westwood" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="340" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496414">340</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Lee Westwood" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="520" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496414">520</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Daniel Hillier</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Daniel Hillier" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="360" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16011769">360</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Daniel Hillier" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16011769">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Emiliano Grillo</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Emiliano Grillo" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="360" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469620">360</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Emiliano Grillo" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="440" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469620">440</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Keith Mitchell</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Keith Mitchell" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="370" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470478">370</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Keith Mitchell" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="490" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470478">490</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Paul Casey</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Paul Casey" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="360" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496392">360</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Paul Casey" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496392">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Victor Perez</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Victor Perez" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="370" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481313">370</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Victor Perez" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="500" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481313">500</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Billy Horschel</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Billy Horschel" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="390" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496426">390</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Billy Horschel" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="500" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496426">500</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Pablo Larrazabal</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Pablo Larrazabal" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="300" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469651">300</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Pablo Larrazabal" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="770" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469651">770</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Aaron Wise</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Aaron Wise" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="420" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470399">420</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Aaron Wise" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470399">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Christiaan Bezuidenhout</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Christiaan Bezuidenhout" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="420" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481307">420</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Christiaan Bezuidenhout" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481307">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ewen Ferguson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ewen Ferguson" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="440" data-side="back" data-selection_id="53858637">440</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ewen Ferguson" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="900" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="53858637">900</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Danny Willett</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Danny Willett" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="400" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496389">400</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Danny Willett" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="900" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496389">900</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sam Horsfield</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sam Horsfield" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="510" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13477421">510</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sam Horsfield" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13477421">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Harold Varner</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Harold Varner" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="510" data-side="back" data-selection_id="45885148">510</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Harold Varner" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="630" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="45885148">630</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Webb Simpson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Webb Simpson" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="500" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496424">500</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Webb Simpson" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="940" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496424">940</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Francesco Molinari</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Francesco Molinari" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="510" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496428">510</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Francesco Molinari" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="730" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496428">730</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jason Kokrak</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jason Kokrak" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="560" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13580968">560</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jason Kokrak" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13580968">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Abraham Ancer</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Abraham Ancer" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="620" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470400">620</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Abraham Ancer" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="820" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470400">820</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cameron Tringale</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cameron Tringale" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="540" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469315">540</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Cameron Tringale" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="770" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469315">770</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kevin Kisner</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kevin Kisner" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="670" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469252">670</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kevin Kisner" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="960" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469252">960</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dean Burmester</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dean Burmester" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="650" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469664">650</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Dean Burmester" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469664">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Haotong Li</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Haotong Li" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="730" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13485008">730</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Haotong Li" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="910" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13485008">910</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Bernd Wiesberger</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Bernd Wiesberger" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="750" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469614">750</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Bernd Wiesberger" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469614">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>JT Poston</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="JT Poston" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="800" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13507194">800</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="JT Poston" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13507194">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adri Arnaus</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adri Arnaus" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16195558">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Stewart Cink</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Stewart Cink" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change. Discover the latest articles The Punter's In-Play Blog: Wide open at Deere Run

Find Me a 100 Winner: Hidalgo might just take to the Belfry

British Masters: Campillo can cash in again Most read stories

The Punter's In-Play Blog: Wide open at Deere Run

Made in HimmerLand First-Round Leader Tips: Side with 80/1 Southgate

John Deere Classic 2023: Course and current form stats

Made in Himmerland Each-Way Tip: 28/1 Ferguson can go one better More The Punter More Golf class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Each-Way Betting</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Find Me A 100 Winner</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/">First Round Leader</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/">Three-Ball Tips</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/liv-golf/">LIV Golf</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/">FedEx Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/">News</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/">Tournament Reports</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a Most read stories

The Punter's In-Play Blog: Wide open at Deere Run

Made in HimmerLand First-Round Leader Tips: Side with 80/1 Southgate

John Deere Classic 2023: Course and current form stats

Made in Himmerland Each-Way Tip: 28/1 Ferguson can go one better First-Round Leader Tips: Side with 80/1 Southgate</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/john-deere-classic-2023-players-form-guide-290623-779.html">John Deere Classic 2023: Course and current form stats</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/made-in-himmerland-each-way-tip-281-ferguson-can-go-one-better-030723-721.html">Made in Himmerland Each-Way Tip: 28/1 Ferguson can go one better</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe 