After three straight weeks of profit, following the success of 120.0119/1 pick, Wyndham Clark, at the US Open, and the excellent runs by 110.0109/1 chance, Denny McCarthy, at the Travelers Championship, and by 660.0659/1 chance, James Morrison, at the British Masters, we were due a more mundane week and we certainly got one with none of last week's three selections figuring.

Chad Ramey briefly threatened to get involved at the John Deere Classic but that was as good as it got so hopefully, we can get back on track this week at either the Scottish Open or the Barbasol Championship, two events that have produced their fair share of longshot winners. I'll start in Scotland...

Despite being in excellent form on the PGA Tour, the 2020 winner, Aaron Rai, has been matched at a very generous 120.0119/1 to win this year's edition of the Scottish Open.

Given he arrives back at the Renaissance Course having recently finished 12th at the Charles Schwab Challenge, third at the Canadian Open and ninth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, he'd have been a selection at a triple-figure price but he's a solid 90.089/1 chance now so that leaves me with just three, starting with last year's runner-up, Kurt Kitayama.

Classy Kurt can go one better

In contrast to the in-form Rai, Kurt Kitayama has missed his last three cuts but that doesn't unduly worry me.

He had form figures reading MC-29-23-MC when he won the prestigious Arnold Palmer Invitational back in March, he finished fourth behind Brooks Koepka at the US PGA Championship on the back of current form figures reading MC-MC-19-MC and he'd missed his last three cuts 12 months ago when he finished second to Xander Schauffele.

Some players have erratic form but can burst into life on any given week and perform and the world number 24 appears to be one such type.

As a fabulous links exponent with a winning mentality when he gets a sniff, he's over-priced this week at 160.0159/1 so he's the first cab off the rank.

Trust talented twin to be inspired

The final round of last week's Made In HimmerLand in Denmark needed to be seen to be believed and one man that witnessed it at firsthand was Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard, who was the first to greet his twin, Rasmus, after he'd finally got the better of Spain's Nacho Elvira after a protracted playoff.

Rasmus, who had begun the final round trailing by six strokes and trading at 65.064/1, was matched at a high of [960.] on Sunday before Robert MacIntyre and Richie Ramsay both stumbled on the back-nine.

A birdie at the 72nd hole by the young Dane saw him post a total that only Elvira could reach, and he went on to win at the sixth extra hole.

Rasmus is the first Dane to win the Made in HimmerLand and that's bound to inspire Nicolai who had finished 21st at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the PGA Tour before he narrowly missed the cut last week in his homeland.

It's still up for debate as to which of the two twins is the better player and they clearly inspire each other.

On the last occasion Rasmus won on the DP World Tour - at the European Masters in August 2021 - Nicolai got off the mark the following week at the Italian Open, and I fancy him to go well again here.

In-form Ferguson a fair price in his homeland

For very good reason. Scotland's Ewen Ferguson was well-fancied at last week's Made In HimmerLand but he was forced to withdraw on Thursday morning with a sore eye. The issue was caused by his contact lenses but according to an interview with Martin Dempster of The Scotsman, he's fully recovered and raring to go again.

"I woke up on Thursday, could hardly see out of my right eye, so pulled out, which is a shame. But my eyes are good now. I've had some sleep and I wore my specs for a few days, so I'm all in good shape."

Prior to the late withdrawal in Denmark, the two-time DP World Tour winner had impressed at the British Masters where he'd putted very nicely to finish fourth.

Stateside shootout sure to suit Sullivan

My fourth and final pick this week is in the week's other co-sanctioned event - the Barbasol Championship - where two of the last three editions have been won by big outsiders.

The last four editions have been staged at the Champions Course at Keene Trace Golf Club and the winning scores have ranged between -21 and -26 so it's players that can get hot and stay hot and that certainly applies to England's Andy Sullivan who arrives in Kentucky in fantastic form.

It's now nearly three years since the 36-year-old won his fourth DP World Tour event - the English Championship at Hanbury Manor - but he looks ready to win again and this place looks ideal.

He won the English Championship by six strokes with a 27-under-par total and he won the Portugal Masters in 2015 by nine strokes in 23-under-par so when the coring is easy he knows how to go low and just keep going low and he's shown clear signs of an upturn in form of late, finishing 15th in the British Masters and 17th in the Made In HimmerLand.

At first glance, those don't look like terrific results, but he was tied for the lead at the Belfry two weeks ago before a sorry 75 on Sunday saw him slip down the leaderboard and he finished nicely in Denmark with a sensational 66 to climb from 46th to 17th, where he ranked sixth for Putting Average.

He maybe from Nuneaton, but with two wins in sunny South Africa, one in Portugal and one in mid-summer in England, when the sun shone for four days. I fancy he'll really enjoy this week's test and the 150.0149/1 available is more than fair in such a weak event.

