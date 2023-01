Ryder Cup captain makes the running

Irishmen head the early market

Italian outsider starts nicely

16:15 - January 19 2023

Seeing my Find Me a 100 Winner pick, Guido Migliozzi, atop of the Abu Dhabi Championship leaderboard was a nice way to start the day.

After a swift start (three-under-par through six), the Italian went on to post an opening bogey-free seven-under-par 65 which sees him sitting tied for second alongside Australia's Jason Scrivener.

The pair sit one ahead of Seamus Power, who sits alone in fourth, and one behind the early pacesetter, Ryder Cup captain, Luke Donald, who birdied his last four holes, and all four teed off nice and early.

New clubhouse leader@LukeDonald finishes with four straight birdies for an opening round 64.#ADGolfChamps | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/X1BiivJ2iu ? DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) January 19, 2023

Behind the leading four, in a tie for fifth and three strokes adrift of Donald, is a group of seven and of the seven, the Molinari brothers, Francesco and Edoardo, are the only two in the top-11 that teed it up in the afternoon today.

Dusk fell before everyone could complete their opening rounds but with the wind picking up slightly in the afternoon today, we look like getting a draw bias in favour of the early starters of somewhere close to a stroke.

Both of my pre-event picks, Tyrrell Hatton and Victor Perez, were assigned an afternoon start and both disappointed.

Hatton played nicely enough but he putted poorly (currently ranking 89th for Putting Average and 116th for Strokes Gained Putting) and he didn't deviate from par, in either direction, on any of the 18 holes.

Perez started nicely enough with birdies at holes one, three and five and he was matched at a low of 19.018/1 but a triple-bogey at the sixth stopped him in his tracks. He went on to post a one-under-par 71, one shot better than Hatton, but both look to have plenty to do.

This is only the second time the tournament has been staged at Yas Links so we can't read too much into one edition but for the record, last year's winner, Thomas Pieters, was inside the top six all week long and never more than two off the lead.

As many as six of the top-nine at last year's event were inside the top-four and ties and within three of the lead after round one but Shubhankar Sharma, who finished tied for second, and Victor Dubuisson, who finished tied fourth, both sat tied for 36th and seven adrift after the opening round and Jeff Winther, who finished tied sixth, sat tied for 54th and eight back so I haven't completely given up on Hatton and Perez just yet.

Shane Lowry is one of the seven players that shot a five-under-67 today and he and Power are the only two to be trading at a single-figure price.

I'm more than happy to be patient for now and see what tomorrow brings.

The PGA Tour action comes from California this week with The American Express, which I've previewed here, and that one kicks off shortly at 16:30 UK time.

Abu Dhabi Championship Pre-Event Selections:

Tyrrell Hatton @ 13.5

Victor Perez @ 55.054/1

American Express Pre-event Selection:

Jon Rahm @ 8.07/1

Back 2u Guido Migliozzi 120.0119/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 2u J.T Poston 110.0109/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 1u Byeong Hun An 280.0279/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

